Honolulu airport near bottom of national survey, rail contractor gets notice to proceed on final leg, first humpback of whale season spotted, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
UH President Candidate Targeted Black Law Professor For Speaking Out, Review Found. As the search for a new University of Hawaii president nears the end, documents show one finalist, Wendy Hensel, was involved in retaliating against a law professor who questioned her. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Prison System Confronts ‘A Huge Mental Health Crisis’. Licensed psychologists have been leaving correctional facilities in the state at an alarming rate, which is creating gaps in care. Civil Beat.
Todd Apo Appointed To Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Board. The CEO of a Kohala-based nonprofit has been appointed to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority board. Big Island Video News.
First humpback sighting reported for 2024 whale season. The sighting was at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday by Capt. Matt Talbot and the crew of Teralani during a snorkel sail off the coast of Ka’anapali. Maui Now.
Oahu
HART officially proceeds on final Skyline segment. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has issued a “notice to proceed” to its chosen contractor that is tasked with finishing the nearly $10 billion Skyline project by the start of the next decade. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Fence returning to Diamond Head seawall amid increased erosion. Fencing is going back up at the Leahi Beach Park seawall on the edge of Diamond Head, according to the city Department of Parks and Recreation. Hawaii News Now.
Homeless hotspot transforming into $155M high-rise for Native Hawaiians. After numerous delays, a 23-floor, $155 million “high-rise hale” to house Native Hawaiians is set to break ground by the end of 2024. The Old Bowl-O-Drome in Moiliili has been closed for more than two decades. Hawaii News Now.
City attorneys reach $1.5M settlement with family of Black man killed by police. City attorneys are proposing to pay $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of a 29-year-old citizen of South Africa who was shot and killed by Honolulu police officers after a bloody fight at a Nuuanu home on April 14, 2021. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Roth signs bill to expand housing availability. The bill — co-drafted by council Chair Heather Kimball, Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz, Planning Director Zendo Kern and Deputy Director Jeff Darrow — allows homeowners to build up to three accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, with a size limit of 1,250 square feet on their properties. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Voting explainer: 2024 Hawaiʻi Island charter amendment ballot questions. The questions are related to councilmember vacancies, department head appointments, and the Cost of Government Commission. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pahoa bus hub/library could break ground in 2025. A 9.5-acre parcel between the Pahoa Marketplace and the Puna Kai Shopping Center will be developed as a nexus for a “hub and spoke” public transportation network in Puna. Tribune-Herald.
Demolition of Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel underway. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the wooden lobby and restaurant were demolished weeks ago, while work began Monday morning to knock down the first of two, concrete hotel wings. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Maui
New survey tracks recovery of households affected by Maui fires. The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization reported Tuesday that 29% of fire-affected households now live below the poverty line, up from 14% before the fires that destroyed most of Lahaina and claimed 19 homes in Upcountry Maui on Aug. 8, 2023. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui News. Maui Now. KITV4.
Mishandling of human remains: Local forensic company breaks silence on Lahaina disaster response. The owner of a forensic morgue team hired by the Maui Police Department claims that many protocols for the respectful and accurate recovery of victims were not followed. Hawaii News Now.
Proposed resolution aims to increase use of Maui’s recycled water, stretches into Lahaina rebuild. A new resolution making its way through the Maui County Council discusses the use of recycled water on Maui but mixes in language regarding Lahaina rebuild, sparking concerns amongst residents and council members. Maui News.
State postpones Upcountry overnight road closure for lane striping work. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has postponed roadway striping work on Makawao Avenue heading mauka onto Haleakalā Highway. Maui Now.
Blessing marks Maui County’s acquisition of Kula Community Center property. A blessing Monday at the Kula community center marked Maui Countyʻs acquisition of the 7-acre property that includes the center, ensuring the area is held for public use in perpetuity. Maui Now.
‘It’s the rebirth of Kaho‘olawe’: Native species documented on former bombing range. Native life has returned to the island of Kaho’olawe after decades of work to restore the former military bombing range. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Should Kauai County Spend Money To Save Money? Cost Control Commission proposed a county charter amendment would require the county to pay for initiatives that could lead to savings in the future. Civil Beat.
Equities rise after Fed minutes; inflation data and earnings in focus - Wall Street stocks advanced today with the S&P 500 and the Dow scoring record closing highs after the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes and ahea...
No comments:
Post a Comment