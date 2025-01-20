Anti-corruption bills await introduction, Hawaii Trump supporters head to Washington, parasitic wasps to be deployed against coffee pest, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Bill seeks tougher penalties for sex trafficking in Hawaii. A new bill this legislative session seeks to amend penalties for sex trafficking in Hawaii, proposing fines ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 and a prison term of up to 20 years without the possibility for parole, suspended sentences or probation. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers introduce multiple proposals targeting fireworks. Every year bills are introduced aimed at controlling the barrage of illegal pyrotechnics shipped into the islands that regularly maim — and sometimes kill — New Year’s revelers while also igniting brush and structure fires. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
In-Laws Of Rep. Sue Lee Loy Claim She Doesn’t Live In Her Hilo District. Lee Loy said she moved into the district before running for office, but still spends time at a house outside the district to care for her disabled adult son. Civil Beat.
State seeks to stop neglect at adopted government cemeteries. The state Department of Accounting and General Services is proposing to create and fund a cemetery management office to regularly maintain eight cemeteries on three islands that don’t receive routine groundskeeping service. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
More than a dozen Hawaii Trump supporters made the almost 5,000 mile journey to Washington D.C. for Monday’s inauguration ceremony. Due to cold weather, the president-elect announced Friday the inauguration was take place inside the U.S. Capitol, leaving many of those who traveled to D.C. without seating inside. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Service members occupy nearly 14% of Oahu rentals, Pentagon says. The Pentagon’s latest report says that 60% of service members stationed on Oahu today reside on military installations. It also found that 2,150 service members own homes on the island. Star-Advertiser.
Rail-affected businesses could soon get grants. Honolulu businesses affected by the ongoing construction of the nearly $10 billion Skyline rail project can soon apply for financial relief, city officials announced last week. Star-Advertiser.
HPD officers to be deposed in connection with Jan. 1, 2024, beating. Investigators with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney and a deputy prosecutor are looking into evidence turned over by Honolulu police following the criminal investigation of an alleged beating of a 25- year-old man by 10 to 12 officers on Jan. 1, 2024. Star-Advertiser.
California developer revives plans to build first U.S. Atlantis resort in West Oʻahu. A California developer bought oceanfront land at Ko Olina Resort last week. The seller was financially troubled China Oceanwide, which acquired the land in 2016 with big plans to build the first Atlantis Resort in the U.S. Hawaii Public Radio.
North Shore residents push for first responder hub following multiple deaths. In the last four months, there have been eight deaths within a two mile radius of Sharks Cove. KHON2.
Search for 2 missing teens on Oahu’s North Shore enters 3rd day. The multi-agency search for two teens who went missing in waters off Oahu’s North Shore is entering its third day Monday, and authorities are also asking the public to keep an eye out for the pair. The search for 17-year-old Samantha Chun and 18-year-old Joseph “Joey” Fujioka will resume at first light Monday. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Parasitic wasps to help combat CBB; officials look to release them this spring. Swarms of parasitic wasps will descend upon Kona coffee farms this spring as a long-gestating plan to control the coffee berry borer. Tribune-Herald.
Restoration of Highway 137 begins; contract awarded for Pohoiki Road. Work to rebuild part of Highway 137 in lower Puna began Jan. 9 with contractor Isemoto Contracting grading the area adjacent to “Four Corners,” where Highway 137 meets Highway 132. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Plotting Banyan’s course: As razing of Uncle Billy’s finishes, officials mull future of area. The end of the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel marks the beginning of a new era for Banyan Drive, Hilo stakeholders hope. Tribune-Herald.
Kilauea Summit Eruption Pauses Again. The inactive vents at the summit continue to glow and degassing currently remains at a high level. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Officials Want Legislature To Lean Into Water, Police, Midwifery Issues. The county has thrown its support behind bills that address needs beyond the ongoing recovery from the August 2023 fires. Civil Beat.
Bury all power lines or rebuild the town fast? In Lahaina fire recovery, it’s hard to do both. For Hawaiian Electric, which is already on the hook for half of the $4 billion settlement reached for the damages caused by the fire, the priority is putting everything back in the same place in order to get residents back home more quickly. But they say these installations come with changes that will address the risk their equipment posed before. Maui Now.
Maui businesses hope for a return to Lahaina. Commercial redevelopment has not kicked into high gear; however, some recent progress has been made. Star-Advertiser.
Maui's eviction moratorium ends soon. What does that mean for tenants and landlords? An eviction moratorium on Maui will expire Feb. 4, after being repeatedly extended over the past year. Hawaii Public Radio.
$19.4M sewer line extension to support Kilohana housing and Lahaina community. A sewer line being built for the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing Site on Maui will have long-term benefits for Lahaina, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Maui Now.
Meeting set for Lahaina Recreation Center playground area. The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a community meeting regarding the Lahaina Recreation Center playground from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai Police Department issues drone guidelines for Kauai. Permission from KPD is not required to fly a drone on the island; however, drone regulations are governed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that states all drones must be registered with the FAA. Garden Island.
