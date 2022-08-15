Hawaii Democrats unify after bruising primary election, Land Board approves food trucks at state parks, big plans for Waikiki Shell, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s gubernatorial race should be cordial unless it becomes close. The campaign to become Hawaii’s next governor should be a genial contest compared with the testy Democratic Party primary gubernatorial campaign — unless the race suddenly tightens between Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Star-Advertiser.
General election candidates for Hawaii Legislature include 64 Republicans. Now that Hawaii’s 2022 primary election is over, most voters will have an opportunity to choose between a Democrat and a Republican candidate to represent them in the state Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
The Number Of Ballots Cast Was Down This Year. Despite mail-in voting again this election, turnout fell off from the last election which featured a presidential race. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Schatz: New Climate Bill Is ‘An Incredible Economic Opportunity’ For Hawaii. The bill seeks to reduce drug prices and force certain corporations to pay more taxes. It also injects a record $369 billion into the fight against climate change, Schatz’s top policy priority. Civil Beat
Land board OK’s proposal for food trucks in state parks. The Board of Land and Natural Resources voted Friday to open solicitations for bids by food truck operators seeking to operate in 18 state parks. Tribune-Herald.
Housing study cites government barriers. High housing demand, heightened by low supply, drives up Hawaii’s home prices, not out-of-state buyers, according to new research released today by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Navy’s deep ship graveyard in Hawaii continues to grow. The service was unable to provide an exact figure when asked how many ships it has sunk in and around the Hawaiian Islands. In an emailed response, a Navy spokesperson said that “since the early 2000’s, the Navy has conducted an average of two SINKEX’s in the Hawaiian Islands Range Complex each even-numbered year, when RIMPAC exercises are held.” Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City proposes more than $11.67 million in upgrades to Waikiki Shell. The city is proposing more than $11.67 million in improvements to the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell that would include installation of a tensile structure over the main seating area and an additional 2,000 fixed seats. Star-Advertiser.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa. The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students to move in. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Extension frustration: Bill seeks to curb automatic rezoning time extensions. A bill proposed by North Kona Councilman Holeka Inaba aims to address a common complaint among West Hawaii residents that developers’ rezoning applications, once approved, get numerous time extensions without regard to how conditions and infrastructure may have changed in the intervening five, 10 or even 25 years. West Hawaii Today.
PGV to Host Community Meeting About Pending EIS Preparation Notice. Puna community members will have the opportunity this week to comment about an environmental impact statement preparation notice being prepared by Puna Geothermal Venture. Big Island Now.
BLNR approves land lease for Waikoloa Public Library. The Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted unanimously to approve a request by the state to lease gratis — without charge — about 2 acres from Hawaii County during its semi-monthly meeting in Honolulu. West Hawaii Today.
Judge releases redacted document from Ireland case. Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota has released a redacted version of a document apparently related to post-conviction DNA testing performed in the Dana Ireland murder case. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Prosecutor’s Alleged Harassment Dates Back Years. In addition to an ongoing harassment dispute with his Paukaa neighbor, deputy prosecutor Winston Albright had allegedly harassed neighbors in the Puna District where he previously lived. Civil Beat.
Maui
With lack of teachers, preschool program keeps some centers closed. A local nonprofit’s preschool program has enough federal funding to serve 219 children this school year but only has the capacity for 160 due to the closure of three centers and lack of teachers. Maui News.
Hawaiian crow may soon soar on Maui. One of the rarest birds in the world may soon fly through the remote, forested slopes of Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
Federal law could lead to lower energy prices on Kaua‘i. Climate provisions in the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which passed both chambers of Congress last week, could lead to lower energy prices on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
