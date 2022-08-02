Classroom air quality worrisome, RIMPAC wrapping up this week, ceiling cracks force closure of Thurston Lava Tube, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi panel discusses vetoed open records measure. The now struck-down Senate Bill 3252 would have adopted the federal public interest standard, which defines who qualifies for fee waivers. But some worried it would have opened up a flood gate of requests. Hawaii Public Radio.
New rules curbing Hawaii beach barriers are further delayed. New rules cracking down on sandbags and so-called burritos that have come to litter Hawaii’s coastlines continue to face delays, this time as they undergo a legal review. As waves hit a hardened shoreline, they claw away at the sand, causing beaches to disappear. Some of the most visible effects of this can be seen along Lanikai Beach, Waikiki and stretches of coastline along West Maui. Star-Advertiser.
Lawsuit Seeks Compensation For Inmates Over Hawaii’s Response to Covid-19. More than 5,000 jail and prison inmates who were infected with the coronavirus should get thousands of dollars in compensation, according to a lawsuit alleging that the state correctional system fumbled the response to the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Can Patrick Branco’s Mainland Backers Buy Him A Seat In Congress? The freshman legislator is a newcomer to Hawaii politics, but super PACs with special interests in Washington have spent more than $1 million trying to get him elected. Civil Beat.
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose. The city Medical Examiner confirms a 14-year-old Big Island girl who died last November overdosed on fentanyl. The news comes amid growing alarm about the drug’s spread in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
DOH says monkeypox transmission risk remains low in Hawaii. Three states have declared a state of emergency as monkeypox cases continue to rise nationwide, Hawaii health officials said the risk remains low in the state, but those at high risk should consider making an appointment for a vaccine. KHON2.
Oahu
City increases lifeguard patrols after monk seal encounters. The city has stepped up lifeguard patrols of Kaimana Beach following recent dangerous interactions with a highly protective monk seal mom and her pup. Star-Advertiser.
Ex-HPD officer charged with child sex trafficking denied bail as he awaits trial. A judge ordered a former Honolulu police officer accused of bullying minors into acts of prostitution to be held without bail as he awaits trial. Mason Jordan, 31, has pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking and enticing minors to take part in prostitution. Hawaii News Now.
RIMPAC amphibious forces wrap up training with assault on Pyramid Rock. As the Rim of the Pacific exercise began wrapping up this week, Marines and soldiers from nine countries stormed Pyramid Rock on Monday morning at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiian groups hold ‘Walk to the Box’ voter drive. Several Native Hawaiian organizations took part Monday in a public promotion to increase voting among Hawaiians. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Thurston Lava Tube closed indefinitely after cracks shift in ceiling. The Thurston Lava Tube in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closed until further notice after instruments detected slight movement in a crack in the tube’s ceiling. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Thieves target nonprofit: $4K in school supplies, food taken from The Salvation Army. The community has stepped up to replenish more than $4,000 in school supplies and food stolen during a recent burglary of The Salvation Army Kona Corps. West Hawaii Today.
Seeing demand, HCC works to expand cybersecurity program. In 2019, a survey from security.org consisting of FBI cyberattack data listed Hawaii as the No. 1 state at risk for cyberattacks, reporting a 136.4% increase of attack incidents for the state between 2016 and 2017. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
370 acres of cane burned in Paia fire. Maui Fire Department crews Sunday continued to mop up hot spots in Paia cane fields after gusty winds on the north shore fueled a brush fire Saturday afternoon that scorched about 370 acres. Maui News.
Maui restaurant temporarily closed after cockroach infestation. Lahaina Fish Company on Maui received a red placard last week from the state Department of Health due to a cockroach infestation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Council to vote on housing charter amendment. Resolution No. 2022-22 proposes a County Charter amendment requiring at least 2% of property-tax revenues each year to be allocated to a housing-development fund. Garden Island.
County seeks nonprofit projects for funding. The county Office of Economic Development is requesting proposals for fiscal year 2022-23 Innovation Grants. Garden Island.
Service center opens for primary voting. There are only two weeks remaining before primary election day, and the County of Kaua‘i Office of the County Clerk Elections Division opened its Primary Election Voter Service Center Monday in the Historic County Building Annex on Rice Street in Lihu‘e. Garden Island.
Thorny Energy Equity Questions in Hawai`i Regulatory Processes - Posted on August 2, 2022, by Henry Curtis Equity is a buzzword that is being heard with increasing frequency. The Honolulu Climate Commission issu...
