Ige emergency order seeks out-of-state nurses, ballots slow down before election, workers battle Pohakuloa wildfire, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii to follow CDC’s relaxed COVID-19 guidelines. The state Department of Health says it plans to adjust its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines to align with those issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine if they come into close contact with an infected person, saying there is now significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death than earlier in the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Lack of ballots to count leaves Hawaii election volunteers at home. As of Wednesday over 234,000 ballots had been received via mail, dropped off at collection sites or cast in person at voter service centers. That’s 32% of the 730,000 ballots that were sent out to registered voters in Hawaii two weeks ago. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Federal agency failed to protect 49 at-risk Hawaii species, lawsuit says. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Thursday against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, accusing the agency of failing to designate and protect critical habitat for 49 Hawaii endangered species. Star-Advertiser.
Alaska Airlines to fly Hawaii veterans to D.C. for free on special flights. Alaska Airlines is offering Hawaii military veterans free flights to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials and monuments honoring their service and sacrifice. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Oahu
Hawaii’s first major solar farm with batteries is currently producing electricity on Oahu. Hawaii’s first major solar farm with batteries is currently producing electricity on Oahu. The first utility-scale solar farm on Oahu linked with batteries recently began commercial power production ahead of seven similar projects slated for completion over the next two years. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s Urban Core May See More Affordable Housing For Older Adults. The Catholic Church has joined a nonprofit organization to develop a 17-story affordable housing building for older adults on downtown property owned by the church at Fort Street Mall, nestled on one of the oldest streets in Honolulu. Civil Beat.
Marine Corps Pledges To Improve Stormwater Management In Kaneohe. After the U.S. Marine Corps was found to be polluting Oahu’s coastal waters with stormwater discharges, the military and Environmental Protection Agency have entered into an agreement to address “significant deficiencies” in the base’s stormwater program, the EPA announced on Thursday. Civil Beat.
TheBus will be free for 5 days beginning Aug. 22. To regain and encourage ridership, regular fares for TheBus on Oʻahu will be suspended for five days later this month. Riders will need to have HOLO cards to participate, which is how the city will evaluate the program. Hawaii Public Radio.
West Oahu Charter School Finances Expansion Through Municipal Bonds. One of Hawaii’s newest charter schools turns to an untraditional source of funding to finance its expansion. A West Oahu charter school that opened in 2019 with 100 sixth graders welcomed its first class of freshmen this year, but DreamHouse Ewa Beach doesn’t yet have a high school. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Large wildfire burning amid Big Isle drought. A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire had burned more than 15 square miles as of Thursday. Associated Press. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi County Council considers affordable housing credit audit. Earlier this month, Hawaiʻi County Council member Holeka Goro Inaba introduced a resolution for an audit into the county’s affordable housing credits after state and federal investigators indicted four people in an affordable housing scheme. Hawaii Public Radio.
Officials work to fix traffic woes near Mt. View school. Since students returned to school last week, there has been a substantial increase in traffic congestion on Highway 11 near Mountain View Elementary. Tribune-Herald.
Surf’s up: Business gets permit for surf school at Old Kona Airport Park. Kona Town Surf received a permit from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources hours before Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers on Wednesday attempted to cite the surf school business for operating without the necessary documentation. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans. Rising sea level and erosion are provoking a painful debate on Maui between protecting the beach and protecting the dignity of Native Hawaiian ancestors. Last week, a visitor stumbled across ancestral skeletal remains on a public beach near the Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club in West Maui. Hawaii News Now.
District 13 Democratic primary features new faces with deep ties. House District 13 has seen plenty of turnover in recent years. In 2015 Lynn DeCoite was appointed to the seat after the death of former Rep. Mele Carroll. In 2021 Linda Clark was appointed to the office after DeCoite moved over to the Senate. Maui News.
The long-awaited opening of Kīhei High School is planned for January, but will it happen? Construction of the upper campus of the beautiful new Kīhei High School — which sits mauka of Piʻilani Highway with Haleakala as a backdrop — is expected to finally be completed enough to open in January for a small inaugural class of ninth graders. Maui Now.
Kauai
HDOT to begin work on Lihu‘e Airport parking lot. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation-Airports Division is set to begin a $2.4 million project at Lihu‘e Airport this Monday. Garden Island.
Primary election update; ballots due Aug. 13. Here are the preliminary numbers on ballots turned in so far, according to Elections Administrator Lyndon Yoshioka: Total ballots sent out: 40,947. Ballots turned in: 8,684. Percent of ballots cast: 17.5. In-person votes: 241. Percent in person: 2.7 Garden Island.
