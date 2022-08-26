Locals blame tourists as Hawaii prices rise, Honolulu affordable housing put on hold, Waikiki promenade remains closed, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Business Magazine.
Hawaii Tourism Authority and DBEDT release results of resident sentiment survey. Overcrowding, damage to the environment, high prices/higher cost of living, and traffic problems continue to be the most concerning issues when it comes to tourism in Hawaii. KITV4.
Governor Ige Travels To Japan On Sister-State Mission. Governor Ige will meet with Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki in Hiroshima, and Gov. Tsugumasa Muraoka in Yamaguchi. Lt. Governor Josh Green is serving as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns to Hawaiʻi on September 3rd. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii, Maui counties revise permit process for license to carry firearms. Hawaii and Maui counties are the first two municipalities in the state to put in place revisions to their permit process for a license to carry firearms in the wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that toppled a New York state law limiting who can have a permit to carry a pistol outside their home. Star-Advertiser.
Republican PAC mocks GOP lieutenant governor candidate. A Hawaii Republican political action committee that regularly attacks the Republican Party of Hawaii, its leaders and some of its candidates is now mocking GOP lieutenant governor candidate Seaula “Junior” Tupai Jr. Star-Advertiser.
Containership powered by natural gas now in Hawaii. Pasha Hawaii’s new 774-foot MV George III docked in Honolulu Harbor at Pier 51, where more than 200 company employees gathered after a blessing ceremony to celebrate what represented the beginning of regular service between California and Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Damning Report Unlikely To Affect Honolulu Ethics Director’s Job. Jan Yamane was deeply unpopular as the acting state auditor, according to a state investigative report, but she’s a hit with the Honolulu Ethics Commission. Civil Beat.
Financial snags delay construction of large affordable rental project on Oahu. The Parkway Villages project, planned as one of Oahu’s largest affordable apartment projects with over 400 units, was supposed to start construction by November. But developer Kobayashi Group is asking the City Council for a two-year extension. Hawaii News Now.
City resolution calls on liquor commission. The Honolulu Liquor Commission is being asked by two Honolulu City Councilmembers to make internal changes in order to restore public trust, the calls coming as the commission faced lawsuits and complaints from businesses alleging violations. KHON2.
Aiona And McDermott Want Water Treatment System To Combat Red Hill Fuel Leakages. Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and Rep. Bob McDermott are calling for a water treatment system on Oahu to shield the public water supply from fuel leakages related to the Navy’s fuel storage facility at Red Hill. Civil Beat.
Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns. Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu showing the world what the Aloha Spirit is all about at Little League World Series. Moments after Honolulu Little League defeated Kawaihau to claim the Hawaii state championship, the players were invited to enjoy a big dinner with their opponents. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual Food Drive Day on Oahu. The food bank is encouraging the public to collect food and monetary donations up until Saturday, and will be accepting donations at drop-off sites in Kakaako, Kahala, Mililani and Kaneohe from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Cell tower eyed for Hilo. Developers hope to build a 180-foot cellular tower at the top end of Kaumana Drive in Hilo, according to filings with the Windward Planning Commission. Tribune-Herald.
New Permitting System Causing EPIC Headaches for Some Users. The change has been difficult to navigate, for the county Department of Public Works and the public. Big Island Now.
Liliʻuokalani Trust plans to sell 100 acres of legacy lands in Kona to expand youth services. The Liliʻuokalani Trust is considering selling more than 100 acres of legacy lands in Kona on Hawaiʻi Island with the proceeds from the sale going to fund an expansion of youth services on the island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Ultra-fast fiber internet service available to some homes and businesses on Maui. Residents and businesses can visit hawaiiantel.com/fioptics to check if Fioptics is available for their homes or businesses. Maui Now.
DMVL to offer services Saturday. The Maui County Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing will offer driver’s licensing and other services from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday by appointment only at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Planning Department’s front counter now open. The Planning Department’s front counter at the Kapule Building in the Lihu‘e Civic Center will reopen today, as repairs were completed ahead of schedule. Garden Island.
