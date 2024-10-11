Green establishes LGBTQ+ commission, extends pause on building code adoption; state Supreme Court allows wrongful conviction lawsuits for two exonerated in Dana Ireland case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Gov. Green signs Ninth Proclamation for affordable housing. Gov. Josh Green signed a proclamation Thursday, relating to affordable housing, placing a “pause” on the automatic adoption of county building codes. The proclamation gives “the counties additional time to review, amend and adopt the latest state and national building codes to suit their particular safety and design standards and needs.” Maui Now.
Some Hawaii Schools Ban Cell Phones In Class. Should More Follow? Educators are concerned about the impact of cell phones on academics and student mental health but struggle to limit their use. Many schools in Hawaii are grappling with how to reduce students’ reliance on cell phones, citing concerns about unnecessary distractions in class and the toll social media can take on teenagers’ mental health. Civil Beat.
Illegal Pesticide Sales At Hawaii Daiso Stores Prompt Record Fine. A retailer with stores in Hilo, Pearl City, Piikoi and downtown Honolulu has agreed to pay $314,747 for selling 23 types of unregistered pesticides following a joint federal-state investigation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release Thursday. Civil Beat.
Two New Barges To Enhance Young Brothers Interisland Shipping. The Kalohi and Nāulu barges are part of a $45 million investment to enhance the reliability and resilience of the interisland shipping services, the company says. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Council scrutinizes fire sprinkler tax credit measure. A measure allowing owners associations at existing high-rise residential buildings to apply for tax credits for installing automatic sprinkler systems is under Honolulu City Council review. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu mayor to veto bill that would lift ban on ground display fireworks. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he intends to veto Bill 22, which was passed Wednesday by the City Council against the wishes of the Honolulu Fire Department. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
City Council approves bill to allow consumer fireworks on special holidays. Honolulu City Council approved a measure to allow the use of consumer fireworks, like sparklers, without a permit during special holidays. Consumer fireworks would be allowed the night of New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year and the Fourth of July — all during specified hours. Hawaii Public Radio.
Restaurant at Ala Wai Harbor fears its permit won’t be renewed. Pau Hana Place is a restaurant that opened more than a year ago as a gathering spot for visitors and locals alike at the entrance to Waikiki. Management is very concerned, however, that they may lose their lease. DLNR's Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is set to make a presentation on the property’s future at the Friday Land Board meeting. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Dana Ireland Case: Police Don’t Have To Release Records About New Suspect. The Hawaii Police Department does not have to turn over evidence related to a new suspect in the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland to attorneys representing two men exonerated in the case, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. But the state Supreme Court said brothers Albert “Ian” Schweitzer and Shawn Schweitzer exonerated in the 1991 murder can move forward with wrongful conviction compensation claims. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
DLNR: Nene killed by hit-and-run driver in Hilo park. A male nene, banded as 595, was killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run driver while apparently crossing a road in Lili‘uokalani Gardens off Banyan Drive, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
78-acre wildfire at Hawai‘i Volcanoes continues to burn. A 78-acre wildfire continues to burn in a remote area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, prompting officials to temporarily close the parking lot at Maunaulu and Napau Trail. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Central Maui Transit Hub built but unopened, more than 3 years after groundbreaking. More than three years after it broke ground in February 2021, the Central Maui Transit Hub is built in Kahului but remains unused by bus riders for reasons left unexplained by the Maui County Department of Transportation or the project contractor. Maui Now.
‘Herculean’ Volunteer Effort Leads To Reopening Of Lahaina Aquatic Center. Saying they see it as a symbol of returning to normalcy, local residents pushed the county to get it done. Even though it didn’t burn in the fire that destroyed much of Lahaina in August 2023, the 31-year-old county facility was a mess and has been closed ever since. Civil Beat.
Council Chambers to close for election-related activities. The Council Chambers on the eighth floor of the Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku will be closed beginning Oct. 18 until late next month for general election activities, according to an announcement from Council Chair Alice Lee. Maui Now.
‘Alala released into the wild on Maui. In a significant milestone for the conservation of Hawai’i’s native birds, five ‘alalā, or Native Hawaiian crow were transferred last week, from the Maui Bird Conservation Center to a temporary field aviary on the slopes of Haleakalā. Maui News.
Kauai
Options To Protect Kauai From Fraud Will Go To Voters. A charter amendment seeks to give the county the option of purchasing insurance. County officials have found that purchasing insurance policies can cover more employees at a lower cost. Civil Beat.
Planning Commission approves Coco Palms annual status report amid foreclosure lawsuit. After the Utah developer rebuilding the destroyed Coco Palms Resort showed enough progress on the 29 conditions of its zoning and variance permits, the Kaua’i County Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the status report that allows the controversial project to continue. Kauai Now.
