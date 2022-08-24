Lucky we live (long) in Hawaii, state pension fund stays strong, Honolulu could raise parking fees, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii hula festival ©2022 All Hawaii News
State pension fund overcomes hurdles to secure fiscal-year gain. In a fiscal year fraught with geopolitical unrest, supply-chain issues, rising inflation and a bearish stock market, the state’s largest public pension fund capitalized on its risk-averse strategy to finish in positive territory. Star-Advertiser.
An ‘Explosive’ Report On The Former State Auditor Describes An Office In Turmoil. It took more than six years, a lawsuit and two appeals to the Hawaii Supreme Court to force the AG’s office to release results of the investigation. Former Acting State Auditor Jan Yamane ran an office that had deteriorated into an “offensive work environment” characterized by low morale and favoritism, and the office produced “sensationalized” audit reports for the Legislature and the public, according to a lengthy 2016 investigation by the state Attorney General. Civil Beat.
What Comes Next For US Rep. Kai Kahele? Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele’s loss in the governor’s race is a major blow — possibly fatal — to a once promising political career that began only six years ago with the death of his father, Gilbert. Civil Beat.
Hawaii gubernatorial candidate challenges primary election results. Gary Cordery filed a complaint Monday with the Hawaii Supreme Court that raises questions about fairness and asks that all candidates be advanced to the Nov. 8 general election. Star-Advertiser.
After end of Roe v. Wade, broad coalition seeks to expand abortion access in Hawaii. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade in June sent decisions about abortion rights to the states. While abortion is legal in Hawaii, doctors say the decision exposed gaps in care. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
City considering increasing Oahu parking costs. The cost of city public parking could be increasing in an effort to incentivize using other forms of transportation besides cars, as well as recover lost revenue. Annually, revenue from city on-street and off-street parking comes out to just $6.7 million, paling in comparison to the $11.4 million it costs the city to operate it. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu City Council authorizes lawsuit against owner of 'FCKBLM' license plates. After the offensive plates were brought to the department's attention last year, the city and county admitted they were never supposed to have been approved in the first place, since profane combinations are automatically rejected. KITV4.
Dining out in Honolulu? If you don’t ask for water, you might not get it. The city is reminding restaurants that water must be provided only if patrons request it. That’s because there is a 10% voluntary water conservation order in place, which has been in effect since March due to drought conditions. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Community Development Plan action committees put on hold: Administration says insufficient staffing available for the citizen advisory panels. The announcement by Planning Director Zendo Kern comes more than a year after administrators told the County Council that it would hold off filling vacancies in the six Community Development Plan action committees for three to six months in order to take a hard look at how the boards can best be used. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii Agencies Criticize A Big Island Military Training Site Amid Push for Lease Renewal. Two Hawaii state agencies have submitted blistering comments regarding the future of the Pohakuloa military training area on the Big Island. Civil Beat.
Hilo housing project gets favorable EA. The Kaiaulu O Kapiolani Housing Development is a proposed complex to be built near the intersection of Kukuau Street and Kapiolani Avenue that would offer units to households earning 60% or less of the area’s median income. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
‘A huge learning experience’. Kohala business ordered to pay over $60K in back wages, damages. A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has recovered $28,455 in unpaid overtime wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from a Hawi nursery and landscaping company after finding the business failed to pay overtime wages to 37 employees over three years. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui Power Outage Shutters 14 Schools. Power restored to 65,000 on Maui; caused by high-voltage short circuit in Māʻalaea. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Several West Maui routes canceled due to school bus driver shortage. DOE offering refunds, alternate transportation for impacted students. Due to a recent loss of school bus drivers, eight bus routes serving Lahaina schools were suspended as of Monday, the state Department of Education confirmed. Maui News.
Senate confirms Annalisa M. Bernard Lee to the District Court of the 2nd Circuit on Maui. The Hawaiʻi State Senate voted today to confirm Annalisa M. Bernard Lee to a position in the District Court of the Second Circuit, which encompasses Maui County. Her term of office will be for six years. Maui Now.
Kauai
New owners, continued opposition to Kaua‘i Coco Palms development. A year after the remains of the famed Coco Palms Hotel was purchased at auction for $22 million, a legal challenge has been filed contesting the developer’s permits. Garden Island.
