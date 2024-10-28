Hawaii imports most seafood, motorists worst in the nation, training of foreign troops intensifies at Army ranges, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii’s motorists are worst in the U.S., survey says. Based on a survey of 5,000 Americans with a driver’s license — 100 respondents in each state — Hawaii ranked first for changing lanes or turning without signaling, going 20 miles per hour or more over the speed limit and running red lights. Star-Advertiser.
Training by foreign troops increasing in Hawaii at Army ranges. Hawaii is becoming an increasingly active training ground for militaries from around the Pacific and beyond. This month the Army ran an exercise that brought 900 foreign service members to the islands to train alongside 9,000 American troops. Star-Advertiser.
Design to replace state Capitol reflecting pools is taking shape. Finishing touches are being applied to the design for a waterless representation of the ocean to replace dysfunctional reflecting pools around the state Capitol, paint dot by paint dot applied by roughly 2,000 people across Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Emergency rent, utility help available for Native Hawaiian families impacted by wildfires on Maui, Big Island in 2023. Native Hawaiian families experiencing financial hardship because of the wildfires on Maui and the Big Island in 2023 and are in need of help with rent and utility payments now have another resource that can help them as they continue to recover. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Volunteers work days, nights to ensure secure Hawaii election. The approximately 80 official observers are part of the overall contingent of 320 “counting center officials” who have volunteered for various jobs on Oahu this election year. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s e-bike working group updates Council. Following reports of the dangerous and unlawful operation of electric bicycles across Oahu, the City and County of Honolulu formed a working group to study how best to regulate the controversial machines and their often underage riders. Star-Advertiser.
Ala Wai harbor redevelopment is urged. Pau Hana Place, a popular neighborhood eatery on a parcel at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, has closed following a battle over the terms of its revocable permit, and come December the state says it plans to temporarily turn the parcel into a parking lot until it can pursue a request for proposals to complete the community’s vision for the site. Star-Advertiser.
‘It actually hurts’: Ala Wai storm debris inundates boat harbor. Waikiki Yacht Club members said when it rains, it’s normal for debris to flow down the Ala Wai, but nothing quite like what they saw on Saturday. Hawaii News Now.
Lead Detected Near Marine Corps Shooting Range Revives Safety Concerns. The Marines say the results are nothing to worry about. Their neighbors and the health department have a different view. Civil Beat.
The city’s CORE team vows to keep addressing North Shore homelessness. A city team of emergency medical technicians and homeless outreach workers returned to Wahiawa and the North Shore last week, encountered a dozen homeless people and promised to keep coming back to provide first aid, wound care, social services, shelter beds and, ultimately, stable if not permanent housing. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii grown: School lunch made entirely of local ingredients. Friday’s school lunch at Laupahoehoe Public Charter School was one of a kind in the state. Tribune-Herald.
‘Winter is here’: Snow blankets Mauna Kea summit. Mother Nature is definitely being tricky with the weather today at the summit of Mauna Kea, but with precautions in place such as the access road being closed, many Big Islanders are finding the scenery to be more of a treat just in time for Halloween. Big Island Now.
Hōkūleʻa Arrives In Miloliʻi For Two-Week Stop In West Hawaiʻi. The seven-month Pae ʻĀina voyage around the Hawaiian Islands will cover 3,000 miles, before Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiākea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in March 2025. Big Island Video News. KHON2.
Road Resurfacing In Hilo Industrial Area Planned For November. Starting November 4, crews will be conducting road paving on Makaʻala Street, Holomua Street, Poʻokela Street, and Wiwoʻole Street. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Considers New Law To Regulate Homeless Sweeps. A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling against the county prompted a bill to establish procedures for property removal and a right to shelter. Civil Beat.
Maui County Council makes moves on new East Maui Water Authority director, water resolution, more. Maui County Council met Friday morning and voted on a number of matters including a new East Maui Water Authority Director, a resolution regarding recycled water, funding for a Maui nonprofit and more. Maui News.
Offering $25-$50 per animal, state officials seek Maui landowners’ help controlling axis deer populations. Facing continuing problems with the high number of axis deer in Maui County, state officials are looking for private landowners’ help to take some of the animals off the landscape. Maui News.
Mayor Richard Bissen to travel to Japan for disaster recovery program. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen will be traveling to Japan on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, to participate in the Kibou for Maui project in Japan. Maui Now.
Maui County weighs how to legally rebuild Lahaina's historic structures. This week, the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee considered a bill that would allow Lahaina buildings that don’t conform to current zoning codes to be rebuilt after the fire. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Maui unemployment modest a year after disaster. A state report published Monday showed that the unemployment rate on Maui was 4.0% in September. That compares with 3.2% for all of Hawaii and 3.9% for the nation. A year earlier, Maui’s unemployment rate was 8.9%. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
KIUC looking for 2025 Board Election candidates. The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative announced that the deadline for a KIUC board candidate application or a petition requesting to be considered for a KIUC board candidate is Nov. 14. Garden Island.
Pedestrian traffic to be restricted on part of Kūhiō Highway during slope stabilization. Due to safety concerns, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will be restricting pedestrian traffic through the 24/7 single lane closure on Kūhiō Highway at the Waikoko Hairpin Turn at milepost 4.7. This impacts pedestrians using the route to the “Tourist Lumahai Beach.” Kauai Now.
