Student loan bailout coming to Hawaii, Maui bill lets people sleep in cars, Cayetano has stents implanted, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Sen. Mazie Hirono and the Small Business Administration are optimistic that more small-business support is coming. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman on Wednesday began visiting Hawaii organizations supporting Native Hawaiian and female-owned small businesses with the message that more federal support is on the way that will build on existing efforts to help them access federal support. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Telcom expands fiber internet access statewide. Hawaiian Telcom expanded its fiber-optic infrastructure to more than 22,000 homes and businesses during the first half of this year and said Wednesday it is on target to achieve its goal of enabling a total of 50,000 homes by year-end. Star-Advertiser.
UH Researcher Gets $2.8M To Help Prevent Vaping Among Rural Hawaiian Youth. A University of Hawaii Cancer Center researcher was awarded a $2.8 million grant to develop and test an e-cigarette prevention plan for the state’s rural youth, especially Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders who are disproportionately affected. Civil Beat.
Ben Cayetano undergoes procedure to clear arterial blockage. Former Gov. Ben Cayetano, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was scheduled to have two stents implanted to clear an arterial blockage this week — a procedure that Cayetano said he should have had done 10 years ago. Star-Advertiser.
New boosters targeting BA.5 expected as Hawaii cases trend downward. The Biden administration plans to offer the next generation of COVID-19 booster shots to Americans ages 12 and older soon after Labor Day. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
State to expand COVID wastewater surveillance program. Soon, Hawaii will no longer need to send off samples to the mainland. That could save up to a week in reporting results. KITV4.
Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,219 new COVID-19 infections, 13 coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, continued its downward trend to 8.6% compared to 10.7% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between Aug. 16 to 22. Star-Advertiser.
4 more monkeypox cases reported, bringing state total to 22, Department of Health says. DOH said it has identified four additional cases of monkeypox in two Oahu residents and one Maui resident, all of which remain under investigation, and a Hawaii Island resident whose case is related to community exposure. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Signature issues on Hawaii primary ballots left thousands of votes uncounted. Despite lower participation in the recent election, more voters on Oahu mailed or dropped off ballots that weren’t counted because of nonmatching or missing signatures on ballot return envelopes compared with the 2020 primary election when mail-in voting became the predominant form of voting in Hawaii under a 2019 decision by state lawmakers. Star-Advertiser.
Military says barbed wire fence is for ‘anti-terrorism protection,’ but residents call it an eyesore. In Keolu Hills overlooking Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo, residents often hear military exercises. But now there’s construction activity. Military contractors are building a fence around the training area that’s 7 feet tall with barbed wire. Hawaii News Now.
Blueprint For Hawaii Housing? UH Project For Students And Faculty Is Going Up At Relatively Little Cost. A Hawaii lawmaker says the public private housing partnership could be a model for state-owned affordable rentals. On an island where the median price of a condominium hovers around $500,000, it may come as a surprise that a private developer is planning to build up to 400 units in verdant Manoa for as little as $212,500 each. But that’s exactly what’s happening on the University of Hawaii campus. Civil Beat.
Katherine Kealoha Accuses Feds Of Ruining Her Marriage With Cocaine Photo Allegation. The former Honolulu deputy prosecutor is trying to appeal her 2019 conviction for conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Police Update Permitting Process For License To Carry Firearms. The revised permitting process on Hawaiʻi island follows the July 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in NYSRPA v Bruen. Big Island Video News.
U.S. Coral Reef Task Force To Meet In Kona. The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources is hosting the 45th USCRTF meeting in Kaiula-Kona from August 27 to Sept. 3. Big Island Video News.
DOE awards contract for new classroom building at Kealakehe Elementary School. Honolulu-based Nan Inc. was the apparent low bidder for the project putting in an offer of $16.125 million, more than $3 million over the project’s estimated cost of $13 million. Also submitting bids were F &H Construction at $16.34 million and Isemoto contracting at $17.93 million. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii Food Distributor Settles Racism Lawsuit For $90K. A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Maui
Bill to let Maui residents sleep in vehicles in county lots approved, but some wary of sites. A bill to create a pilot project so houseless residents may use their vehicles as overnight habitation in county parking lots was passed Tuesday, but some are voicing concerns over which properties may become a “safe sleeping zone.” Maui Now.
Maui issues first concealed carry permit. Maui County Police Department issued its first permit to carry a concealed weapon out of 187 applicants. This after the supreme court ruling in June upholding the right to carry a gun in public. KHON2.
Land in Lahaina slated for future teacher housing. Timeline to be discussed; state says it’s the first time in a decade that DOE will put up educator housing. Maui News.
Maui’s first Raising Cane’s, Chick-fil-A restaurants set to open next week in Kahului. Starting next week, chicken fans will merely cross the road for two of the nation’s popular poultry restaurants. Maui Now. Maui News. KITV4.
Kauai
New charter school aims to meet 'multigenerational' need on Kauaʻi's North Shore. For decades, middle and high school students living in communities such as Wainiha and Hanalei have traveled to and from school in Kapaʻa. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kaneiolouma statues removed for maintenance. The 16-foot tall Ki‘i that tower over Po‘ipu were taken down for maintenance last week, but they will be back up soon. Garden Island.
Welcome Back event celebrated a return to in-person learning. Students from the college took advantage of the E Komo Mai, or Welcome Back, event presented by the Associated Students of the University of Hawai‘i-Kaua‘i Community College student government and the college’s Student Life department to re-unite with friends between classes. Garden Island.
