EPA probe faults Navy on Red Hill, Kauai kids confront VP Harris on fuel leaks, sweepstakes machine distributor sues Honolulu police for gambling raid, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

State Rep. Patrick Branco’s future uncertain following congressional loss. State Rep. Patrick Branco is supporting former rival state Sen. Jill Tokuda in her congressional campaign and serves as an unpaid volunteer in Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s run to become Hawaii’s next governor as Branco’s own political future is now uncertain after election commercials on his behalf linked Tokuda to the National Rifle Association while showing images of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre. Star-Advertiser.
Schools Add Emotional Development To The Curriculum. Hawaii educators hope new initiatives and programs will help students recover from social and academic setbacks during the pandemic. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kaiser’s mental health shortage puts patient safety at risk, national agency finds. Kaiser hasn’t denied it has a shortage of mental health specialists, but has stressed that those shortages exist nationwide and were exacerbated by the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines. After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition. Hawaii News Now.
Feds add more spy allegations against Kapolei couple. After backing off on some spy allegations against a Kapolei couple, federal prosecutors are stepping it up by releasing transcripts of the couple’s recorded conversations. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Council to consider settling police brutality lawsuit: Puna mother claims excessive force, ADA violations against autistic son. A federal lawsuit claiming police brutality and failure to accommodate under the Americans with Disabilities Act appears headed for settlement by the County Council. West Hawaii Today.
Kehena victim was musician, artist, ‘peacemaker’. “He was the quintessential Puerto Rican renaissance man.” That’s how Bub Pratt, entertainer and owner of Kukuau Studio in Hilo, described Gabriel DeSilva, a 72-year-old Pahoa man police said was the victim of a possible drowning Sunday morning at Kehena Beach in Puna. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Police K9, Rory, Retires. The springer spaniel has worked as a narcotics canine for the Area II (west Hawai‘i) Vice Section since 2015. Big Island Video News. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Maui
Wastewater Company At Center Of Bribery Scandal Won Big Maui Contracts. H2O Process Systems was awarded millions of dollars in sole source contracts for upgrades and replacement parts for Maui County’s wastewater system. Civil Beat.
Resident input sought for planning of 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani, Lahaina to Kāʻanapali. The County of Maui has launched the West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan to advance strategies for a transit-oriented community in West Maui. Maui Now.
Open house planned for release of draft South Maui Community Plan Update. The Maui County Planning Department will host an open house for the release of the first draft of the updated South Maui Community Plan on from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Kīhei Community Center. Maui Now.
Thousands on Maui without power early Tuesday morning. According to Hawaiian Electric, crews are currently working to restore power to parts of South Maui, West Maui, Kahului, Wailuku, Waihee and Waiehu, Upcountry and East Maui. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauai 8th graders confront Vice President Kamala Harris over Red Hill. Throughout Vice President Kamala Harris' vacation on the Garden Isle, groups like the Oahu Water Protectors have held up signs near her Kalihiwai Ridge vacation home, urging more action on the Red Hill water crisis. KITV4.
Jason Momoa TV series seeks Kaua‘i talent. A project spearheaded by actor Jason Momoa is filming on Kaua‘i this fall — and they need local talent. Garden Island.
Fall semester kicks off at Kaua‘i Community College. All Kaua‘i Community College students are welcomed to “E Komo Mai,” presented by the Associated Students of the University of Hawai‘i-Kaua‘i Community College, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the area fronting the campus Learning Center. Garden Island.
Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war - KYIV, Ukraine >> Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, six months since the star t of the R...
