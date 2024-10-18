Hensel to earn $675k as new UH president, US attorney named to oversee election complaints, wetter than average rainy season expected, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui News. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
US Attorney Named To Oversee Hawaii Election Complaints. Clare Connors, the U.S. attorney for the District of Hawaii, announced this week the appointment of Michael Nammar to lead local efforts in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s nationwide Election Day Program. Nammar, an assistant U.S. attorney, will serve as the district election officer to oversee the handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud. Civil Beat.
Voters to decide on selection process of district court judges in state constitutional amendment question. A proposed constitutional amendment in Hawaii aims to unify the appointment and confirmation process for district court judges with that of supreme court justices and circuit court judges. KHON2.
What happens in Vegas... stays there? Gov. Green on lessons from the new sports hub. When you hear Sin City, you think of casinos, gambling, Las Vegas. But these days, it's become Sports City. That's why Gov. Josh Green was in Nevada. Hawaii Public Radio.
'I make nothing': Local fishers weigh leaving the industry as inflation drives up costs. There are some 140 Hawaiʻi-based longline fishing vessels that bring in more than 20 million pounds of tuna annually. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii likely to see wetter-than-average rainy season. After a slow start to Hawaii’s wet season this month, forecasters project above-average rainfall from December through April, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. KHON2.
Oahu
What Honolulu Can Learn From An Empty Homes Tax In Vancouver. Honolulu Council members are looking to the Canadian city as a model for their own version. Civil Beat.
Residents in high-risk flood zones could need new insurance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency released new flood insurance rate maps on Thursday after a five year re-examination of Oahu’s flood hazards, including multiple streams that have never been studied before. Hawaii News Now.
Health department and city settle over wastewater violations at Kailua Bay. The state Department of Health initially fined the city more than $434,000 for those effluent discharges exceeding permit limits for enterococci that occurred over 13 different days, from April to May 2023, from the city-owned Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. Star-Advertiser.
Is Drag Racing A Good Way To Till Soil? This State Farmland Tenant Says So. The Agribusiness Development Corp. will soon deliberate on whether drag racing is an appropriate way to till soil and rejuvenate former plantation lands. That’s because one of its Whitmore Village tenants hosted a “mud drag” event Saturday, which attracted a crowd of about 1,000 to watch souped-up pickups and home-built dragsters churn down a track on state-owned farmland on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
A look at the ballot questions: Voters will decide fate of proposed amendments to County Charter, state Constitution. In addition to the contested races on the ballot, there are five ballot questions — three concerning county government and two concerning state government. Tribune-Herald.
Federal investigation underway as packages missing at Hilo post office. Frustrated business owners say they’re out thousands of dollars after packages dropped off at Hilo’s post office near the airport keep vanishing. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i Island’s technology park celebrates 50 years of researching renewable ocean energy. Founded in 1974, the Hawai‘i Ocean Science Technology Park off Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway was established by visionaries in an attempt to harness the power of ocean thermal energy conversion by mixing deep-sea water with surface-sea water as a source of electricity. On Saturday, the community is invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the technology park, now home to 43 companies, at an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Big Island Now.
Maui
County Department of Housing seeks proposals for Affordable Housing Fund projects on Maui. The County of Maui Department of Housing issued a request for proposals seeking affordable housing projects that will be funded by the Affordable Housing Fund in fiscal year 2026. Maui News. Maui Now.
Maui paramedic to be honored at Stars of Life Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C. David Kingdon, a paramedic with American Medical Response Maui County, has been named one of 33 Global Medical Response Stars of Life. The Stars of Life program honors emergency medical services professionals who have completed extraordinary acts of service for their patients, colleagues, communities or the profession. Maui Now.
New MEO bus for East Maui blessed. A new Maui Economic Opportunity 14-passenger bus that will be running through the streets of East Maui was blessed Tuesday in Hāna with community members, Maui County officials and MEO staff attending. A new Maui Economic Opportunity 14-passenger bus that will be running through the streets of East Maui was blessed Tuesday in Hāna with community members, Maui County officials and MEO staff attending. Maui Now.
Kauai
Bill to allow guesthouses on Kauaʻi to address housing shortage passes in committee. To address housing shortages on Kauaʻi, the County Council unanimously approved a bill on Wednesday that would allow the building of guest houses on land zoned residential, agricultural, commercial, open and university. Kauai Now.
