Special election edition: It's Green, Aiona, Luke, Tokuda and a bunch of incumbents, more election news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Josh Green thanks supporters for Democratic gubernatorial primary win PC:Hawaii News Now
Democrat Sylvia Luke triumphs, Seaula Tupai grabs GOP spot in race for lieutenant governor. Sylvia Luke has won the six-way Democratic race to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor, triumphing over other top contenders Ikaika Anderson and Keith Amemiya. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Jill Tokuda dominates Patrick Branco in runoff for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. In the contentious race to become the Democratic candidate for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, Jill Tokuda dominated challenger Patrick Pihana Branco in Saturday’s primary election results, capturing a lead of more than twice as many votes and a berth in the Nov. 8 general election. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
House Speaker Scott Saiki not among losing incumbent lawmakers. A few incumbent Hawaii lawmakers are on a path to being ousted from the Legislature based on near-complete voting results in Saturday’s primary election. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Kalei Akaka wins Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Oahu seat; 6 others advance in at-large race. Kalei Akaka cruised to re-election to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees after capturing more than 50% of the vote for the Oahu seat. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Stream of last-minute Hawaii voters turn up in person. Statewide, the only long lines were reported at the voter service center in Wailuku, Maui, according to Nedielyn Bueno, spokesperson for the state Office of Elections. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
All Honolulu City Council races advance to November run-off election. Honolulu City Council District 8 candidates Ron Menor and Val Okimoto are neck-in-neck in the crowded primary race for the open seat. Menor is leading Okimoto by just seven more votes. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Inouye bests Acasio in Democrat primary; other state Senate matchups set. State Sen. Lorraine Inouye, whose Paukaa residence was redistricted from Senate District 4 to Senate District 1, cruised to an easy victory Saturday night over District 1 incumbent Laura Acasio in the Democrat primary election. Tribune-Herald.
Evans, Galimba take council races: The District 9, District 6 County Council candidates appear not to face a runoff. With an estimated 90% of votes counted, Naalehu cattle rancher Michelle Galimba appears to have come out on top of a four-way County Council District 6 race, rounding up 54.27% of the votes, enough to win the race outright against contenders Colehour Bondera, Shane Palacat-Nelson and Henry “Bo” Cho III. West Hawaii Today.
Kagiwada, Kusch headed for runoff in Hilo. Two political first-timers, Jenn Kagiwada and Matthias Kusch, will face each other in a runoff election in November for the County Council District 2 seat representing Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
6 incumbents win outright for Hawaii County Council. In the race for Hawaii County’s nine Council seats, all of the six incumbents in the running were reelected Saturday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
It’s Kahaloa, Kennealy in the general election: Former Kanuha aide sweeps Democratic primary. Kirstin Kahaloa swept through the Democratic competition and is headed for a general election matchup against Republican Jonathan Kennealy for the newly created House District 6, holding a commanding 63.3% of the vote, with about 90% of votes counted Saturday. West Hawaii Today.
Kapela to face Goodwin, Last for House District 5. Republican Lohi Goodwin and Libertarian Michael Last will challenge Democratic incumbent state Rep. Jeanné Kapela to represent House District 5. West Hawaii Today.
Slow, steady and smooth: Voters wrap up the primary process. A steady stream of voters came to the West Hawaii Civic Center, where a few voting options were provided to people for Saturday’s primary election. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Incumbent Maui Mayor Michael Victorino to face former judge Richard Bissen in general election. Retired state judge Richard Bissen looks to have a good shot at unseating Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino in a November runoff election after drawing the most votes in Saturday’s mayoral primary election. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
DeCoite secures win over Ritte; McKelvey and Walker top Senate District 6 primaries. In the closely watched Democratic primary race for state Senate District 7, incumbent Sen. Lynn DeCoite beat challenger Walter Ritte by a much wider margin on Saturday night. Maui News.
Early Maui County Council results highlight Valley Isle natives, political newcomers. Late Saturday night, Maui native Nohe U’u-Hodgins was ahead in the race for the Maui County Council Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seat, which is being vacated by Council Member Mike Molina, who is running for mayor. Maui Now.
Turnout in Maui County lowest in the state at 25 percent. Lines started forming at the voter service center in Wailuku early on the morning of Election Day as residents hurried to place their votes before the close of voting on Saturday. Maui News.
Kauai
Incumbent Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami easily advances to the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami received a majority of the votes in the primary election for the county mayoral race and will advance to the Nov. 8 general election with first-time candidate Michael Roven Poai. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Carvalho, Evslin, Rapozo top council field. The crowded field in the county council race was whittled down slightly after the primary election Saturday, with five of 19 candidates eliminated. Garden Island.
