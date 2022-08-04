University of Hawaii continues mask mandate, tensions rise in Congressional District 2 race, Honolulu short 3k workers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|University of Hawaii-Hilo ©2022 All Hawaii News
University of Hawaii workforce training, tuition subsidy aided by $16 million grant. The University of Hawaii Community Colleges are working toward a sustainable workforce training system by establishing the Resilient Hawaii: Good Jobs Challenge initiative to train participants to obtain work certifications nearly free of cost. Star-Advertiser.
Cayetano Continues To Pump Money Into Her Campaign As Her Fundraising Falls Short. Honolulu businesswoman Vicky Cayetano continued to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars of her own money into her campaign for governor last month, and has now loaned her campaign a total of $2.235 million in an effort to keep up with the well-funded apparent frontrunner in the race for Hawaii governor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green. Civil Beat.
Hawaii congressional candidates Jill Tokuda and Patrick Branco clash in forum. Hawaii’s two top candidates seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele in Congress accused each other Wednesday of spreading falsehoods in their competitive effort to get elected. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
AOC Campaign Sets Up PAC In Hawaii. The New York congresswoman is backing Congressman Kai Kahele for Hawaii governor. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign registered a noncandidate committee in Hawaii Wednesday afternoon. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Department of Health’s COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program hit by delays. The Hawaii Department of Health’s long-awaited COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program is still a work in progress nearly halfway through the summer as the department deals with staffing challenges. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new infections, 21 coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, declined to 13.8% compared to 15.7% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between July 16 to Aug. 1. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Is Short 3,000 Workers. That’s Because It Takes 6 Months To Hire Anybody. The city’s long-time failure to establish a system for tracking and measuring hiring performance is at the core of its problems, a consultant found. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu sees ambulance closures as struggles mount to staff emergency services. EMS couldn't staff 21 ambulance shifts over the weekend, as it struggles to recruit and retain personnel. Four ambulances were closed on both Friday and Saturday morning. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Ballot processing begins amid heightened oversight. The first full day of mail-in ballot processing began Wednesday at the state Capitol for the first 79,000 Oahu ballots mailed in amid heightened security and scrutiny. Star-Advertiser.
Blangiardi: Concrete Cracking Could Push Honolulu Rail’s Opening To Next Year. Consultants and structural engineers are still assessing just how serious the cracking is in the piers that support several West Oahu stations. Civil Beat.
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Honolulu police, city transportation officials and the mayor waved signs at a busy Kalihi intersection to mark Pedestrian Safety Month in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
In wake of recent monk seal attack, state steps up efforts to protect the endangered species. The DLNR announced Wednesday it will be enforcing a 50-yard cordon around Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Hawaii Island
Board OKs teaching telescope. The University of Hawaii’s Maunakea Management Board has approved plans for the installation of a new educational telescope at Halepohaku. Tribune-Herald.
‘A shining example’: Miloli‘i becomes state’s second official Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area. The Miloli‘i CBSFA will protect and conserve fish populations and their habitats, by combining traditional Hawaiian fishing practices with modern approaches to conservation, according to state officials. West Hawaii Today.
House lots eyed for Honokaa: Zoning approval sought for two new subdivisions with parcels for 40 homes. Developers are seeking permits for a new affordable housing development in Honokaa scheduled to open in 2027. Tribune-Herald.
Friendly Place lease renewed: Council approves homeless shelter lease after receiving more information. After being provided the data they requested, County Council members Wednesday were feeling a little more friendly toward the Friendly Place homeless shelter and approved extending its $10-a-year no-bid lease for up to four more years. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
County Council District 6: Four farmers, ranchers vie to represent sprawling rural district. With Chairwoman Maile David term-limited, the nonpartisan County Council District 6 seat is up for grabs, and four candidates have set their sights on filling it. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui County Council committee votes to reject lawsuit from Don Guzman. After testifiers recounted traumatic stories, a Maui County Council committee on Tuesday voted against taking action on a lawsuit by the county’s former prosecuting attorney who was fired over workplace violence. Maui Now.
Maui County receives high bond ratings. Fitch Global Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings have assigned ratings of AA+ (stable outlook), Aa1 (stable outlook), and AA+ (stable outlook), respectively to Maui County’s General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022, Mayor Michael Victorino announced Tuesday. Maui News.
Maui Memorial doctors in ER are upset over alleged mismanagement. A group of emergency room doctors at Maui Memorial Medical Center are seeking to oust a California-based firm that took over management of the emergency department in 2018, laying out a long list of allegations against the company, Emergent Medical Associates, in a letter to the board of directors that oversees the hospital. Star-Advertiser.
Maui airport officials seek heat relief for long security lines. For the past month-and-a-half, long lines of travelers have snaked out of Kahului Airport’s security checkpoint, enduring hours-long waits in the hot midday sun. The cause: bigger planes, a busier flight schedule and too few security lanes. Star-Advertiser.
The Community Is Mobilizing Again To Buy Molokai Ranch. Will It Work? On development-weary Molokai, where boarded-up resorts, restaurants and theaters recall a foreign investor’s abandoned crusade to remodel a moribund pineapple plantation town into a lucrative tourist destination, a decades-old quest to overthrow corporate interests that control a third of the island is gaining new momentum. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Affordable housing voted down. Voters will not have the chance to decide on an affordable housing measure this fall, after the Kauaʻi County Council voted against putting it on the ballot on Wednesday. Resolution 2022-22 would have amended the County Charter to designate at least 2% of real property tax revenues each year to an affordable housing fund. Garden Island.
KCC looks to get head start returning to school. The first day of the fall semester at the Kaua‘i Community College is Aug. 22, and Hanana Kainoa Kula wanted to give students entering the college a head start, as well as a final push to get students who are still sitting on the fence. Garden Island.
