Hawaii Gas seeks big rate hike; pilikia grows in UH president selection; one dead, two injured in rough surf on North Shore, Kauai workers to get COVID hazard pay, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
PUC probing utility’s role in deadly Maui fire. The state Public Utilities Commission has issued more than 30 information requests totaling nearly 200 questions to Hawaiian Electric as part of an ongoing investigation into the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire, which killed 102 people and caused more than $5.5 billion in damage. Star-Advertiser.
Law Professor: UH President Candidate Is Lying About Discrimination Complaint. Professor Tanya Washington and her lawyer say CUNY Provost Wendy Hensel is continuing to gaslight and retaliate in the statements she is currently making. Civil Beat.
UH president finalist Wendy Hensel on her vision for the 10-campus system. Hensel is currently the executive vice chancellor and university provost for the 25-campus City University of New York system, also known as CUNY. Also a Harvard Law School graduate, she has been a lawyer and previously worked at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Hawaii Public Radio.
UH president finalist Julian Vasquez Heilig on what he would bring to the role. Vasquez Heilig, a Stanford University Ph.D. graduate, is currently the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Michigan University. Hawaii Public Radio.
Stargazers capture ‘comet of the century’ soaring over Hawaii. According to NASA, the comet will initially appear low on the western horizon in the glow of twilight about 45 minutes after sunset each day starting Oct. 12, through the end of the month. Hawaii News Now.
‘Humble limu’ faces threat from non-native species. Invasive seaweed may better adapt to changes than native species in Hawai‘i waters. Hawai‘i waters. Botanists from the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa have uncovered key survival strategies used by invasive seaweed species in nearshore ecosystems, potentially explaining their dominance over native Hawaiian limu in certain habitats. Maui News. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii bracing for shortage of IV and dialysis fluids after Hurricane Helene disrupts production. Hawaii’s hospitals and dialysis centers are bracing for a shortage of two commonly used medical solutions after Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage to one of the nation’s few production sites. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
One dead, two hospitalized after being pulled from rough surf on Oahu's North Shore. Three people were swept into the ocean at Ke Iki Beach. Despite warning signs, they were apparently walking on the shoreline when a big wave overtook them. KITV4. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Man convicted in Fujita murders is stabbed to death at Halawa. A Japanese national convicted in the 1994 shooting deaths of a psychic and her son was allegedly stabbed to death in the Halawa Correctional Facility early Monday morning by his 38-year-old cellmate. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Illegal dumping an ‘eyesore’ for Tantalus area residents. Those living near Tantalus said it has a reputation for being a dumping ground for crime. KHON2.
Here's the latest on the new container terminal project at Honolulu Harbor. The $555 million Kapalama Container Terminal project started almost seven years ago. This second main offloading site is meant to help make Hawaiʻi more disaster-resilient. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Mauna Kea Closures Set For October 30 For DLNR Animal Control. The Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife will conduct aerial shooting from helicopters for feral goats, feral sheep, mouflon and mouflon/feral sheep hybrids within Palila critical habitat. Public animal salvage will be allowed by permit. Big Island Video News.
Citizen brings grenade to police station, halts operations for nine hours. Police say that shortly before noon on Saturday, a Hilo resident arrived at the Hilo Police Station Receiving Desk to turn in what appeared to be an unexploded grenade they had discovered at a vacant home in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Court documents reveal names of officers allegedly shot at during Volcano incident. Court documents filed by police identify officers involved in the apprehension of a man alleged to have held off police for about 24 hours in an armed standoff last week in Volcano. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Once banned in schools, ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i now part of push to make Maui County government bilingual. In 2022, Maui County voters passed a charter amendment that would make county operations bilingual in English and ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, as well as create a Department of ‘Ōiwi Resources that would oversee management of cultural resources and improve planning in culturally sensitive areas. The department launched on July 1, and efforts are underway to move the county toward a bilingual government. Maui Now.
Temporary housing aid for Maui fire survivors is extended for a year. The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday, at the request of the state, approved a one-year extension of the Individuals and Households Program for survivors of the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Wildfire survivors can get free or reduced-cost designs for home rebuilding. Maui property owners impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires can access free or reduced-cost home design plans and rebuilding assistance through a collaborative effort between the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and local AIA Maui chapter architectural firms, including Hawaii Off Grid Architecture + Engineering. Maui Now.
FEMA hopes to fill jobs at new Long Term Recovery Office on Maui. The agency is seeking qualified and passionate individuals to join the team as Maui continues to recover following the Aug. 2023 wildfires. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai County UPW to get COVID hazard pay. Kauai County United Public Workers members have voted to accept 15% of their base hourly pay for all the hours worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, the union announced Monday. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
2024 General Election ballots being mailed out to voters. Registered voters in the County of Kauai should begin receiving ballot packets for the 2024 General Election this week. Garden Island.
Reuters/Ipsos poll: Harris holds steady 45%-42% lead over Trump - WASHINGTON >> Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris held a marginal 3-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump — 45% to 42% — as the two stay...
No comments:
Post a Comment