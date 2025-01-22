Governor's State of the State speech highlights affordability, housing; new House rules ban members from disparaging other members on social media, Maui cop indicted in tasing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Full text of Green's State of the State address.
Public preschool, food insecurity among House Democrats' top priorities. The state House of Representatives majority caucus will focus on preparing keiki for school, combating high costs of living and food insecurity across the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
State House updates its rules on public testimony, social media use. The state House of Representatives amended the rules that governs how it operates, from when public testimony gets uploaded to the power of committee chairs. Public testimony will now be available at least two hours before hearings in the House. There will also now be a list of organizations that have bills introduced by request. Lawmakers are prohibited from disparaging one another on social media. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hikers who trespass might pay for search, rescue costs. Bills introduced to the Legislature say trespassing hikers who ignore a warning notice or sign of closure would have to pay all or a portion, but not less than half, of all search and rescue expenses, which typically involve county firefighters, helicopters, pilots, ambulances and medical crews. Star-Advertiser.
22 states, including Hawaii, sue to stop Trump’s birthright citizenship order. Attorneys general from 22 states, including Hawaii, sued President Donald Trump in two federal district courts today to block an executive order that refuses to recognize as citizens the U.S.-born children of immigrants in the country illegally, the opening salvo in what promises to be a long legal battle over the Trump administration’s immigration policies. New York Times. Associated Press. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi ‘Proud Boy’ Founder, US Army Soldier Get Jan. 6 Pardons From Trump. Nicholas Ochs was accused of throwing a smoke grenade toward police while Alexander Poplin is alleged to have beat an officer with a flag pole. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Fireworks Injuries, Deaths Reached 14-Year High On New Year’s. Oʻahu accounted for 84% — 91 people — of the hospitalizations on New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day this year. Injuries on neighbor islands were also higher than last year. Civil Beat.
It’s been 2+ years since a high-profile fireworks bust at OCCC. Where’s the accountability? In December, 2022, a corrections officer was suspected of having boxes filled with illegal fireworks shipped to Oahu Community Correctional Center under inmates' names. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
School preps new plan for a campus in Kaumana. Connections Public Charter School officials, twice rebuffed for their plans to build a campus on 70-plus acres of leased state land in Kaumana, are set to submit a scaled-down proposal for a 15-acre campus. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii chicken farmers asked to guard against bird flu. The bird flu virus, H5N1, was first detected in Hawaii in November at a bird sanctuary on Oahu. Since then, the virus has been detected at the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant in December, and last week trace amounts were detected on Kauai. Tribune-Herald.
West Hawaii residents urge crackdown on ‘predatory paid parking providers’. A group of business owners and residents on Tuesday appealed to the County Council’s Committee on Communications, Reports and Council Oversight and urged action against “predatory paid parking providers,” who have dominated much of Kailua Village’s available parking spaces over the last two years. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui police officer indicted and fired after tasing incident. Federal grand jury indicts former Maui police officer on alleged civil rights violation. A former officer with the Maui Police Department is facing decades behind bars after a federal grand jury indicted him on allegations he had no legal justification for using a Taser and then tried to cover up his crime by falsifying a police report. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Cost Of 450 Temporary Homes For Maui Wildfire Victims: $411,000 Each. Costs are up 60% just this year, and it is unclear what will happen to the homes after 5 years. But families are grateful to be settling into their own homes. Civil Beat.
Fire buffer zone planned for Maui Meadows. Maui County fire officials said they are moving forward with looking at creating a fire buffer zone around a South Maui community and improving the fire code to prevent wildfires. Maui News.
New bills provide Hawaiian language and culture-based learning to county employees. The Maui County Council gave final approval Friday to legislation providing Hawaiian language and culture-based learning for county employees in partnership with University of Hawaiʻi – Maui College. The bills also implement requirements to include ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi in official documents pursuant to Charter Section 13-17. Maui Now.
Kauai
Transformative outcome: Community-built comfort station coming to Hā‘ena State Park. Hā‘ena on Kaua‘i’s scenic North Shore is the newest model of a Hawai‘i community where residents and organizations joined forces to get an important capital improvement project designed, planned and paid for instead of waiting for somebody else to do it for them. Kauai Now.
