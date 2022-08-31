Honolulu rail begins trial run, seaglider design certified, police union hikes dues, raises pay, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns. The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are increasingly recovering devices known as Glock switches. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii police union board hikes pay, raises dues. The top officers of the board of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers voted to increase their monthly stipends by more than four times the current pay effective Thursday, when a $20 hike in union dues for members simultaneously kicks in. Star-Advertiser.
REGENT seaglider hits first maritime benchmark. REGENT, the Boston-based manufacturer of seagliders, which announced plans earlier this summer to develop a seaglider transportation network in Hawaii, has received design certification for its 12-passenger, fully electric seaglider, the Viceroy, which is intended for use in interisland and intraisland passenger and cargo transportation. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
We Made It Through The Primary. Now It’s On To The November General Election. More than 200 candidates are still in the running for federal, state and local offices and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs as Hawaii moves toward Election Day on Nov. 8. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Health Department reports one additional monkeypox case, bringing state total to 23. The newest case is an Oahu resident whose case is related to a previously reported case, according to DOH. The tally now includes 17 cases on Oahu, including one nonresident; two on Maui; two on Hawaii island; and two nonresidents on Kauai. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Candidates for Hawaii governor stake out different visions for Red Hill. Gubernatorial hopefuls Josh Green and James “Duke” Aiona both say that if elected in November, Red Hill will be a top priority and they will push the Navy to move faster to permanently shut it down. Star-Advertiser.
‘People are acting a little nuts’: New data shows an increase in violent crime on Oahu. It’s not your imagination: Violent crime is on the rise on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Police post applications, supporting documents for concealed carry gun permits online. Following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, permit applications to carry carry concealed or unconcealed handguns publicly can now be downloaded online from the Hawaii Police Department, as can the supporting documentation applicants must submit. Tribune-Herald.
3rd Circuit Court Launches Small Claims Online Dispute Resolution Pilot. People on the Big Island filing certain small claims cases will soon have the convenience of doing so online. Big Island Now.
Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Granted Court Protection From Neighbors. Deputy prosecutor Randall Winston “Bew” Albright has secured a temporary restraining order against his neighbors, who earlier got a TRO against him and his wife. Civil Beat.
Maui
22 arrested for 70 outstanding warrants during US Marshals’ Sweep on Maui. The sweep was conducted between Aug. 22-26, 2022, in conjunction with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit and Special Response Team, the FBI, and Honolulu Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit. Maui Now.
Emergency loans available to assist with axis deer impacts in Maui County. The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture will open an emergency loan program to help farmers with the costs associated with the overpopulation of axis deer in the County of Maui. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauai Ballot Proposals Target Election Costs And Salary Caps. Voters in November will decide whether to adopt four proposals to change laws that govern daily life on the Garden Island. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Telcom Continues Expansion of Fiber Internet on Garden Isle. During the first half of the year, the company expanded its service in parts of Anahola, Kapa‘a, Kawaihau, Kōloa, Moloa’a, and Wailua, enabling more homes and businesses with fiber internet. Kauai Now.
