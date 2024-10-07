Farmers seek more ag agency money, big funding boost hasn't led to student success, Kauai PO Box holders at shuttered Post Office urged to re-register to vote, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Test Scores For Hawaii Students Show Little Progress Despite Major Funding Boost. The state has received over half a billion dollars in pandemic support, but there's been no tracking of which investments and programs have actually improved student learning. Civil Beat.
Clash erupts over Hawai‘i Tourism Authority budget request. The director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is planning to make a $70 million legislative budget request for the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, even though its board, of which he is a voting member, voted to request a higher amount. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii remains the top desired destination for Japanese travelers. As Japanese people gradually begin to eye international travel again after the pandemic, Hawaii remains the top dream destination for Japanese travelers, according to research by travel firms and the Japanese government. Star-Advertiser.
For Japan’s Hawaii lovers, a changing relationship with the Aloha State. Changing modes of travel and shifting tastes are changing the way Japanese tourists experience Hawaii. And it’s changing how they perceive island culture — both while visiting Hawaii and back home in Japan. Star-Advertiser.
Budget-conscious younger Japanese travelers seek adventure, authenticity. For generations, Hawaii has been a dream destination for Japanese tourists. But younger Japanese travelers are often looking for something very different from what their parents seek when they travel. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s loan forgiveness program helps ease the burden on health care workers’ families. When the next legislative session begins in January, Green plans to propose an additional $30 million to help the next group of health care workers pay off their loans over the subsequent two years. Star-Advertiser.
Regents on track to select next University of Hawai‘i president in mid-October. The coming announcement follows the completion of a series of public events for the two finalists, Western Michigan University provost and vice president Julian Vasquez Heilig and City University of New York executive vice chancellor and provost Wendy Hensel. Big Island Now.
DHHL forgoes county building permits. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has begun to exert a long-held regulatory power to speed up homestead and housing development for beneficiaries. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City seeks $115,000 to defend against civil rights suit. Honolulu is asking for more legal fees to defend against a 2023 federal civil rights lawsuit alleging three Honolulu Liquor Commission investigators subjected another investigator to discrimination, harassment and a hostile work environment based on his sexual orientation and race after starting his job with the city in 2022. Star-Advertiser.
Development of luxury condo units on O'ahu's north shore now on pause. Utah-based developing firm Areté Collective, which bought about 65-acres of land near Turtle Bay Resort in April, said it is delaying vertical construction until Dec. 1, 2024 to allow for more conversations with the community. KITV4.
Navy chips in to improve Kalaeloa’s electric grid. Through an intergovernmental support agreement, the Navy is giving $18 million for upgrade work to the Hawaii Community Development Authority, a state agency that governs much of the former base that was closed in 1999 and largely transferred to state, city and private entities for reuse. Star-Advertiser.
UH Cancer Center celebrates federal designation renewal. The designation from the National Cancer Institute comes with a support grant of $11 million from NCI to help fund further research at the center for another five years. Star-Advertiser.
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles Deal Fatal Blow To Hawaii Palm Trees. Dozens of infested coconut trees have been marked for removal on Oahu's North Shore. Will they be replaced? Civil Beat.
Kapiolani nurses return to work after tense negotiation, 22-day lockout. New Kapiʻolani contract includes nursing council to oversee staffing conditions. The council is meant to serve as an enforcement mechanism to ensure appropriate staffing levels. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Kailua resident files suit against state to have raised crosswalk removed. A Kailua man has filed a lawsuit against state transportation officials, claiming that a raised crosswalk has caused damage to his home. Hawaii News Now.
North Shore home hanging on edge as swell set to arrive Monday. A decent-size north, northwest swell is set to arrive on Monday and many are anxious to see what happens to the sand near Sunset Beach, now that two homes are being demolished due to erosion. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Council bill seeks to ease permit restrictions for ag lot owners. At Wednesday’s Planning, Land Use and Development Committee meeting, Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz introduced Bill 212, which would exempt greenhouses and other small structures from requiring building permits on agricultural lots. Tribune-Herald.
EPIC fail? Homeowner sues county over building permits. The owner of a home in Milolii Beach Lots is suing Hawaii County, claiming its Electronic Processing and Information Center system — known as EPIC — has trapped him in a permitting Catch-22 that only will allow him to demolish his house, not to remodel or live in it. Tribune-Herald.
Bill targets 40-year-old law regarding radioactive materials. A decades-old Hawaii County law allowing the U.S. Armed Forces to freely transport radioactive materials on the island may be coming to an end. Tribune-Herald.
NOAA seeks to restore road to Mauna Loa Observatory. Access to the Mauna Loa Observatory could be restored by next April, more than two years after the eruption of its namesake volcano cut it off from the rest of the island. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor Bissen hosting community budget meeting in Wailuku on Tuesday. Central Maui residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to provide input as County of Maui departments begin to shape the budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which begins July 1, 2025. Maui News.
Maui County Council committees to hold meetings Oct. 7–9. The agenda includes integrating seal level rise and coastal threats into planning for county beach parks, discussions regarding domestic violence awareness and the Fiscal Year 2025 budget for the county’s revenues and department of water supply, water operations program. Maui News.
Akakū to broadcast Maui County Council candidate forum hosted by Lahaina Strong. Monday night’s Lahaina Strong candidate forum will be broadcast live by Akakū Maui Community Media from 5:30 to 8 p.m. from Hanakaʻōʻō “Canoe” Beach in West Maui. Maui Now.
Maui Memorial health care workers poised for potential strike. The contract for about 1,000 registered nurses, pharmacists, imaging techs and others represented by United Nurses and Health Care Employees of Hawaii, or UNHCEH, expired Monday. Star-Advertiser.
After Lahaina fire ruled ‘accidental,’ survivors still want accountability, compensation. After losing their family home and the town where they all grew up, Shayne Nameaaea Hoshino and his family filed a lawsuit seeking compensation and accountability from big landowners, the government and utility companies for the August 2023 wildfire. Maui Now.
Molokai residents demand community input as state weighs future of Kalaupapa. A visit from several top state officials to Molokai on Saturday raises questions about the future of the isolated peninsula, which was once home to thousands of Hansen’s disease patients. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
5 proposed Kaua‘i County charter amendments on ballots this Election Day. The county of Kaua‘i Charter Review Commission has provided background information and the purpose of each proposal at kauaiballotinfo.com. Kauai Now.
Keālia PO Box holders who used them as primary mailing address urged to reregister to vote. The Kaua‘i County Elections Division is urging voters who had PO Boxes at the now shuttered Keālia Post Office and used them as their primary addresses to reregister to vote with a new mailing address to ensure they receive their ballot for the upcoming Nov. 5 general election. Kauai Now.
Kaua’i County discusses how to improve search and rescue operations after failed effort. Two months after a failed official effort to find a missing man from Kapa’a led to public criticism of Kauaʻi County’s search and rescue procedures, police and other emergency agencies outlined their handling of missing person cases last week during a tense County Council meeting in which improvements also were discussed. Kauai Now.
ʻUlutopia project at Kauaʻi Community College increasing production and use of breadfruit. On a fraction of a 40-acre farm behind Kauaʻi Community College in Puhi, 64 breadfruit, or ʻulu, trees bear abundant green fruit and teach important scientific lessons. Kauai Now.
Roadwork scheduled on Kauai. A number of road-related projects are on tap in the days ahead with grass cutting, tree trimming and guardrail repair making up the bulk of the work, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said in an update on Friday, Oct. 4. Garden Island.
My Personal Picks for the Best Places to Live in Hawaii - I’ve been fortunate to live in various parts of Hawaii, on The Big Island and Oahu. Each place has its own unique vibe, character, and beauty. If you're ...
No comments:
Post a Comment