Hawaii economy could hit setback, military families sue over Red Hill tainted water, construction company sues Zuckerberg over nonpayment, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

New law expected to bring $250 million to Hawaii airports. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced Hawaii’s first-year award Wednesday from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Star-Advertiser.
A New Hawaii Abortion Guide Seeks To Address Gaps In Care. Advocates hope the guide will help clear up confusion over access to abortions in the islands — where it remains legal — after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
FDA OKs use of bivalent vaccines. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization for the first bivalent vaccines to protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron subvariants. Doses could be shipped to Hawaii County within the next few days. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Hawaii Health Department reports 1,777 new COVID-19 infections, 12 coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, continued falling, to 7.3% compared with 8.6% reported the previous week. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Military families sue federal government over Red Hill fuel leak. Military families who say they were sickened by last year’s fuel contamination of the Navy’s drinking water system around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam are suing the federal government, seeking compensation for physical and mental suffering, medical expenses, lost income and other costs associated with the Red Hill disaster. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Navy Wastewater Bypasses Portion of Pearl Harbor Filtration System. About 300,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater were released into the sea from the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers renew push for regulations after helicopter emergency landing at Aloha Stadium. A helicopter made an emergency landing at the Aloha Stadium parking lot on Wednesday afternoon. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
This Hemp Dealer Is Fighting The State Over ‘Fundamental Fairness’. While the dispute between Pinky’s Hempire and the state might seem like just another struggle between a small business and government regulators, the matter involves bigger questions, including the extent to which government officials can make new laws with little public notice, then use the laws to shut down unwitting businesses. Civil Beat.
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker. A former Honolulu police officer alleges he was ousted from the HPD after he had a “consensual,” extramarital relationship with a female officer that went toxic. But Honolulu Police Department disciplinary reports say that the woman was a subordinate and that the officer — Justin Castro — forced her to continue their relationship. Hawaii News Now.
Chief’s son mistakenly arrested, attorney argues. The son of Honolulu police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was mistakenly arrested for failing to appear at a court date he knew nothing about, his attorney argued in a motion to recall the bench warrant filed Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police Department finalizing rules for issuing gun-carrying permits. Nearly 400 people have applied to carry a gun in public in Honolulu since the U.S. Supreme Court left it to the states to decide the rules, and police are close to finalizing a process for issuing permits, officers told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
State dishes out millions to manage mongoose problem at Windward O'ahu marsh. Spanning 830 acres in Windward O'ahu and home to several species of endangered native birds, Kawainui Marsh is the largest wetland across Hawai'i. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Big Island Customers Heed Request to Limit Use of Electricity, Preventing Need For Rolling Outages. So far, so good. That’s the word from Hawaiian Electric as it continues to ask Big Island electricity customers to reduce their electricity use, especially in the early evening hours. Big Island Now.
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too. Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and frontline caregivers as the number of people in the community has outgrown the hospital. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, Hilo Medical Center is the most short-handed hospital in the state. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island police identify 12-year-old fatally shot at Boy Scout camp. Hawaii Island police this afternoon identified the 12-year-old boy involved in Sunday’s Boy Scout camp shooting fatality as Manuel “Manny” Carvalho. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Investor website for potential luxury development in Opihihale sparks community concerns. Preliminary work has begun on a 324-acre luxury resort development in Opihihale, South Kona, just north of Miloliʻi. Jeff Darrow, deputy planning director for Hawaiʻi County, says the department has not received any permit applications for the project. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Arce appears on track for director of agriculture spot. Saying they were impressed with Molokai homesteader Rogerene “Kali” Arce, a Maui County Council committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended that she fill the first-ever county Department of Agriculture director position. Maui News.
Maui Council committee likely to discuss new high school’s highway crossing dilemma. At its meeting Sept. 1, the Maui County Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee likely will discuss the ongoing dilemma about how pedestrians and bicyclists will safely cross four-lane Piʻilani Highway to the new Kūlanihākoʻi High School in Kīhei. Maui Now.
Widespread Power Outage Left Thousands Of Trout Dead At This Maui Farm. The outage struck 94% of the company’s customers on Maui, leaving thousands of families and businesses without electricity for most of the morning. Civil Beat.
MEO steps up to help Molokaʻi students amid public school bus driver shortage. Maui Economic Opportunity on Moloka‘i has stepped in to offer transportation services to youths who could not be accommodated by the public school bus service. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai construction company sues Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg's company over nonpayment. A Kauai construction company is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company for not receiving a payment of more than $130,000 for work it has completed on the billionaire tech titan’s North Shore Kauai property. KITV4.
The Kaua‘i Marathon is here! With online registration ending Aug. 31 at 12:59 p.m., Robin Jumper, the Kaua‘i Marathon coordinator, expects a “historic” crowd with more than 2,200 runners registered for the event that starts at 6 a.m., Sunday at the entrance to the Po‘ipu Shopping Village. Garden Island.
SBA Loans Available to Offset Economic Losses From Drought. Small businesses in Kaua‘i County that have lost revenue because of drought can get some help from the federal government. Kauai Now.
