Hawaii flags at half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth, Maui opens county lot for homeless to sleep in cars, Honolulu council advances shoreline setback increase, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii primary election’s last legal challenges are dismissed. No new winners have been declared in Hawaii’s primary election in August as the result of several legal challenges filed by losing candidates and a handful of voters. The Hawaii Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed three such cases after dismissing three other election challenges a week earlier. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Health Department reports three more monkeypox cases, state total at 28. The tally now includes 21 cases on Oahu, three on Hawaii island, two on Maui, and two on Kauai. The count includes three nonresidents. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Shoreline setback bill advances at Honolulu City Council. As a measure that would increase the shoreline setback for structures and development advances through the City Council, a building industry professional is raising questions about other mitigation efforts to account for sea level rise. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
HART: Difference In Bids To Relocate Utilities On Dillingham Rail Route Was $400 Million. The Honolulu rail agency said the losing bid, at $900 million, received a “significantly lower” score. Local construction firm Nan Inc. was recently given one the Honolulu rail transit project’s largest and most consequential contracts: an award to relocate utilities along the city’s crowded Dillingham Boulevard corridor. Civil Beat.
Director resignation raises more concerns on permit backlog. There are increasing concerns over a city department already plagued with delays after the director of the planning department abruptly resigned. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Public invited to comment on draft economic development plan. Balancing the strengths and weakness of the local economy with a look to the future is the goal of the 2022 Hawaii County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, a draft report recently published by Hawaii Island Economic Development Board Inc. West Hawaii Today.
Centers to continue free landlord and tenant mediation program. Hawaii Island’s two nonprofit mediation centers have teamed up to continue free Zoom mediation for landlords and tenants now that landlords are no longer required to send a 15-day eviction notice. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui to allow homeless to sleep in cars at county lot. Before signing County Council Bill 108 on Thursday, Mayor Michael Victorino announced the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku as the first site under the program, which officials hope to open in October to an initial group of 25 to 30 participants. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
County issues more than $60M in bonds. Maui County has successfully issued $60.87 million in general obligation bonds at an average interest rate of 2.85 percent, Mayor Michael Victorino announced Wednesday. Maui News.
Maui Entrepreneur Says County Is Determined To Put Him Out Of Business. Paia Inn owner Michael Baskin says he’s the victim of retaliatory zoning enforcement because of a decade-long personal dispute with the planning director. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Runner and supplier in former Kaua‘i county council member Arthur Brun case sentenced. Two more co-conspirators have been sentenced in the Kaua‘i drug ring centered around former county council member Arthur Brun. Garden Island.
Application to carry firearms finalized on Kauai. The application and permitting process for the license to carry concealed and unconcealed firearms have been finalized by the Kauaʻi Police Department. KHON2. Kauai Now.
