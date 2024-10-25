Hawaiian Airlines begins layoffs, state mulls ways to help insurance-stricken condo owners, hundreds of Maui health-care workers to strike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Lien, foreclosure threats add anxiety over insurance-driven condo fees. Soaring condominium fees due to insurance cost hikes are putting owners at risk of foreclosure, and trapping others in properties they can’t sell, according to residents struggling to keep up. The governor’s office points to a second emergency order this month that among other things suspended certain laws in order to allow an industry association and a state agency to issue master policies to condo associations. KHON2.
Most Hawaii Schools Have Gardens — But Few Kids Can Eat What They Grow. A state program that helped schools meet food safety standards ended during the pandemic and it can be daunting for campuses to tackle the requirements on their own. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s State Psychiatric Hospital Has Leaks, Causing Mold To Grow. Some three years after the newest building at Hawaii State Hospital was completed, persistent leaks are allowing rainwater to seep in and causing mold to grow inside the facility, according to a consultant that investigated the problem. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Inmate Dies in An Arizona Prison. A Hawaii prisoner apparently hanged himself in a disciplinary unit of the Saguaro Correctional Center this week, the fourth Hawaii inmate in Arizona to die this year. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Oahu’s next landfill: City weighs sites as waste dilemma looms. The search for a new landfill site on Oahu is moving forward, but the top sites selected so far would require legislative action. KHON2.
State: Drag-Racing Event On Farmland Violated License-Holder’s Agreement. The Agribusiness Development Corp. has issued a violation notice to one of its license-holders after he claimed an unapproved drag-racing event on state farmland was a way of tilling the soil. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Union to provide support for Hilton Hawaiian Village workers as strike continues. It's been a month since 1,800 hotel workers walked off the job at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Hawaii Public Radio.
On Your Ballot: Honolulu City Charter amendments explained. If you are voting in the City and County of Honolulu, your ballot has four questions related to proposed amendments to the Honolulu City Charter. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
New 99-Unit Affordable Rental Complex Dedicated In Kona. Kauhale I Ke Kula Uka features 99 units, including 58 3-bedroom units and 41 2-bedroom units, for households earning up to 60% of area median income (AMI), in addition to a manager’s unit. For reference, a household of four in 2024 could earn up to $66,480 per year. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Iconic bridge in Hilo park to be rebuilt. One of the most recognizable structures in Lili‘uokalani Gardens, the vermilion wooden bridge pavilion, will undergo a complete rebuild because of extensive termite damage. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui
Unionized workers at Maui Memorial, clinics to strike. Hundreds of unionized health care workers, including most of the essential staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center, will hold a three-day strike starting 7 a.m. Nov. 4 in protest of unfair labor practices. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Rolling lottery planned for healthcare professionals at transitional housing development in Kahului, Maui. Maui Health Foundation’s Housing for Healthcare initiative is accepting interest from healthcare professionals for 31 transitional housing units in Kahului, including 16 brand new, 4-bedroom, single-family homes, and 15 accessory dwelling units (‘ohana units). Maui Now.
Maui County trying to collect millions in overdue visitor lodging taxes. Hundreds of property owners who have failed to pay Maui County the 3% transient accommodations tax for visitor lodgings have been receiving letters saying they need to pay up, and fast. Maui Now.
South Maui community meeting centers around development concerns. Several South Maui residents came together Wednesday night at the ProArts Theater in Kihei to discuss a variety of topics ranging from road development and water management to affordable housing and controversial luxury home developments in the area. Maui News.
Hawaii Is Allowing Registered Sex Offender To Keep Treating Patients. California revoked Edward Hsu's physical therapy license based on a Hawaii conviction. In Hawaii, both his physical therapy and acupuncture licenses remain in good standing. Civil Beat.
Kaheawa Wind 1 Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice published, 30-day comment period begins. This proposal involves continuing operations of the existing Kaheawa Wind 1 wind generation facility, located above the town of Māʻalaea, for an additional 20-year period. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi County passes resolutions following public beach access complaints. Although all beaches in Hawai’i are generally open to the public by law, there have been complaints on Kauaʻi about a declining number of public access routes to the shoreline, including to the popular and family-friendly ʻAnini Beach. Kauai Now.
Ancestral Remains Conflict Means Trouble For Hawaii Cesspool Owners. A stop work order has been placed on a septic installation project in Hanalei while the State Historic Preservation Division investigates the finding of iwi kupuna on the property. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Kauai Now.
