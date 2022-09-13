Tourists want to eat fresh, UH lifts mask requirement, Native Hawaiian protesters added to Mauna Kea board, GOP support increasing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii farmers market ©2022 All Hawaii News
Tight job market and supply constraints interfering with Hawaii’s economic recovery. While economists at the Hawaii Economic Association’s 2022 Annual Conference did not reach consensus on whether the U.S. is headed toward recession, they were certain that Hawaii’s tight labor market and supply-side constraints could hamper economic growth. Star-Advertiser.
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims. State Attorney General Holly Shikada is drawing criticism for her plans to fire a top white-collar crime and public corruption investigator who has been critical of the office. Clean government advocates said the move is in retaliation to Daniel Hanagami’s criticisms of Shikada — and they worry it will hamper the state’s efforts to crack down on public corruption. Hawaii News Now.
GOP Geography: In Hawaii, Support For Republicans Has Grown In Ewa And Kona. The Aug. 13 primary saw Republican turnout rise significantly, especially in rural areas. Civil Beat.
The University Of Hawaii Lifts Its Indoor Mask Mandate. Masks will no longer be required indoors at UH campuses starting Friday after the university sought advice from health experts. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii High School Students To Get Free Rides On Public Transportation. The state-funded pilot program is aimed at helping families amid a school bus driver shortage that has dragged on for more than a year. Civil Beat. The Department of Education said Monday that it is missing about 14% of the drivers needed for a full staff, making it impossible to serve all of the islands' children. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii’s Longline Fleet Certified For Sustainable Practices. The fleet’s seafood can be sold with a special label that indicates it was caught in a sustainable manner. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Weyer, Rothman Debate In Race To Represent North Shore On Oahu. It’s a tight competition to replace council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi, who unsuccessfully ran for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Civil Beat.
HFD, EMS outfit first responders with body armor amid increase in active threat calls. Honolulu firefighters were issued bulletproof vests and other protective gear last month so they can move in during active threat situations sooner to treat the wounded. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu DPP resignations are concerning for construction industry, City Council chair. Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting enforces zoning laws and oversees planning on Oʻahu. However, changes to the permitting process at DPP have led to further delays and a backlog of commercial and residential projects. Hawaii Public Radio.
As Red Hill crisis drags on, Board of Water Supply races to drill new wells. Nearly a year after the Red Hill crisis began, three of Oahu’s most vital water sources remain shut down in a bid to prevent contamination from spreading. Now, the Board of Water Supply is racing to find land and drill new wells outside the contamination zone. Hawaii News Now.
Energy storage for Oahu taking shape in Kapolei. Energy storage for Oahu taking shape in Kapolei. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Prominent Native Hawaiians Named To Mauna Kea Authority. The eight nominations must be confirmed by the state Senate. Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world’s most advanced astronomical observatories. Associated Press. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maunakea plan appealed to Supreme Court. A contested case between Native Hawaiian activists and the Board of Land and Natural Resources has been appealed to the state Supreme Court. Tribune-Herald.
Police raises approved: New contract gives 20% pay increase over four years. An approximately 20% bump in pay over four years plus bonuses could help incentivize more people to join the county police department and stay at the job longer, officials hope. West Hawaii Today.
Ige releases $2 million for deep monitor well in Waimea. This is part of a Commission on Water Resource Management ongoing effort to monitor the health of aquifers statewide. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Big Island pain doctor gets 7-1/2 years in federal prison. Hawaii island physician Rudy Puana, who was convicted of running a prescription drug ring that his former prosecutor sister, Katherine Kealoha, tried to conceal, is headed to prison for 7 1/2 years, a federal judge ruled Monday. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Five land parcels on Moloka’i purchased for conservation and restoration. The Hawai’i State Department of Land and Natural Resources made the purchase with a $1.8 million grant from the US Fish and Wildlife Service through the Endangered Species Act and more than $600,000 in private donations to The Nature Conservancy. Maui Now.
Nonprofit envisions center, farm for therapeutic programs. Na No’eau O Lokelani aims to serve individuals with developmental disabilities. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Police Chief still has final say on public carry firearm permits. In a move that could have a big impact on gun ownership on the island, the Kaua‘i Police Department released a revised permit application last week for a license to carry concealed and unconcealed firearms. Garden Island.
Lihu‘e Airport meeting tonight. A public information meeting on the Lihu‘e Airport Optimization Plan is today from 6 to 8 p.m. at in the cafeteria of Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School. Garden Island.
