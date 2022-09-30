Minimum wage hike put into place, tourists spend more but visit less, gun laws take shape, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Local tourism businesses reliant on Japanese market continue to tread water. Japan is set to relax more restrictions for inbound and outbound travelers on Oct. 11, but some businesses aren’t banking on an influx of visitors just yet. Industry watchers say Japan’s yen has dropped to its lowest in nearly three decades and that's a problem. Hawaii Public Radio.
Spending soars, but arrivals lag behind 2019 level. Visitor spending in Hawaii is soaring, though arrivals have continued to lag behind pre-pandemic counts and could see further slowdowns given the possibility of a U.S. recession and ongoing global economic challenges. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s attorney general declines to prosecute SHOPO leadership. The state Department of the Attorney General has declined to charge two leaders of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers with misdemeanor extortion in connection with allegations contained in a civil suit filed by an ousted board member. Star-Advertiser.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights. Aviation officials confirm there are more laser strikes happening in Hawaii per capita than anywhere else in the country. Hawaii News Now.
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Not Backing Down From Demands For Better Patient Care. The union and health care provider will try to meet again next week to negotiate an agreement. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Mayor Rick Blangiardi proposes banning guns in schools, parks and other locations. In preparation for the issuance of permits for Honolulu citizens to carry guns in public, Mayor Rick Blangiardi said today he is proposing prohibiting firearms in schools, government buildings, parks, voting locations, and public transportation. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Navy Releases Another 1,000 Gallons Of Raw Sewage Into Pearl Harbor. The leak comes as community members are increasingly critical of the military’s treatment of Hawaii’s environment. More than 1,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Pearl Harbor on Thursday from a 12-inch wastewater line that broke, the Navy announced Thursday afternoon. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
More than 100 repairs to pipelines at Red Hill fuel facility are needed. A new military assessment has identified 153 repairs that need to be made to the pipelines at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility in order to safely defuel it. That’s on top of 43 critical repairs identified five months ago by Simpson, Gumpertz &Heger, a third-party contractor, only five of which have since been completed. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Recently completed UH-Hilo College of Pharmacy building finally in full use. Shortly after the award-winning Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy building at the University of Hawaii at Hilo was honored with a blessing ceremony in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, forcing many students to miss out on the innovative new structure. Tribune-Herald.
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley. 10 days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Hotly debated Maui County affordable housing sales price guidelines approved. Despite objections from local for-sale affordable housing developers and Maui County’s administration, rules that establish new affordable housing sales price guidelines narrowly passed second and final reading Tuesday at Maui County Council. Maui Now.
Maui County public schools get more than $5.8M to support low-income communities. Hawai‘i K-12 schools will receive $58,193,270 in new federal funding for the 2022-2023 school year to support programs aimed at helping educate students in low-income communities. Maui Now.
Mexican consulate to visit MEO to process passports, documents. The Mexican Consulate returns to Maui Economic Opportunity for the second time this year from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, to process passports, voter credentials, and other documents by appointment. Maui Now. Maui News.
Labor Dispute Spurs Media Union To File Complaint Against The Maui News. The unfair labor practices claim alleges that union members were not allowed to observe contract talks. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Mayor Signs Bill To Increase Benefits to Farmers. Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami signed a bill on Monday that updates the county’s Agricultural Dedication program to provide increased benefits to farmers and lessen the burdensome red tape. Kauai Now.
