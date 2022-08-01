Public schools, polling places open today, mudslinging defines political races, Honolulu parks advise bring your own toilet paper, battle continues over tourism contract, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Testing elections counting machines in Hawaii ©2022 All Hawaii News
New era of negative campaigning begins in Hawaii. The window for last-minute negative attack campaigns has opened wider with mail-in ballots arriving weeks before the Aug. 13 primary and Nov. 8 general elections, an update to the old political tactic of making allegations just before election day. Star-Advertiser.
Jewish leaders condemn Kahele campaign’s use of ‘Mr. Men’ meme, saying it resembles Hitler. An already heated Democratic gubernatorial primary now includes an allegation of hate speech. Members of the local Jewish community say Congressman Kai Kahele’s campaign should apologize for using a caricature they said resembles Adolf Hitler. Hawaii News Now.
All 3 Top Candidates For Hawaii Governor Have Lucrative Side Jobs. Lt. Gov. Josh Green has a business through which he contracts his services as an emergency room physician. U.S. Rep Kai Kahele receives income for his work as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot and the Hawaii National Guard and receives an income from real estate properties he owns in Tennessee. Businesswoman Vicky Cayetano started United Laundry Service and still maintains an ownership interest in the business’ parent company. Civil Beat.
By Land And Space: How GOP Candidates For Governor Plan To Diversify Hawaii’s Economy. Duke Aiona eyes opportunities in the space industry, while Gary Cordery and Heidi Tsuneyoshi want more funding for farmers. Civil Beat.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs 2022 election: Here's what to expect. Six of the nine seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees are up for election this year. This includes three at-large seats and one seat each for Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Tourism Authority predetermined procurement for U.S. tourism award, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau says. The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau is alleging that the Hawaii Tourism Authority violated state procurement law by running an unfair process that predetermined that re-solicitation for its largest piece of business, the U.S. brand management and global support services contract, should go to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Star-Advertiser.
Cruise ship COVID reporting program ending. The recent discontinuation of a program by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that tracked COVID-19 cases aboard cruise ships and reported findings to the public has no effect on how state agencies deal with the virus on cruise ships. Tribune-Herald.
What to know about masking, other pandemic procedures in Hawaii public schools. Masking is now optional indoors and outdoors in Hawaii public schools, so for the first time in a year, whether a student should wear a mask on campus will be left for each family to decide. However, state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi says that in keeping with state Health Department guidance, masks are still “highly encouraged,” especially while community levels of COVID-19 are high now across most of the state. Star-Advertiser.
Teachers union pushing for better air ventilation to help prevent spread of COVID. With masks optional for Hawaii public and charter schools starting fall semester, ventilation will play a key role in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms. Tribune-Herald.
Kalima case lawyers calculate damages for Native Hawaiians in $328M settlement with the state. Damages are being calculated for more than 2,700 Native Hawaiians in the Kalima case — a class-action lawsuit filed by Native Hawaiians waiting for homestead land. Now, lawyers for the claimants are working to ensure the $328 million settlement approved by the state gets to those who deserve it. Hawaii Public Radio.
New law restores $1M for immigrant resource centers in Hawaiʻi. A bill introduced by the Filipino Caucus and signed into law earlier this month by Gov. David Ige allocated $1 million to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Office of Community Services to restore the centers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii gas prices stay stubbornly high amid major national decline. Nationally, the decrease was 61 cents as of Friday compared with a month earlier, and eight states led by Ohio had drops of 70 cents to 82 cents. Hawaii’s decline was 11 cents, while the next smallest decrease was 30 cents for Idaho. Star-Advertiser.
New York firm gets PUC’s OK to buy Hawaii Gas. The state’s only franchised gas utility and largest propane distributor has a new owner after a New York-based infrastructure fund manager received approval from the state Public Utilities Commission. Star-Advertiser.
Latin America takes on growing RIMPAC role. At this year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise, Latin America’s interests in the Pacific have taken on new significance. For the first time in the history of the biennial exercise, every country on South America’s Pacific Coast has sent service members to participate. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Bring Your Own Toilet Paper. Honolulu Parks Are Experiencing A Shortage. Honolulu officials warned they may have to close some public bathrooms in city parks due to a shortage in industrial toilet paper rolls. The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation called on park-goers to bring their own toilet paper until the problem can be solved. Civil Beat.
Wealthy beachfront homeowners turn to the courts to avoid Hawaii environmental laws. When heavy surf threatened their home in Mokuleia in the winter of 2006-07, Elizabeth and Mike Dailey ignored state environmental laws and stacked large boulders along the beach, creating a formidable seawall. The Daileys’ case is among the state’s longest running seawall enforcement cases and highlights how wealthy beachfront property owners have been able to evade state laws aimed at protecting public beaches. Star-Advertiser.
Battle For Central Oahu Senate Seat Pits Incumbent Against Well-Known City Councilman. Rivals Brandon Elefante and Sen. Bennette Misalucha agree major concerns facing District 16 are public safety, housing and homelessness. Civil Beat.
Waianae House Race Highlights The Democratic Party’s Power In Hawaii. Former Rep. Jo Jordan and Rep. Cedric Gates are facing off against each other for the fifth election in a row, vying to represent Waianae, Makaha and Makua in West Oahu. Their rivalry has a history. Civil Beat.
Efforts underway to get a more accurate count of feral cats, reduce concentrated populations. Just about all of us have seen feral cats on Oahu and on the neighbor islands, but exactly how many of them are there? There have been estimates, but those estimates are likely to be wrong. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Bill would add EV stations: Councilwoman says lack of charging options an obstacle to EV ownership. Big Island property developers may be required to add electric vehicle charging stations to their parking lots under a bill to be introduced Tuesday to the Hawaii County Council. Tribune-Herald.
Senate District 4: Democrat Tim Richards and Republican Nicholas Tancheff will square off in the general election. There are two candidates on the ballot for the vacant District 4 state Senate seat, but they’re not running against each other. At least, not yet. West Hawaii Today.
House District 6: 3 Democrats, one Republican, line up for newly created House district. There’s a new House district in town, and four candidates have lined up to compete for it. Running for the seat are Democratic candidates Ilya Barannikov, Kirstin Kahaloa and Lono Mack. The winner of the Aug. 13 primary will square off with Republican candidate Jonathan Kennealy in the general election. West Hawaii Today.
‘An unfortunate event’. An estimated 4,500 internet and 16,000 voice customers in West Hawaii were affected on Tuesday when a Hawaiian Telcom fiber-optic cable was severed in Waikoloa. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Three Maui County mayor candidates see tourism management as a platform priority. Three candidates for Maui County mayor unveiled Saturday what they would do to manage tourism during a time when the islands have reopened to near-record numbers of visitors. Maui Now.
Primary to whittle down packed field for Kahului seat on council. In the second-most crowded race of the Maui County primary election, seven individuals compete for the Kahului residency seat: Cara Flores, incumbent Council Member Tasha Kama, Carol Lee Kamekona, Buddy James Nobriga, Tina Pedro, Jason “Jack” Schwartz and Keoni Watanabe. Maui News.
Should Maui County Take Over Water Long Controlled By Private Companies? Voters will have a say in whether the county should create new water authorities charged with managing the island’s most precious natural resource. Civil Beat.
Committee to consider updated zoning map. A bill to adopt amendments to the Maui Digital Zoning Map for 13 parcels will be considered by the Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Maui News.
County sees 41% increase in stolen cars this year. Some residents raise concerns over burned cars off Piihana Road. Maui News.
Rehab of Kahoolawe continues. The effort to return Kaho'olawe to its nature state continues. There's been nearly 20 years of renovation, since the military finished cleaning up munition on the island from when it was a firing range. KITV4.
Kauai
Kaua‘i visitors are spending more than they were pre-pandemic. Kaua‘i has been outpacing the state in terms of tourism recovery. Hawai‘i as a whole was only at 89% of its June 2019 visitor level, with a total of 842,927 visitors in June 2022. Garden Island.
Only bon dance on the island draws huge crowd. The pau-hana time came, the rain clouds that welcomed Friday parted, and the people came to Puhi to enjoy the bon odori experience of food, games and, of course, the bon odori. Garden Island.
