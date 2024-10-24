Energy report could determine future of liquified natural gas favored by Green, Honolulu proposes 124% sewer rate hike, Hilo harbor plan requires private land, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Ballot question would change judicial selection process. A proposed constitutional amendment about the appointment of judges will have many voters scratching their heads.Supporters of the change worry that people will ignore the proposal because of confusion -- and cause it to die. Hawaii News Now.
Projected air seat declines underscore Hawaii tourism softening. Total trans-Pacific airline seats for Hawaii’s top U.S. market are projected to drop in November and December, with losses widening at the start of next year and remaining evident into April, according to Hawai‘i Visitors &Convention Bureau market data. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Tourism officials update lawmakers on sustainable practices. Tourism officials briefed lawmakers Wednesday on the management and marketing of Hawaii’s largest industry, focusing on sustainability and cultural preservation. KHON2.
Hawaii man charged in Trump assassination attempt seeks judge’s recusal. Defense lawyers for Ryan W. Routh of Kaaawa, charged with trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida renewed their efforts Wednesday to get the Trump-appointed judge who is handling the case to step down, citing a recent news article saying she is under consideration for a top legal position if Trump wins the election. New York Times.
Hawaii stores fined nearly $1M this year for unregistered chemicals. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency levied a fine against the local operator of Daiso stores this month to the tune of nearly $315,000 for unregistered pesticides and misbranded pesticide devices. Earlier in the year, the EPA also fined the parent company of Don Quijote, Times Supermarket and Marukai Market over $660,000 for selling unregistered chemicals — think disinfectants, plant growth regulators, as well as insecticides and pesticides for things like roach control. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
City proposing 124% residential sewer fee hikes over the next 10 years on Oahu. Starting July 1, the city plans to increase city sewer fees over a 10-year period that will impact single-family residential customers — who consume 9,000 gallons of water a month toward sewer usage, like flushing the toilet — as well as all other customer classes served by the city and county’s sewer system. Star-Advertiser.
As property insurance rates continue to rise, many condo owners are finding it difficult or impossible to keep up with the costs. As a result, the Honolulu City Council is considering a resolution asking the state Legislature to pass policies next session that would address the issue. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hilton Hawaiian Village workers mark 30 days on strike. Over 1,800 Hilton Hawaiian Village workers marked 30 days on strike Wednesday, and people who don't work there are increasingly siding with the strikers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Leader of heavily armed drug-dealing gang gets 30 years. The leader of a heavily armed Honolulu drug trafficking organization that marketed deadly fentanyl-laced mixes of opioids, heroin and methamphetamine will serve 30 years in federal prison. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
EA details harbor plan: Document gives DOT green light to purchase five lots to expand the entrance. The state by the end of next year could purchase a little over nine acres of land on Kalanianaole Street to expand the entrance to Hilo Harbor. Tribune-Herald.
In surprise move, state Supreme Court takes on appeal of Hilo doctor’s HMSA lawsuit. Hilo obstetrician-gynecologist Frederick Nitta filed a lawsuit in 2022 against the Hawaii Medical Services Association over several incidents in which the insurer failed to cover certain medications and treatments he considered to be medically necessary for patients. Tribune-Herald.
Ironman’s Parade of Nations in Kona showcases athletes participating from 85 countries. Patrons at the Da Shark Shack threw shakas and cheered as triathletes from around the world walked along Ali’i Drive in downtown Kailua-Kona on Tuesday during the 2024 VinFast Ironman World Championship’’s traditional Parade of Nations. Big Island Now.
Teen killed after utility vehicle driven by 8-year-old veers off road. An investigation is underway following a utility vehicle crash that killed a 13-year-old boy on Hawaii Island. The boy has been identified as Maxim Beregovoy. KITV4. Hawaii News Now. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui lawmakers discuss rebuilding 'nonconforming' structures in Lahaina, vacation rentals. The long-standing, bitter debate over vacation rentals on Maui took center stage during a Maui County Council Housing and Land Use Committee meeting on Wednesday discussing Bill 105. KITV4.
Homes for FEMA’s Kilohana temporary housing site to be delivered next week to Lahaina. Motorists are advised of potential traffic delays as 10 modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from Kahului Harbor to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Kilohana temporary housing site in Lahaina. Maui Now.
Kahului Public Library to temporarily close beginning Nov. 1 to complete interior renovations. The Kahului Public Library will temporarily close to complete extensive interior renovations beginning Friday, Nov. 1. At this time, the renovation project is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2025. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Island Utility Co-op honored for excellence, innovation in energy. The Association of Energy Engineers — Western U.S. Region presented Kauaʻi Island Utility Co-op with the Award for Institutional Energy Management during the Association of Energy Engineers World Energy Conference & Expo last month in Nashville. Kauai Now.
Jobless rate jumps in September on Kauai. A pullback in a number of employment sectors sent the jobless rate up more than one-half-percentage point in the final month of summer on the island of Kauai. Garden Island.
