Japan-Hawaii flights restored, Honolulu 3rd most expensive rental market, affordable housing projects planned, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Here's how a new federal climate package could impact Hawaiʻi. The U.S. Senate is preparing to vote on a spending package that would provide hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for carbon emission reductions and clean energy infrastructure. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Is The Only State Not Seeking Federal Buyouts To Move Residents Away From Floods. The FEMA program could help as the climate crisis worsens. But the public would have to know it exists and overcome outdated building codes and high property values. Civil Beat.
Alleged Russian spies enter pleas of not guilty. The federal investigation into a married couple accused of stealing the identity of dead Texas infants and conspiring against the United States is open and ongoing as agents sift through the mysterious lives and travels of a U.S. defense contractor and his wife who were arrested in July in Kapolei. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Nearly 100,000 Pounds Of Nets, Other Debris Removed From Hawaii National Monument. About 115,000 pounds of additional debris accumulate each year in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, researchers say. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Staffing shortages, reinfections: The year of living with COVID isn’t going as planned. The COVID positivity rate in Hawaii is now hovering around 16% and public health officials are worried the islands could be grappling with another wave as the latest variant circulates and reinfections soar. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Housing projects planned from North Shore to town will create 972 affordable units in the next five years. City officials and private developers Tuesday announced six upcoming affordable housing projects designed to create 972 units from the North Shore to town within five years. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
7 Oahu schools identified for poorest air quality. The state Department of Education on Tuesday identified seven Oahu schools housing 73 classrooms with the highest levels of carbon dioxide — a sign of poor ventilation, which is a risk factor for the spread of COVID-19 — and said steps to improve conditions already have begun. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
UH Task Force Detects Fuel In Navy Water After It Was Deemed Safe. The Navy and Hawaii’s Department of Health stood by their findings that the water is now safe after last year’s contamination crisis. The findings – contradicting the stance of the Navy and the Hawaii Department of Health, which have maintained since March 18 that the water is free of fuel – were published Tuesday morning with a press release and data dashboard on UH’s website. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country. Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data from online rental firm Apartment List. The analysis showed the median rent for a two-bedroom unit in Honolulu is about $2,500 a month. Only Napa and the Silicon Valley in California had higher rents than Honolulu. Hawaii News Now.
Oʻahu parks and recreation activities to launch online registration system. The city Department of Parks and Recreation says its online reservation system will begin accepting payments for all fall park activities, which vary from archery to ukulele to tai chi. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Electric deploys two EV fast chargers in Mililani. Hawaiian Electric announced Tuesday it has deployed a new fast-charging station at the Town Center of Mililani as part of a pilot program aimed at encouraging greater electric vehicle adoption. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Affordable housing credits in the spotlight: Council committee questions audit timing during federal investigation. The County Council agrees the county needs to take a closer look at how it dispenses credits for building affordable housing, but members of the Finance Committee who were present Tuesday were unsure the timing was right to undertake a wide-ranging audit. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
Council Gets Update About EPIC Permitting System. Hawai‘i County Council members got an update about the county’s new building permit system Tuesday, Aug. 2, during a meeting of the council’s Public Works and Mass Transit Committee, and while challenges still exist, strides are being made. Big Island Now.
EV charging stations bill appears headed for easy passage. A proposal to require owners of public parking lots to install electric vehicle chargers has been recommended for passage by a Hawaii County Council committee. Tribune-Herald.
County Council District 9: Three candidates in the running for open Kohala district. County Council District 9 became an open seat this year when Kohala Councilman Tim Richards vacated after his third term in order to run for an empty Senate seat, and three candidates are vying for the position. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Inside the race for Maui County mayor. The race for Maui Mayor is heating up, as incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino seeks re-election. He's facing some tough competition in a crowded 8-person race: Cullan Bell, Richard Bissen, Kim Brown, Alana Kay, Kelly King, Jonah Lion, and Mike Molina. KITV4.
Three projects get initial approvals for federal funds. Among the projects approved for Congressionally Directed Spending and Community Project Funding is the proposed Halau of ‘Oiwi Art Center planned for Wailuku town, which is one of the largest investments earmarked in all Hawaii counties, county administration has said. Other earmarks include $1.4 million in federal funds to help renovate the former GTE Hawaiian Tel Building for the county’s Emergency Operations Center and Maui Police Department’s project to expand radio communications in West Maui. Maui News.
Community cat count survey to launch. Maui Humane Society plans to implement an island-wide “Community Cat Count” this month as an effort to better understand and manage the cat population of roughly 40,000 as humanely as possible. Maui News.
Kauai
Po afi coming to Heiva I Kaua‘i on Saturday. The Heiva I Kaua‘i is returning to an in-person format at the Kapa‘a Beach Park following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Tahitian dance and drumming competition will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Garden Island.
