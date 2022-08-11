Food trucks could come to state parks, hospitals still at capacity, sea level rise threatens Waikiki beach clubs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hapuna Beach state park ©2022 All Hawaii News
FBI wants to partner with Hawaii businesses, organizations to deter cyberattacks. The Federal Bureau of Investigation wants to partner with Hawaii businesses as part of a nationwide effort to combat the cyberthreat posed by China and other actors working to undermine the U.S. economy and compromise critical infrastructure. Star-Advertiser.
Outside Spending Reaches Historic Levels In Race For Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. With the election just days away, special interest groups keep trying to sway the election in their favor. So far they’ve spent nearly $1.4 million. Civil Beat.
Campaign Spending Commission investigates ‘ghost PAC’ supporting Cayetano. The state Campaign Spending Commission on Wednesday voted to conduct further investigation into a so-called “ghost PAC” helping Democratic gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano. The political action committee ― Victory Calls 2022 ― ran television ads in May featuring the comedy duo Da Braddahs, saying Cayetano’s opponent Lt. Gov. Josh Green was not a board-certified physician. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Better Access To Public Records Among Proposals From GOP Candidates For Governor. Transparency and government ethics has taken center stage in many races following high profile corruption cases in Hawaii, including the Republican gubernatorial primary. Civil Beat.
Masks optional for children under age 5 in preschool or child care center. Since the beginning of August, K-12 students have had the option of wearing a mask in school. But preschools and child care centers still had to follow the old guidelines. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii hospitals still at full capacity despite declining COVID-19 case counts. Hawaii hospitals are still struggling with staffing shortages even as the daily average of COVID-19 case counts appears to be on its way down. Star-Advertiser.
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now available in Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Health today announced that scheduling opportunities are now available for the more traditional COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Novavax. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii averaging 50 COVID deaths per month this summer. COVID deaths are still coming in at an alarming rate on the islands. The Hawaii Department of Health reported 14 deaths this week, as the state has averaged 50 deaths per month since May. KHON2.
Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,189 new infections, 14 coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, continued its downward trend to 12.4%, compared to 13.8% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between Aug. 2 to 8. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change. In a precursor of business decisions that will become more common, members of the Outrigger Canoe Club have rejected a proposal to extend the club’s lease with its landlord beyond 2055 due to concerns about sea level rise. Civil Beat.
Kailua House Candidates Want To Tame Tourism. A microcosm of the state’s own dilemma, Kailua’s fresh batch of House candidates are strategizing ways to manage guests visiting their slice of paradise. Civil Beat.
Consumer prices still rising in Honolulu, but not as much. Honolulu’s inflation rate ebbed a bit in June and July from the previous two months, but prices for goods and services are still broadly rising, a new government report shows. Star-Advertiser.
In space-cramped Honolulu, community gardens have found new popularity ― and meaning. The city’s community gardens are bursting at the seams and more than 1,000 people are on the waiting list to get a plot of their own, said Honolulu Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu City Council adopts resolution to enforce rules, address concerns at Keaau Beach Park. Keaau Beach Park, which is past Makaha on the Waianae coast, has its share of problems, including illegal dumping, illegal camping, illegal fireworks, burnouts and street racing. But a city council resolution hopes to address those problems. KITV4.
Fourth graders name monk seal pup born at Kaimana Beach. Two weeks after a seal and her pup teamed up on a woman swimming off Waikiki, fourth grade students from Waikiki Elementary School on Wednesday gave the pup, PO8, a more apt name: Koalani, or “heavenly warrior.” Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Testifiers blast TMT project: Opponents dominate National Science Foundation meeting to determine whether federal funding will be used. The first public meeting to determine whether to award federal funding to the Thirty Meter Telescope ended Tuesday after four hours of outrage. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i County Sees Decrease in Processed Firearm Applications. Hawai‘i County had the highest denial rate of firearm applications at 5.6% statewide for 2021, according to data released by the Department of the Attorney General. Big Island Now.
New old buses on the way: County set to accept Honolulu hand-me-downs while awaiting new new buses. Eight more old buses will soon be on their way to the Big Island, with the County Council set to accept the donation of used buses from the City and County of Honolulu. West Hawaii Today.
Kimball, challenger Martinez discuss issues ahead of primary. With only two candidates on the ballot, the race will be decided during the primary election on Saturday, with the council seat going to whichever candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Warns Lanai Resorts To Not Block Public Beach Access. The company said it closed the park because of flooding. A resident says the gate stayed shut after the water receded. Maui County has issued a warning and told Lanai Resorts, the company owned by billionaire Larry Ellison, to stop blocking access to Hulopoe Beach Park or risk facing a fine of $100,000, plus an additional $10,000 for each day it goes unaddressed. Civil Beat.
Maui County had record 8,149 firearms registered in 2021. In 2021, Maui County had record high numbers for firearm permits processed (2,938), firearms registered (8,149) and firearms imported (3,763), according to an annual report released today by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General. Maui Now.
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers. The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. Hawaii News Now.
Final EA published for Kēōkea Farm Lots Association community center. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has published its final Environmental Assessment with a Finding of No Significant Impact for the proposed Kēōkea Farm Lots Association Community Center in Kēōkea on Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
DLNR agrees to audit of all large-capacity cesspools, $105,000 fine. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources $105,543 for failing to close an illegal large-capacity cesspool on Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
