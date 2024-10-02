Locked-out striking nurses, Kapiolani Medical Center reach deal, DHHL launches in-house permitting to get families off wait-list, Honolulu tackles agriculture land use laws, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
DHHL launches in-house permitting, fast-tracking its ability to get beneficiaries off the waitlist and into homes. In a milestone initiative, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Kali Watson signed the program’s first in-house building permit for its Yorktown transitional housing project Monday. Big Island Now.
Hawaii tourism industry talks merger, recovery and regeneration. After Alaska Airlines’ $1.9 billion deal to buy Hawaiian Airlines was officially completed two weeks ago, there’s now new marketing as “two beloved brands.” Hawaii News Now.
Voting equipment tested in-person ahead of Nov. 5 general election. In-person logic and accuracy testing was performed Saturday at 875 Waimanu St., No. 106, in Honolulu on voting equipment to be deployed to voter service centers for the Nov. 5 general election. Tests and certification are being conducted this week in each neighbor island county. Big Island Now.
Takamine appointed to state labor board. Gov. Josh Green has appointed Dwight Takamine — a former state legislator, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations director and lawyer — to the Hawaii Labor Relations Board. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Voting explainer: 2024 Honolulu charter amendment ballot questions. Four Honolulu charter amendment questions in the November election related to the environment, councilmember salaries, an oversight commission, and the hiring of the city’s emergency management leaders. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘Ideological choice’ faces House District 39 voters. Voters in Royal Kunia-Waipahu-Honouliuli — part of a West Oahu area that’s been increasingly turning politically red — will have a clear choice between a traditional union-backed Democrat and an incumbent, evangelical Christian Republican whose views are sometimes so extreme that he was condemned by a West side Republican senator. Star-Advertiser.
City Council tackles agriculture changes in land use ordinance overhaul. The Honolulu City Council last week tackled proposed changes to farming, including some to its land use ordinances that will likely impact housing on farms, raising livestock, beekeeping, agritourism and many other facets of farming operations. Hawaii Public Radio.
State Funding Of Waianae Emergency Room Lags Far Behind Peers. Health center officials want to expand mental health programs, but ER expenses are eating into the budget. Civil Beat.
Cesspool under collapsed North Shore home prompts environmental concerns. The recent partial collapse of an Oʻahu home into the ocean at Kammies Beach has raised a number of environmental concerns, including what's to be done with the property's cesspools. Hawaii Public Radio.
Increase in dog bites on Oahu prompts concern and legislative action. Data shows the number of emergency calls for people who’ve been attacked has jumped nearly 20% in the past year. Hawaii News Now.
Cams to deter West Oahu dumping: ‘I’m tired of waiting’ . Mattresses, washers and dryers and now, a large truck. These are just some items that are dumped along Paakea Road in West Oahu. KHON2.
Honolulu Zoo bids aloha to last 2 resident chimpanzees. The Honolulu Zoo today announced it has bid aloha to its last two chimpanzees, and that they are now living in Texas as preparations get underway for habitat improvements. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Reinauguration of damaged statue to mark Gandhi Day. The Gandhi International Institute for Peace will hold a ceremony today, on Mahatma Gandhi Day, to celebrate the restoration and reinauguration of the Gandhi statue in Waikiki. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Second finalist for UH president attends forum in Hilo. The second of two final candidates for the position of University of Hawaii president emphasized respect for Hawaiian culture during a forum Tuesday at UH-Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Pōhakuloa Training Area Advisory Issued. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center is underway on Hawaiʻi island, and the U.S. Army says this year’s event has increased in size, scope, scale and noise compared to previous years. Big Island Video News.
Trails Partially Reopen Following Kīlauea Volcano Eruption. Officials say areas east of Makaopuhi crater remain closed due to volcanic and wildfire-related hazards. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen announces changes in executive leadership, names Cynthia Lallo new chief of staff. Mayor Richard Bissen on Tuesday announced changes in his executive leadership team, designed to enhance his administration’s reach in renewable energy while reorganizing the structure of the Office of the Mayor and the Office of Economic Development. Maui News. Maui Now. KITV4.
Cause and origin of Lahaina blazes to be released. The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety will make public today the cause and origin of the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfires that killed 102 people, left thousands homeless and crippled Maui’s visitor industry. Star-Advertiser.
Nurses at Maui’s main hospital vote for strike if they don’t get more help. Maui Memorial Medical Center is the only acute care hospital on the island and employees say the safety of the community is at risk. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Maui tourism numbers make jump in August compared to 2023. Visitor numbers still remain below 2019 levels for Maui, state. Maui News.
Kauai
Hawaii’s Popular Kalalau Trail Reopens After Norovirus Outbreak. The area's popular cave will stay closed, however, because fecal matter was found there as part of the testing and cleanup. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Work on Coco Palms project could be halted by mortgage broker seeking ‘owed’ $1 million commission for securing funding. An upcoming court hearing about the ownership of a prime property on Kauaʻi could lead to another setback for the Utah-based developer who is building a controversial 350-unit hotel on the site that once housed the iconic Coco Palms Resort. Kauai Now.
Visitor arrivals and spending fall in August on Kauai. The Island of Kauai might not have seemed lighter in August, at least by a people count, but it was as the number of visitors and the money they spent dropped significantly in the second full month of summer. Garden Island.
University of Hawai‘i presidential finalists visit Kaua‘i as regents’ decision looms. The two finalists for the president of the University of Hawai‘i’s 10-campus system both visited Kauaʻi to introduce themselves and talk about their vision as part of a three-day state tour. Kauai Now.
HECO Ratepayers to Pay for Stranded Fossil Fuel Assets - HECO`s Waiau Power Plant Posted on October 2, 2024, by Henry Curtis The Hawai`i Public Utilities Commission issued a decision on September 30, 2024, th...
