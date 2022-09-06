Coral reef task force considers Hawaii experiences, Congress mulls new sea-based nuclear weapons, snorkeler recovering from Maui shark attack, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Heart-shaped coral in Hawaii ©2022 All Hawaii News
Congress quietly debates new sea-based nuclear weapons amid China tension. The expansion of nuclear arms at sea could have implications for the Navy’s Hawaii-based Pacific Fleet, and members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation sit on key committees that will determine the program’s future. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii could see bump in visitors from Japan as travel restrictions ease. The Japanese government on Wednesday is significantly easing border controls by eliminating requirements for pre- departure COVID-19 tests for travelers who have received at least three vaccine doses, and increasing daily entry caps to 50,000 from 20,000. Star-Advertiser.
Affordable housing in Hawaii: A top campaign issue where results are hard to assess. For the governor, mayors, legislators and county council members after the Nov. 8 general election, moving the needle on an issue that has been a chronic problem for decades likely will be more than difficult and hard to measure. Star-Advertiser.
Lack Of Working Video Cameras At Hawaii Prisons Complicates Abuse Investigations. The Women’s Community Correctional Center has a long history of allegations of sexual misconduct, and broken cameras make it harder to prove cases. Civil Beat.
Kaiser mental health workers spend Labor Day walking picket lines as strike enters 2nd week. Kaiser’s mental health employees said they haven’t received pay raises to match the cost of living increases because — even though they organized four years ago — they don’t have a contract with Kaiser. But Kaiser said it offers attractive pay packages and has hired 28 clinicians in its mental health division since the beginning for 2021. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council grapples with strategies for shoreline communities amid climate change. A proposed measure, Bill 41, would increase the general 40-foot shoreline setback to between 60 and 130 feet, depending on the location and size of the property. Star-Advertiser.
City plans to overhaul Oahu’s land use ordinances. For the first time in nearly 30 years, the city is overhauling its land use ordinances, proposing large- scale changes that would affect agricultural land, wind farms, housing and short-term rentals. Star-Advertiser.
Protecting The Past By Managing The Future Of Ka‘ena Point. A new federal designation could bring more money for a place brimming with cultural and environmental resources. But some worry it could bring more people too. Civil Beat.
Hundreds of Red Hill water samples never tested for fuel. The Navy did confirm Dec. 2 that its Red Hill shaft had been contaminated with jet fuel. But there is little data from early on to indicate what specific chemicals may have been present at dangerous levels in the drinking water system. Star-Advertiser.
Shortened rail line means nearly quadruple jump in Kakaako boardings, exits. The end of the line at Halekauwila and South streets near the state Circuit Court building will be known as the Civic Center station, where bus traffic also will dramatically increase. Star-Advertiser.
Think twice before running a red: HDOT nears rollout of red light cameras. Drivers on Oahu might want to think twice before running a red light. Soon, they could be fined without ever being stopped by police. Hawaii News Now.
Paid parking in effect for nonshoppers at Ala Moana Center. Ala Moana Center has established paid parking zones to accommodate people who need parking for nearby business or leisure activities outside of the shopping center. Star-Advertiser.
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’. The city is investigating a puzzling painting job. The service offers to paint addresses on the curb so it can be spotted by first responders. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
‘Not quite across the finish line’: County and state work toward Paniolo extension. The extension of Paniolo Avenue all the way to Queen Kaahumanu Highway could become reality sooner than the much-vaunted extension of Saddle Road, but don’t hold your breath — neither will happen overnight. West Hawaii Today.
Commission OKs cell tower on Kaumana. The Windward Planning Commission on Thursday approved an application for a permit to build a 180-foot cell tower on the upper end of Kaumana Drive. Tribune-Herald.
Council committee to consider two West Hawaii mini-developments. Some 22 acres of agricultural land in West Hawaii could become mini-developments totaling 26 new house lots under two rezoning requests a County Council panel is set to consider Tuesday. West Hawaii Today.
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center. Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Snorkeler recovering from shark attack on Maui. A 51-year-old woman from France remains at Maui Memorial Medical Center after suffering serious injuries in a shark attack Saturday afternoon on Maui’s north shore. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Maui News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
County mulls lower retirement age to help recruit police. Change would require update to state law; unfunded liabilities stand in the way. A proposal to eliminate the requirement that police officers be 55 years old before they can retire is gaining support as a way to help recruit and retain police officers. Maui News.
Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week. The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui Now.
Maui County seeks public input for kupuna and caregiver plans. The Maui County Office on Aging is seeking public input that will help guide future plans. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i mayor, council member, top official raises to go before council. A resolution set to go before County Council Wednesday would increase the maximum salaries of the mayor, department leadership, and council members by 15%. Garden Island.
High housing costs on Kauaʻi contribute to labor shortage. Kauaʻi has some of the same challenges as the rest of Hawaiʻi — high housing costs and a severe labor shortage. The pressures in this small community just seem a bit higher. Hawaii Public Radio.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.