UH president finalist denies racial bias, Honolulu mulls legalizing some fireworks, Maui considers ferry service, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Meet the 2 candidates vying for the OHA at-large seat this general election. Two well-known candidates are competing for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs at-large seat in the upcoming general election. In the crowded primary, incumbent Keliʻi Akina was the top vote-getter with former trustee Lei Ahu Isa trailing behind. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu Council backs measure to legalize some ground fireworks. In spite of opposition from the Honolulu Fire Department, a fireworks measure allowing ground-level fountains and sparklers to be lit in public on Oahu was adopted Wednesday by the City Council. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Strong Opposition Delays Vote On $1.5M Settlement Over Deadly Police Shooting. Honolulu City Council members said they wanted time to review evidence in the Lindani Myeni case and would reconsider the issue next month. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Former OCCC sergeant gets life in shooting death of his mother. Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville sentenced the former Oahu Community Correctional Center training sergeant Anthony F. Pereira II to life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, 20 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and five years each for first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree dangerous drug promotion, to run concurrently. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
DHHL project will create 78 homestead lots at King’s Landing. A final environmental assessment was published Tuesday for the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ “King’s Landing Kuleana Homestead Settlement Plan,” which would take 1,334 acres of DHHL-managed land near Keaukaha and allow beneficiaries to live on those parcels with minimal development. Tribune-Herald.
New fencing planned for island forest reserves. Draft environmental assessments were published last month for road-building projects in the Waiakea Forest Reserve, the Manuka Natural Area Reserve and the Ka‘u Forest Reserve. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County community workshops to focus on potential inter-island ferry service. A second round of community workshops is set this month as part of the Maui County Ferry Feasibility Study to gather public input on a potential ferry service connecting Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi with Maui. Maui Now.
Kamehameha Schools offers land for new Lahaina site. The state Department of Education, Kamehameha Schools, Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen have begun discussions to explore the possibility of establishing a new permanent home for Kamehameha III Elementary School on Kamehameha Schools’ land in Kuia, Lahaina. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now. KITV4.
Maui County wants exemption to pesticide ban at Waiehu golf course, some public parks. A popular local golf course along the Waiehu coast is spurring questions over the best way to keep public spaces in shape while protecting the environment from chemicals and runoff. Maui Now.
Maui PD won’t discuss allegations it owes forensic morgue contractor more than $270K. The Maui Police Department’s longtime forensic morgue contractor claims he’s owed more than a quarter-million dollars for postmortem services his company provided in the wake of the Lahaina disaster. Hawaii News Now.
State agency earns national award for housing hundreds of wildfire survivors. The Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation has received recognition from national housing experts for standing up the Hawaiʻi Fire Relief Housing Program just days after last year’s wildfires that destroyed much of Lahaina and homes Upcountry. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Council Candidates Agree County Can’t Ignore Housing Crisis. From experienced incumbents to political newcomers, the 14 people campaigning for seven Kauai County Council seats are a diverse group, but one thing they agree on is that the lack of affordable housing for the working class is tearing at the fabric of this island community. Civil Beat.
