Honolulu considers shipping garbage off-island, comments sought on federal plan to protect coral reefs, charges dropped against state legislator, others in Kapiolani hospital strike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Public invited to comment on federal plan to preserve coral. The National Coral Reef Resilience Strategy will be used to protect reefs around Hawaiʻi, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, the U.S. Pacific Remote Island Area and other areas. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gov. Green's Climate Advisory Team talks priorities to mitigate disaster losses. Gov. Josh Green established a Climate Advisory Team this past May to promote resilience and recovery from future climate-related disasters. The volunteer team is looking at areas ripe for policy-making: environmental and infrastructure resilience, and physical and financial recovery. Hawaii Public Radio.
Voting explainer: 2024 constitutional amendment ballot questions. Hawaiʻi voters will have the chance to weigh in on two constitutional amendment questions in the November election. The questions are related to marriage equality and judicial appointments. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ballot question revives debate over same-sex marriage in Hawaii. Many voters are expressing confusion over a constitutional question on ballots that arrived at homes over the weekend. It brings up the 30-year-old debate over same-sex marriage in Hawaii that most people feel was settled a decade ago. Hawaii News Now.
OHA race: Luapa faces political newcomer for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi seat. Luana Alapa, who has served on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees since 2020, faces challenger Kunani Nihipali, a farmer and former Honolulu police officer. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i unemployment rate remains at 2.9% in September. The Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reports 651,100 people were employed last month, with 19,300 were unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 670,400 statewide. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Council urges state action on rising property insurance premiums. A Honolulu City Council resolution wants state lawmakers to address what it deems are “drastic” increases in property insurance premiums paid by homeowners across Oahu, particularly for those who own condominiums. Star-Advertiser.
Charges dismissed against 10 arrested during Kapi‘olani hospital protest. All charges have been dismissed against the 10 protesters arrested outside Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children during a management lockout of unionized nurses last month, Honolulu prosecutors said. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. Spectrum.
Rare court filing puts trial on hold for 4 HPD officers accused in near-fatal crash. The high-profile criminal case against four Honolulu police officers has been shelved until a higher court can rule on the defense team’s interlocutory appeal. Hawaii News Now.
Westside After-School Clubs Are Helping Kids Stay Out Of Trouble. Sports and extracurricular activities can help kids build a sense of community pride — and show them a better life is possible. Civil Beat.
Voter service centers on Oahu open ahead of general election. With general election just two weeks away, in-person voter service centers open Tuesday across the state. On Oahu, it opens at Kapolei Hale and Honolulu Hale and they will remain open until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
IRONMAN Emphasizes Respect, Safety Ahead Of Kona World Championship. In the first all-male Ironman race in Kona, about 2,500 athletes will compete in the swim, bike and run competition that covers 140.6 miles on Saturday, starting at the Kailua Pier and ending on Aliʻi Drive. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Kona hotel prepares again to serve as hub for Ironman World Championship. When a semi-truck loaded with pasta and other foods arrived at the Courtyard King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort last week, the employees knew that soon to follow would be hoards of hungry triathletes competing in the 2024 VinFast Ironman World Championship. Big Island Now.
Volcano Skatepark reopens after 4+ year closure. Volcano Skatepark is one of the only wooden and indoor parks out of eight skateparks on the island. KHON2. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Feedback conflicting on how to rebuild Lahaina. Survivors of the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire expressed both clear and often conflicting opinions on how to rebuild the historic fishing village, with many participants in community engagement sessions on long-term recovery calling for better communications and other technological upgrades to respond to future emergencies, climate change and sea-level rise. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui News. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4
HECO narrowly avoided cutting power in West Maui last week. What happened? West Maui customers were told last Wednesday that Hawaiian Electric might have had to cut power as a fire prevention measure under the new protocols of the utility's Public Safety Power Shutoff program, which launched in July. Hawaii Public Radio.
Trash, invasive trees and abandoned vehicles to be removed from 5-acre County-owned parcel at Ukumehame. In coordination with Mālama Maui Nui and Kane’s Legacy Tree Services, the County of Maui will be conducting trash removal, invasive tree cleanup and abandoned vehicles disposal during a three-day period from Oct. 23-25 at a 5-acre parcel owned by the County directly mauka of mile marker 13.5 in Ukumehame, West Maui. Maui Now.
Mayor Bissen to host community budget meeting on Lānaʻi, Oct. 23. Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host a community budget meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at ILWU Union Hall in Lānaʻi City. Maui Now.
Kauai
Should Kauai’s Police Commission Get More Time For Investigations? The seven-member commission that oversees the operations of the island’s police department currently has 90 days to go through the entire process of investigating all complaints that come to it. Civil Beat.
Voter Service Center to open in Lihue. The Voter Service Center (VSC) is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Oct, 22, in the basement of the historic County Annex Building at 4386 Rice St. in Lihue. Garden Island.
