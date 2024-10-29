Green remains a popular governor, Honolulu mayor vetoes fireworks measure, pro-development super PAC aims to influence Maui council races, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
These 3 House races could flip seats in the state Legislature. In the House, there are six Republicans — three face competitive Democratic challengers this year. Reps. David Alcos, Diamond Garcia and Elijah Pierick of Oʻahu are part of a more socially conservative pack of Republicans elected in the 2022 election. Hawaii Public Radio.
OHA race: Ahuna and Lindsey run modest campaigns for Kauaʻi and Niʻihau seat. OHA is a semi-autonomous agency created to better the conditions of Native Hawaiians. The agency is tasked with managing a trust of about $600 million. The general election is on Nov. 5 and as a statewide race, all Hawaiʻi residents can vote for OHA. Hawaii Public Radio.
ACLU of Hawaii demands investigation into Arizona prison’s drinking water. The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii is demanding an investigation into the drinking water quality at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona. Nearly a thousand Hawaii inmates are incarcerated there. Hawaii News Now. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Campaign aims to prevent aquarium dumping. The weeklong “Don’t Let It Loose” campaign aims to prevent aquarium owners from releasing these invasive species into the ocean, as well as the importation and possession of illegal marine aquarium species. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Oahu
Honolulu mayor blows up fireworks measure. Bill 22, adopted by a majority of the Council in early October to allow ground-level fountains and sparklers to be lit in public on Oahu, was vetoed Oct. 25 by Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Star-Advertiser.
City Council considers reviving its agricultural development task force. The nine-member group of agriculture stakeholders and practitioners would recommend policies in zoning, land use, infrastructure, and other issues that would affect farming and food production on the island. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘It scared the hell out of me’: Emotions pour over Red Hill crisis at BWS meeting. The Board of Water Supply is standing by its warning that a fuel-related chemical plume could be spreading from the Navy’s Red Hill tanks. This after the Navy accused the agency of “misinformation” and being “grossly inaccurate.” Hawaii News Now.
Cleanup underway after heavy rain, runoff turn Ala Wai harbor into dump site. State crews and volunteers are clearing debris from the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor after the weekend’s heavy rains triggered runoff from Makiki, Palolo and Manoa streams. Those waterways have been littered with illegally dumped items, such as appliances and landscaping waste. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Halloween Eve flash flood at UH Manoa left ruin in its wake. Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of a Halloween Eve flash flood that sent a tsunami of mud, water and debris up to 8 feet high roaring through the University of Hawaii Manoa campus, damaging 30 buildings and tossing dumpsters and vehicles in its path. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Crisis Intervention Team Expands On Hawaiʻi Island. The Hawaiʻi Police Department has expanded its Crisis Intervention Team with the addition of 10 new officers. Big Island Video News.
More than $9.1 million coming to Hawai‘i for forest restoration projects. A Big Island company is one of two entities that will receive funds from the federal government for forest restoration projects that will help protect rare species, support agricultural production and increase climate resilience in Hawai‘i. Big Island Now.
Lease extension for Hilo mainstay spurs debate. The Board of Land and Natural Resources approved on Friday a 20-year lease extension for three parcels at the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Leilani Street to Yamada Consolidated Inc., which was first issued a state lease in 1959 for a term of 45 years. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New Carpenters Union Super PAC Is Spending Big On Maui Council Races. For A Better Tomorrow is supporting three pro-development candidates for the Maui County Council. Civil Beat.
Two Escape Routes Could Have Saved Dozens Of Maui Fire Victims. Without the dead end on Kuhua Street and the private lot dividing Aki Street, everyone there likely would have gotten out safely, Maui county planners say. Civil Beat.
State Historic Preservation Division Backlog Is Stalling Building On Maui. Experts say the bureaucratic limbo facing a Maui couple trying to rebuild their home outside of Lahaina reflects a broader problem. Civil Beat.
FEMA seeks landowners for modular home sites to help displaced Lahaina residents. To expand housing options in West Maui for wildfire survivors, FEMA is collaborating with the County of Maui and Lahaina property owners to place modular housing units on private properties. Hawaii Public Radio.
5 ʻalalā, the only surviving endemic crow, will be reintroduced on Maui. Five ʻalalā will soon be released into the wild from a temporary field aviary on the slopes of Haleakalā — the latest in the reintroduction efforts for the Hawaiian crow. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kouchi named Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi’s State Legislator of the Year. Hawaiʻi Senate President and longtime Kauaʻi state legislator Ronald Kouchi was recently honored by a Hawaiʻi nonprofit aimed at creating a healthy Hawaiʻi, where every resident has access to affordable, high quality health care. Kauai Now.
Tupperware gets court approval for lender sale - NEW YORK >> A U.S. bankruptcy judge today approved Tupperware Brands’ proposal to sell its assets to its lenders, clearing the company to exit bankruptcy...
No comments:
Post a Comment