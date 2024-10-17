County mayors to discuss trust, regents grapple with UH present choice, EPA report indicates low-level contamination in Navy water system after Red Hill leak, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2. HEA.
Regents meet privately with 2 finalists for University of Hawaii president. University of Hawaii regents met privately and separately for about six hours with the two finalists to become UH’s 16th president and ended Wednesday’s regents’ meeting with no announcement, but with plans to resume their special meeting this morning. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii voters to decide on changing constitutional amendment to remove language on opposite-sex marriage. The proposed State Constitutional Amendment seeks to remove what is considered outdated language regarding marriage. KHON2.
Oahu
Navy says EPA report that found low-level contamination proves water is ‘safe’. The Navy released Wednesday a report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that was the result of an inspection of its water system that serves more than 93,000 people on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Discrimination lawsuit against Honolulu Liquor Commission settled, plaintiffs confirm. A 2021 federal lawsuit filed by the owners of a Chinatown nightclub and a guide to the islands catering to the LGBTQ+ community in which they alleged anti-gay discrimination by investigators working for the Honolulu Liquor Commission has tentatively settled. Star-Advertiser.
HPD arrests 16 people trying to illegally access Haiku stairs. Honolulu Police arrested 16 people who were trying to illegally access the Haiku stairs in Windward, Oahu, early Wednesday morning. HPD says they were arrested for second-degree trespassing. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
52 warnings given during H3 traffic enforcement. For the first time, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and the Marines conducted joint traffic enforcement on the H3 freeway to slow down speeding and dangerous drivers on Monday, Oct. 7. KHON2.
Police shuts down Waianae game room, uncovers 10 gambling machines and a firearm. Honolulu police shut down an illegal game room in Waianae last week with 10 gambling machines and a ghost gun inside it. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Roadside vendors bill approved by council. Bill 184 establishes a process by which the county Public Works director can grant special activity permits to people wishing to conduct commercial activities along county roads. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Council looks to push more units into affordable rental program. Homeowners in the program must keep the rent they charge below a certain cost, and in exchange, they get breaks on their real property taxes and a cap on how much their assessed value can increase every year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kona Rabbi’s lawsuit against county appears headed for settlement. The suit, filed on behalf Chabad Jewish Center of the Big Island and Rabbi Levi Gerlitzky, claims that fines levied by the county at Gerlitzky for using his Nani Kailua Drive home for religious gatherings are discriminatory and violate rights guaranteed by both the U.S. and state constitutions. Tribune-Herald.
County wants piece of Ka‘u parcel for sewage plant. The County Council on Wednesday discussed a resolution that would authorize county attorneys to use eminent domain proceedings to acquire 28.7 acres of a parcel just west of Na‘alehu Spur Road in Na‘alehu town that would be the site for an eventual Na‘alehu Wastewater Treatment Plant, which would replace the large-capacity cesspools in the area. Tribune-Herald.
Runway repairs scheduled at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. A temporary runway closure at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole is scheduled throughout November into December. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Maui
Maui County has 3 charter amendments on November ballot. What would they change? Maui County voters in the general election will be asked to consider three proposals that include giving the Board of Ethics full-time staffing who would be able to prosecute violations. The other proposals would make it easier for people to serve a second term on county boards and commissions as well as better define the role of the Salary Commission. Maui Now.
HECO Calls Off Warning Of Power Shutoffs On Maui. The utility created the Public Safety Power Shutoff program last May to for adverse weather conditions. Hawaiian Electric Co. notified West Maui communities Wednesday that they could face intentional extended power outages to prevent wildfires, but rescinded the warning hours later. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui residents offer feedback about future ferry service. Molokai, which previously had a private ferry service from 1987 to 2016, has been without such a system leaving residents only one option–travel by plane or not at all. Maui News.
County approves building permits for Kahoma Village reconstruction in Lahaina. The County of Maui has approved with conditions building permits for Kahoma Village to reconstruct four multi-family buildings totaling 24 units that were destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires. Maui News.
Upcountry Maui fire victims await change as cesspool restrictions block rebuilding. State law requires 7,400 cesspools in upcountry Maui to be converted to septic tanks by 2050. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Wilcox Medical Center nurses take their battle to the streets. The event, which was characterized as an informational picket, came after months of contract negotiations between the Hawai‘i Nurses Association and Wilcox Medical Center management. Garden Island.
