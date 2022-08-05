RIMPAC wraps up war games, super PAC spends millions in LG race, petroleum found in Moanalua well, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Sea Hunter crewless vessel arrives at Pearl Harborfor 2022 RIMPAC PC:U.S. Navy
This Hawaii Super PAC Is Spending Millions To Defeat One Political Opponent This Year. Be Change Now has launched an aggressive campaign attacking lieutenant governor candidate Rep. Sylvia Luke. Be Change Now, a super PAC funded by contractors who do business with the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters, is spending more than $2 million this year supporting Ikaika Anderson’s run for lieutenant governor with radio, digital and newspaper ads, according to recently filed campaign spending reports. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Meet the GOP candidates looking to flip Hawaii's U.S. House seats. The 1st Congressional District hasn't been in GOP hands in over decade, when it was briefly represented by Rep. Charles Djou. And the 2nd District has never been represented by a Republican since its creation. KITV4.
Crowded field vying for seats on OHA Board of Trustees. Eighteen candidates are vying for six seats in the primary election for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees, including a retired state senator, a former star University of Hawaii football player and all six incumbents. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii's gay leaders take steps to educate, vaccinate their community against monkeypox. Monkeypox can infect anyone, but the majority of cases in the US outbreak have been among men who have sex with men, including gay and bisexual men and people who identify as transgender. KITV4.
Oahu
Board of Water Supply detects petroleum contamination in Moanalua monitoring well. The Honolulu Board of Water supply says it has detected petroleum-related chemicals in a monitoring well in Moanalua Valley, elevating concerns that fuel contamination from the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility is traveling through the aquifer and putting a major source of drinking water for southern Oahu at risk. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Efforts ramp up to reduce crime in Waikiki. A new crime-reduction program called “Safe and Sound Waikiki” is kicking off in the neighborhood where a rash of high-profile violent crimes, including a recent sword attack at a Kalakaua Avenue 7-Eleven, has sharpened community concerns. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said the multiagency program is based on the already established “Weed and Seed” program, which seeks to “weed out” criminals from a particular district and then “seed” communities by investing in social and economic revitalization. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office Won’t Charge SWAT Officer Who Killed Kakaako Man. The department concluded that officers last year did everything they could to de-escalate a tense barricade situation. After an almost yearlong investigation, the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office determined that the SWAT officer who shot and killed a man in his Kakaako apartment was justified in his actions and will not be charged. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hilo hospital sees surge in patients: Several factors push it well above capacity. HMC on Thursday reported 13 holds in the Emergency Department, 13 patients in the overflow areas, and 37 patients waitlisted for beds elsewhere. Waitlisted means they are looking for a long-term space to obtain care outside of their homes and HMC. Tribune-Herald.
Crews to soon begin process of dismantling observatory. Caltech Submillimeter Observatory Director Sunil Golwawa said the complete removal of the observatory — the first of five to be removed in exchange for the planned construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope — should be finished by the end of the year, with deconstruction of the building itself beginning before the end of summer. Tribune-Herald.
2,695 and counting: Hawaii Wildlife Center marks 10 years of saving native birds and bats. Around 150 different bird and bat species have been seen at the hospital, including 27 rare species. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Money Is Flowing Into Maui County Races As The Primary Election Nears. Developers, real estate investors and business interests are pouring contributions into local campaigns. In the month before voting started for the Aug. 13 primary election, recent campaign finance data shows that almost $282,000 flowed into the campaigns of candidates trying to lead Maui County’s $1 billion government. Civil Beat.
Annalisa M. Bernard appointed to fill judicial position in Maui’s Second Circuit Court. Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald today appointed Annalisa M. Bernard to fill a judicial position in the District Court of the Second Circuit in Maui County. Maui Now.
Maui County home sales cool in June; single-family home median sales price at $1.1 million. Maui County home sales fell by more than 50% for condos and 20% for single-family houses last month, as rising mortgage rates and record-high sales prices pushed out buyers. Maui Now. Maui News.
Monkeypox case on Maui brings Hawaii’s total to 12. The state Department of Health on Thursday announced an additional case of monkeypox in a Maui resident who traveled outside of the state, bringing the number of cases in Hawaii to 12. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. Maui Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Broken X-Rays lead to long wait times, high stress at Lihu‘e Airport. Faulty X-ray machines at Lihu‘e Airport led to long waits and high tensions this past week. Contracted security manager Charlie Iona estimated that at certain points wait times were two hours. Garden Island.
COVID continues downtrend on Kauaʻi. Kaua‘i’s test positivity rate was 17.3% — higher than the state average of 13.8%. Garden Island.
