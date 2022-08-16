Recounts triggered in some races, GOP participation rises, DOT workers arrested at Honolulu airport, VP Kamala Harris vacations on Kauai,more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

More than 1 in 5 voted Republican in the primary election. The Hawaiʻi Republican Party reports that GOP turnout for this primary gained traction this year. Hawaiʻi Republican Party Chair Lynn Finnegan said Republicans won over 20% of the total vote. Finnegan said this is the highest percentage of total votes since Republican candidate Linda Lingle was elected. Hawaii Public Radio.
Voter turnout in Hawaii’s primary was about 40%. Fewer than half of registered voters in Hawaii turned out to vote, whether by mail, drop box or in person, during Saturday’s primary election, according to data from the state Office of Elections. Star-Advertiser.
More election money may be driving voters away. Candidates for all state and county offices in the 2022 election cycle raised nearly $15 million by the primary, plus took loans of nearly $3.3 million — and spent almost $17 million so far, according to data tracked by the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission. KHON2.
Hawaii auto sales skidded during first half of year. Statewide registrations for cars fell 18.9% during the first six months while registrations for light trucks, which include vans, SUVs and pickups, decreased 6.4%. Star-Advertiser.
2021 edition of state data book released. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism released the 2021 edition of the “State of Hawai‘i Data Book,” described as the single most comprehensive compilation of statistical information about Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Theft And Fraud Investigations Shake Up Honolulu Airport. Several Hawaii Department of Transportation employees have been arrested and some have left their jobs in the last 16 months as the Attorney General’s office investigates theft and procurement fraud at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki residents urge city to fill beach pavilion to increase safety. The city said it is in talks to fill Kuhio Beach Pavilion No. 4 within the next couple of months with a goal of enlivening the space as a tool to increase safety and enjoyment in Waikiki. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu federal housing waitlist opens for low-income applicants. Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, qualified applicants can only apply through an online portal; no applications will be available at the Housing Authority office. The first 1,000 applicants will be accepted. KITV4.
The Miske Case Has Become One Of The Most Complex Prosecutions In The Country. Defense attorneys are preparing a major attack against a prosecution case that has amassed more than 2 million documents. Civil Beat.
Free bus fare week to alleviate back-to-school jam. Starting today until Aug. 26, residents can get free HOLO cards to ride TheBus free from Monday to Aug. 26, when many universities, community colleges and private schools resume. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
In reversal, state says military training at Big Island range not compatible with conservation land. The Army wants to retain up to 23,000 acres of state land at the Pohakuloa Training Area for continued training and asked for comments on a draft environment impact statement. Hawaii News Now.
Utility seeks extension of water rights. Despite opposition from the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Hawaiian Electric has an opportunity to extend its rights to keep generating power on Wailuku River. Tribune-Herald.
Stephen Pause Named Hawaiʻi County Public Works Director. Stephen Pause has been serving as the Acting Director for DPW over the past two months, following the departure of previous director Ikaika Rodenhurst. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Trying to spark interest: Cost of Government Commission finding departmental feedback a challenge. With just three months before they’re required by the county charter to present a report to the County Council and mayor, some members of the Cost of Government Commission reported Thursday they’re having a hard time drumming up interest from some county departments and boards and commissions. West Hawaii Today.
2022: A deadly year on Big Island roads, so far. As of Monday, there were 25 official traffic fatalities for the year, one fewer than for last year’s 26. And if fatalities on the Big Island’s roads continue at their current rate, there would be 40 for the year, two more than the 38 traffic deaths recorded in 2012, the deadliest year in recent memory. Tribune-Herald.
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii. A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Hualalai above Kailua-Kona. KHON2.
Maui
Officials to change protocols after long lines, headaches at Maui’s only voter service center. Voters received their ballots by mail three weeks ago — and Maui election officials admit they were not ready for the crowd. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Overnight vote counts bring surprises on day after primary election. The last batch of ballots brought in late Saturday night made a big difference in some state and county races, with candidates who appeared poised for defeat leapfrogging back into contention. Maui News.
Surfrider Foundation records high bacteria levels at Kahului, Haneoʻo, Maliko, Baby Beach. This is the second month in a row that Kahului Harbor had high levels of Enterococcus bacteria, with results showing a count of 2400 MPN/100mL. It was the third month in a row for high levels at Haneoʻo, which had 454 MPN/100mL, down from the month before when rates were 1152 MPN/100mL. Baby Beach recorded a rate of 175 MPN/100mL, marking the first time this year that the location had high bacteria levels in the monthly report. Maui Now.
Kauai
Vice President Kamala Harris vacations on Kauai in unannounced visit. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrived in Lihue this afternoon for an extended vacation on Kauai. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i seeking grant proposals. The intent of the program is to support projects and activities meeting a distinctive cultural, social or economic need for which adequate federal or state funding cannot be secured. Garden Island. KHON2.
