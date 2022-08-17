Ige: No aloha in PAC attacks, UH to expand football stadium, skunk captured in Maui nature preserve, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Differences emerge between Aiona and new running mate. There are some ideological differences between Hawaii gubernatorial Republican running mates James “Duke” Aiona and Seaula Tupai Jr., especially when it comes to abortion and gun control. Star-Advertiser.
Recount ‘completed’ for close Hawaii primary election races. Four days after Hawaii’s primary election, a few races for elected office may still be too close to know who won. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
State Supreme Court: Hawaii Longline Industry’s Use Of Foreign Crews OK. Those crews’ working conditions have come under scrutiny in recent years because they don’t have legal U.S. standing and can’t leave the pier when docked. Civil Beat.
School Librarians Are Becoming A Thing Of The Past In Hawaii. In 2012, the state Department of Education employed 192 school librarians. Today there are only 84 — a massive drop in a state that until 2004 required all of its public schools — more than 250 at the time — to employ at least one full time librarian. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Expands Access To Monkeypox Vaccine As Case Count Rises To 16. The Department of Health said it has received about 2,800 doses of the Jynneos vaccine and more than 1,000 doses have been administered. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Department reviewing results of personnel survey. Honolulu police leadership is reviewing the results of an internal survey sent to 1,820 officers and 400 civilian personnel to help shape the future of the department. Star-Advertiser.
Officers suspected in brutality case retain attorneys ahead of anticipated federal charges. Honolulu police officers involved in a suspected case of brutality are anticipating federal charges and have hired criminal defense lawyers. Hawaii News Now.
Marines Seek Public Comment On Kaneohe Proposal. The Marine Corps wants to station a MQ-9 Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron and a KC-130J Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay to enhance aerial refueling, transport, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Civil Beat.
Residents affected by Red Hill fuel spills plead for more ‘proactive’ help from the Navy. Lawyers representing nearly 200 military families said the Navy is continuing to fail the people affected by last year’s fuel spills. The law firm Just Well Law organized a meeting Tuesday night for residents to share their stories at the Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
UH plans to expand football stadium for 2023 season. The University of Hawaii at Manoa is moving forward to expand the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex that would increase its capacity to 17,000 fans. The plan is to have it ready for the 2023 football season. KHON2.
New dialysis clinic in Nanakuli fills growing need. The Waianae clinic has been overtaxed, and area residents have had to travel to clinics in Ewa, Kapolei and Waipahu, said Dr. Arie Ganz, medical director at the Nanakuli clinic. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation. The House of Dragon Chop Suey, at 850 Kamehameha Highway, was ordered to close Aug. 10 and can’t reopen until the violations are addressed. The state said multiple Health Department inspections ― on March 10, April 20, May 24, June 15 and finally Aug. 10 ― all found the presence of rodents and rodent-contaminated food. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Committee postpones emergency management bill: Questions surround media suspension and civil disturbances. Constitutional questions around suspension of electronic media coverage and what constitutes a civil disturbance had a County Council panel on Tuesday postpone a sweeping emergency management bill so it could be clarified. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
Narrowed-Down Affordable Housing Audit Recommended for Approval. A pared-down request by a West Hawai‘i council member to have the county auditor take a deeper look into the marred county Office of Housing and Community Development’s use of affordable housing credits was recommended for approval by the county’s finance committee. Big Island Now.
Ex-councilman sues county to recoup legal fees. Former County Council Chairman Dominic Yagong is suing Hawaii County for $306,000 in legal fees he says he incurred successfully defending himself against a defamation lawsuit. Tribune-Herald.
PGV to hold meeting tonight on proposed power increase. Puna Geothermal Venture seeks to up its energy output in two phases — from 38 megawatts to 46 megawatts and, eventually, to 60 megawatts. Tribune-Herald.
‘The first step’: Road closure near affordable housing project floated to deter illegal activity, houseless individuals. Resolution 478, introduced by North Kona Councilman Holeka Inaba, calls for barricading off for an indeterminate period the southern end of Ka‘eka Street due to complaints raised by residents and management of Lei Kupuna and Lei Ohana at Kamakana Villages over “activities that compromise public safety” including loitering, littering, consumption of alcohol and other illegal activities. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Says Rural Telecom Provider Must Respond To Consumer Advocate. But Sandwich Isles Communications says the state agency is on a “witch hunt” and is resisting providing information about its financial status. Civil Beat.
County to consider leasing large Hamakua parcel to nonprofit. Hawaii County might lease 1,000 acres of Hamakua land to a Native Hawaiian nonprofit. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Data show Bissen won twice as many precincts as Victorino. Mayor wins Molokai and Lanai, Bissen takes most of Maui. Former Judge Richard Bissen won more than twice as many precincts as Mayor Michael Victorino in Saturday’s primary election, according to data from the state Office of Elections. Maui News.
County contacting voters to fix ballots. A total of 849 ballots contain issues that need to be fixed within the next five business days, Maui County Clerk Kathy Kaohu said Monday. Maui News.
New PARK MAUI program would charge visitors to park at Maui’s most visited areas. Mayor Michael Victorino is inviting interested Maui County residents to participate in two virtual meetings on Aug. 24, to hear the community’s thoughts and suggestions about plans for “PARK MAUI,” a new parking management program for beach parks, business districts and streets in Maui’s most heavily visited areas. Maui Now.
Live skunk found at Maui wildlife sanctuary. A live skunk was found trapped at the Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary on Maui Monday morning, the state Department of Agriculture reported today. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Board of Ethics considering opinion on second jobs for police officers. After a small influx of requests for outside employment as guards, Kauaʻi Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck requested the advisory opinion from the board, citing his interpretation of state and county laws and union contracts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Federal grant means electric buses for Kaua‘i. A total of $35 million includes the following for The Kaua‘i Bus: Acquisition of four electric buses and expansion of the base yard to prepare the infrastructure needed to transition its fleet to electric buses by the year 2035 and provide the space required to expand and improve transit service quality. Garden Island.
DHHL completes $12 million project in Anahola. The state Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands held a dedication ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the completion of a $12.9-million project to improve the Anahola Farm Lots water system. Garden Island.
