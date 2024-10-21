Ag board gets serious about invasive species, Catholic Charities settles foster care abuse case, Maui charter amendment would staff ethics board, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Tribune-Herald.
Islands around the world home to 1/3 of planet’s plant species, study reveals. A new study reveals that Hawai‘i is home to the highest proportions of endemic flora. According to the study, published in Nature on Oct. 16, islands throughout the world are home to nearly 1/3 of the world’s plant species, despite covering just 5.3% of the Earth’s land surface. Hawai‘i stands out with 83% of its plant species being endemic to the state. Big Island Now.
State, Catholic Charities Hawaii settle case in alleged abuse of foster child. The state of Hawaii and Catholic Charities Hawaii have settled a civil lawsuit for $690,000 involving the alleged repeated sexual assault, molestation and abuse of a foster child by the foster mother’s son and his friend who both lived with them, plaintiff’s lawyers said. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Tourism partners with JTB to attract high-value business events from Japan. A new deal between the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Meet Hawai‘i and JTB seeks to recover the pipeline of Japan business meetings in Hawai‘i. Big Island Now.
University of Hawaii faculty ratify new contract. University of Hawaii faculty, represented by the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly, have voted to approve a new successor contract that includes a 3.5% wage increase in the first year and a 3.79% increase in the second year. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
LGBTQ+ visitors are expected to hit records and boost state tourism in October. Honolulu isn’t a top market for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning travelers yet, but Honolulu Pride helped to fill hotel rooms and restaurants and create sell-out crowds at supporting events that helped boost tourism in October, which is generally a softer travel month. Star-Advertiser.
State Thinks Its Multimillion-Dollar Food Hub Is Finally Happening. The Whitmore Village facility will include specialized ag equipment and DOE's centralized kitchen. The $5.5 million-plus facility will be part of the 34-acre Central Oahu Agriculture and Food Hub, a project worth tens of millions of dollars. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Council members urge new agricultural task force. A plan to bring back the city’s now-defunct Agricultural Development Task Force is being sown by some on the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Sea-level rise risk erodes Hawaiian homestead plan. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands intends to develop 220 single-family and 120 to 160 multifamily homes on less than half of an 80-acre site the federal government conveyed to the agency in 2021. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu Vision Zero plan outlines most dangerous corridors, intersections. The City and County of Honolulu’s Oahu Vision Zero Action Plan outlines the key problems, including a lengthy list of the isle’s most dangerous corridors and intersections based on six years of crash data, along with proposed design improvements and their estimated costs. Star-Advertiser.
E-bike working group to update Honolulu City Council. Honolulu officials say the number of accidents involving electric bicycles has proliferated on Oahu. Since January, the city Emergency Services Department has reported 180 incidents involving the powered machines — ones often operated by underage riders. Star-Advertiser.
State to renew push to replace overcrowded Oahu jail. The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation plans to request $280 million from the Legislature in 2025, to complete planning and procurement work with $30 million and secure $250 million as a down payment for a private developer to build a roughly estimated $1.2 billion new facility in Halawa replacing Oahu Community Correctional Center. Star-Advertiser.
2 men in serious condition following officer-involved shooting in Waipahu. A man was seriously wounded after he was shot by Honolulu police officers who responded to an argument at a Waipahu residence Sunday night. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
‘We’re open to what the community wants’: Judge rules in favor of Ka‘u resort developer. Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto earlier this month ruled in favor of South Point Investment Group who sued the Discovery Harbour Community Association over long-stalled plans to build a resort in Ka‘u. Tribune-Herald.
$33 Million To Rehabilitate Wailuku River Bridge. Federal funds will be used to reinforce the foundation bridge, and widen it to be in line with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Big Island Video News.
Hilo sawmill proposal withdrawn by property owner after backlash. Jeremiah Leonard — doing business through the company Farm Forest Products — planned to build a sawmill on his agricultural-zoned 2.7-acre parcel at 170 Makalika St. in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Insurance Prices Threaten An Affordable Housing Oasis In Hawaii. Puna homeowners live under the threat of a lava eruption, but skyrocketing insurance rates are causing many to rethink that choice. Civil Beat.
Sniffing out trouble: Dogs being trained to detect little fire ants. Dog training teams around the Big Island are training canines to sniff out little fire ants, after previous successes in using dogs to detect other invasive species like coconut rhinoceros beetles. Tribune-Herald.
Sulphur Banks Trail At Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park To Close. The temporary closure, required in order to repair the boardwalk, will take place from October 21st through December 12, 2024. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Voters To Decide If County Board Of Ethics Can Hire A Full-Time Staff. Approval of a charter amendment would allow more employee training and investigations of ethics violations. Civil Beat.
Short-term rentals, housing after fire among top issues in Maui County Council races. Maui County voters can vote for all nine seats regardless of where they live. Maui Now.
Maui’s recycled water conversation continues. A proposed resolution making its way through council has ignited more conversations around the future use of Maui County’s recycled water. Maui News.
Reflecting on Lahaina: Former Hawaii Island Civil Defense chief shares some lessons learned from deadly wildfires. When the Maui Emergency Management Agency named Darryl Oliveira its interim administrator in the wake of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that killed more than 100 people, they tapped the extensive experience of a career Big Island first responder and emergency manager. Tribune-
Kauai
Kauaʻi County Council hears update on Ready Keiki preschool initiative. The state Ready Keiki program that began in January 2023 with a $200 million appropriation and a goal to build 450 public preschool classrooms by 2032 so far has produced just three of those classrooms on Kauaʻi. Kauai Now.
Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association reveals endorsements in Kauai County Council race. A statewide tourism organization with deep ties to the hospitality sector has thrown its weight behind one-half dozen candidates running for the Kauai County Council in the 2024 General Election. Garden Island.
Hollywood stars hit the road to push vote for Harris - LOS ANGELES >> Actor Jennifer Garner had a warning for a crowd of “Moms for Harris” gathered at a tearoom in Tucson, Arizona: Be prepared to see more Hol...
No comments:
Post a Comment