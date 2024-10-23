State Senate races could bring in more Republicans, threats mar state election process, electricity disconnections spike post-pandemic, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Why Blank Votes Count As No Votes For Hawaii Statewide Ballot Measures. Hawaii is among four states along with Minnesota, Tennessee and Wyoming that require amendments to be approved by “a majority of voters in the entire election." That means voters who abstain from voting on an amendment “essentially count as no votes. Civil Beat.
Officials talk election threats, engaging the next generation of voters. Hawaiʻi was one of at least 16 states targeted with a suspicious package since September. Hawaii Public Radio.
Young Brothers seeks 2 kinds of rate increases for interisland ocean cargo. The company’s Oct. 15 application to the state Public Utilities Commission not only seeks a general rate increase averaging 20% for most cargo, but also asks for annual automatic rate changes tied to inflation. Star-Advertiser.
Public Utility Commission holds community meeting about energy disconnections. A recent report issued by the Public Utilities Commission estimates that roughly 6,000 households had their electricity turned off after falling behind on their bills last year, which is almost double the number of disconnections that occurred in 2019. Hawaii Public Radio.
Governor Green nears decision for Water Commission’s loea position, also known as water expert. Following a months-long vacancy, Governor Josh Green plans to fill the loea position on the Water Commission by next week. KITV4.
Residents encouraged to help state identify where internet upgrades needed most. Hawaiʻi residents are encouraged to become “digital detectives” through Nov. 4 by taking a simple 30-second internet speed test to help identify areas in the islands where internet infrastructure upgrades are crucial, ensuring federal funding is allocated to where it is needed most. Kauai Now.
Timeshare industry is growing in Hawaii. American Resort Development Association President and CEO Jason Gamel said Hawaii’s timeshare growth this year is significant given that in 2023 only five new timeshare resorts opened nationwide. Star-Advertiser.
As Rhinoceros Beetles Spread, State Board Bolsters Pest Control Powers. The Hawaii Board of Agriculture has approved rule changes to help control the spread of invasive species following about a 20-month delay. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
Leaders to meet at Hawai‘i Agriculture Conference. Held every two years since 2002, the conference brings together local and national agriculture and food production leaders to share ideas and trends in the industry. Hosted by the Agricultural Leadership Foundation of Hawai‘i, key sponsors include the state Department of Agriculture, Ulupono Initiative and Kamehameha Schools. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii man accused of lying for money to help Afghans enter the U.S. Marty Anthony Muller allegedly wrote hundreds of letters of recommendation for Afghans applying for a special visa. Hawaii News Now.
Memorial service to honor late Big Island state lawmaker planned at state Capitol. A memorial service for late Big Island state Rep. Mark Nakashima is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the rotunda at the state Capitol, located at 415 S. Beretania St., in Honolulu. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Council discusses new agricultural task force. Many from Oahu’s farming and ranching communities support a Honolulu City Council plan to potentially restore the city’s now-defunct Agricultural Development Task Force. Star-Advertiser.
Settlements Recommended For Honolulu Liquor Commission And Police Lawsuits. The City Council still needs to approve the $670,000 settlement over a lawsuit against the liquor commission and $150,000 for the family of a girl who was arrested. Civil Beat.
Officials brainstorm new rules for e-bikes to improve safety amid rising accidents. New laws aimed at clarifying the rules on e-bikes could be passed by the end of this year. It comes as the City and County of Honolulu reports already more than 180 accidents related to them this year alone. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Environmental Protection Agency reports mixed bag of Red Hill water results. The current well in use got the all-clear in terms of meeting the maximum contaminant level, or MCL. The EPA also tested for total petroleum hydrocarbons. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii youth engage in voting process. Hundreds of students gathered around the Kamehameha statue Tuesday, sign-waving before walking over to Honolulu Hale to drop off general election ballots or watch the process unfold. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
EA for Keaukaha project contains references to startup company. Despite appearing in a state environmental assessment, a private company’s concept for a water treatment facility in Keaukaha remains only hypothetical for now. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Island's Natural Energy Laboratory celebrates 50 years of climate-focused projects. The park is also home to the only off-shore aquaculture operation in the country, operated by Blue Ocean Mariculture. New tenants— such as Sea Dragon Energy, a company that wants to scale up its operations to produce jet fuel from seawater — are hoping to get space at the 870-acre park. Hawaii Public Radio.
Solid Waste Facilities In West Hawaiʻi To Close For IRONMAN. The Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station, as well as the West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill at Pu‘uanahulu will be closed on Sunday, October 26th. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Lahaina residents invited to workshop on rebuilding the energy grid. The new Lahaina Energy Partnership is composed of local organizations and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, or NREL. They'll be holding a community workshop Thursday to gather input. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lahaina homeowners can now apply to receive lot surveys at no cost. The Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program announced that it will offer no-cost lot surveys for Lahaina homeowners who lived in their home before the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires. Funding for the lot surveys was provided through a $3-million grant to Hawaiʻi Community Lending from the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. Maui Now.
State seeks feedback on new proposed site to rebuild King Kamehameha III Elementary in Lahaina. The Hawai’i Department of Education is seeking community input for a new proposed site up to 16 acres from landowner Kamehameha Schools in Ku’ia, Lahaina, that could serve as the permanent home for rebuilding King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged in the Aug. 8 wildfires. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Voters Asked To Fund Groups Maintaining Natural Resources. One proposed charter amendment on Kauai could make it easier for the county to partner with volunteer organizations to care for properties it has acquired under a fund designed to preserve natural resources. Civil Beat.
Kauai voters to decide on five key Charter Amendments in General Election. Voters on Kauai will have to decide on five important charter amendments on the ballot this general election. KHON2.
Hanamaulu Stream grungiest in October. A monthly analysis of streams, rivers and surf spots around the island found high concentrations of enterococcus bacterium at a number of locations with Hanamaulu Stream emerging as the grungiest in October. Garden Island.
