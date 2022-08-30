Hawaiian hula teacher honored on quarter, Boy Scout dies after shot at camp shooting range, Kaiser mental healthcare workers go on strike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii tourism arrivals hit recovery benchmark in July — but not all residents embracing the rise. July brought the highest monthly count of visitors since January 2020 — a benchmark that is creating economic hope for the pro-tourism crowd and angst from those concerned about whether the numbers can be properly managed to avert the threat of overtourism. Star-Advertiser.
Kaiser mental health therapists in Hawaii launch second strike. Kaiser Permanente’s mental health therapists in Hawaii went on strike today, still unable to come to an agreement on a contract four years after unionizing. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Research: 32 species can host rat lungworm disease. New research from the University of Hawaii at Manoa shows rat lungworm disease can be transmitted by many species, not just slugs and snails. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Kauai Now.
Hawaii Inmates Returning From An Arizona Prison Test Positive For Covid-19. So far 21 prisoners who were on the flight from Arizona have caught the coronavirus. Civil Beat.
Oahu
3 Honolulu police officers cleared in 2019 fatal shooting of Michael Kahalehoe in a Kapolei gas station parking lot. No charges will be filed against the three officers who fired the fatal shots, following the completion of an investigation by the Honolulu Police Department’s Professional Standard’s Office and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
An Increase In ‘Violent, Brazen’ Crime Raises Concerns On Oahu. The number of murders, aggravated assaults, forcible sex assaults and robberies on the island climbed about 5.6% in the first seven months of the year compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the statistics. Civil Beat.
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash. Newly released body camera videos show the moments before an unauthorized chase by Honolulu police on Sept. 12, 2021. The videos also show that HPD supervisors were aware that witnesses were pointing the finger at officers from the beginning. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Child dies in apparent shooting accident at Hawaii island Boy Scout camp. Hawaii island police are investigating an apparent shooting accident that fatally wounded a boy Sunday afternoon at Camp Honokaia, a Boy Scouts of America facility. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Pause to face confirmation hearings: Acting DPW director seeks permanent post. A Hawaii County Council committee plans a Sept. 6 confirmation hearing to consider Mayor Mitch Roth’s appointment of Acting Public Works Director Stephen Pause to the permanent position. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiian Electric Asks Customers To Conserve Power This Week. The Hawaiʻi Island power utility hopes to avoid rolling outages, as Hamakua Energy Partners - the island’s largest independent power producer - is unavailable. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Volcano Transfer Station loses recycling program. Volcano residents will have to travel farther afield to recycle HI-5 containers after the redemption center at the Volcano Transfer Station closes at the end of September. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County to vote on creating an ʻŌiwi Resources Department in general election. The proposed ʻŌiwi Resources Department would ensure proper management of native cultural resources, including the Hawaiian language, cultural practices, and natural resources. Hawaii Public Radio.
Updated bill to protect native birds from outdoor lighting goes before Maui Council. Councilmember Kelly Takaya King announced today that a revised version of the bill to protect native Hawaiian seabirds from outdoor lighting will be reviewed Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Climate Action, Resilience and Environment Committee. Maui Now.
Park Maui mulls zip code check for free, discounted spots. An upcoming pilot program that aims to address growing parking demands in heavily used county parks and beaches proposes requiring a Maui County zip code to qualify for free parking, an idea backed by most residents at a meeting Wednesday. Maui News.
July 2022 visitor arrivals to Hawaiʻi recover 92.4% from 2019. Visitor arrivals on Maui have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, with July 2022 arrivals coming in at -1% from 2019. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Is Building One Of The Nation’s Longest Predator-Proof Fences. One of the longest predator-proof fences in the country is under construction at the Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge on the North Shore of Kauai. When complete, the $1.7 million project will span 2.1 miles, enclosing 168 of the refuge’s 199 acres to protect native seabird species – some of which are uncomfortably close to extinction. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Foodbank Food Drive Day makes a haul of it. Kaua‘i hosted seven sites, each one operating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., across the island, accepting the top needed commodity of money, and other nonperishable foodstuffs to replenish the Puhi facility. Garden Island.
