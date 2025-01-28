Green returns to Washington to again oppose Kennedy, immigrant crackdown begins in Honolulu, lawsuit filed over water commission appointment, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now.
Tulsi Gabbard’s unorthodox path to Trump’s intelligence team. Gabbard, who grew up in a fringe spiritual movement and was a darling of the left during her early years in Congress, has ricocheted across nearly the entire ideological spectrum of American politics, fueling questions about what she stands for and truly believes. New York Times.
Hawaiʻi Conservationists, Taro Farmers Sue To Stop Greenʻs Cultural Pick For Water Board. A new community group argues that Gov. Josh Green bypassed the legal process to select a loea, or expert in traditional stream water rights and uses, when he held off from making an appointment for months only to restart the process after two of the four finalists withdrew. The reset, Hui Kānāwai argues in its suit, invalidates Greenʻs selection of V.R. Hinano Rodrigues to serve as the state Commission on Water Resource Management Boardʻs loea. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Latest bills would set term limits, ban cellphones in schools. A flurry of bills introduced last week would lower the blood alcohol content to be found guilty of driving while intoxicated, ask voters whether they want to allow adults to use and possess recreational marijuana, ban cellphones in public schools, impose term limits for state legislators and also bar them from nepotism, among other possible changes. They were among 3,150 bills that legislators have introduced this session. Star-Advertiser.
State House panels to review wildfire prevention bill introduced by Speaker Nakamura. A state House bill intended to prevent wildfires in Hawai‘i, requested by the administration of Gov. Josh Green, will be heard by two committees Wednesday morning. Big Island Now.
Native Hawaiian Caucus prioritizes funding DHHL, protecting cultural branding. Funding for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and protecting the Native Hawaiian brand are the priorities of the bipartisan Native Hawaiian Caucus this legislative session. One measure would increase the state’s 10.25% transient accommodations tax levied on hotels by 1%, which would go into the Hawaiian Home General Loan Fund. Hawaii Public Radio.
State Legislature hear proposed bills advocating for Hawaiʻi’s keiki. Hawaiʻi state legislators and community advocates joined together to present the 2025 Keiki Caucus Bill Package and priorities dedicated to improving the lives of Hawaiʻi’s children and families. Kauai Now.
Police deferred retirement scheduled for public hearing by House Committee on Labor. The House Committee on Labor will hear public testimony at 9 a.m. Tuesday on a bill aimed at recruiting and retaining police officers in Hawaiʻi. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi is the country's first statewide Economic Development District. For the first time, the federal government is designating an entire state — Hawaiʻi — as an Economic Development District. The designation will open up doors for more federal funding for local projects, said Lauren Primiano, the manager of strategic initiatives at the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development. Hawaii Public Radio.
Eight Hawaiʻi school robotics teams advance to the world championships. Eight out of 45 Hawaiʻi VEX robotics teams will advance to the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas after competing in the 2025 Hawaiʻi High and Middle School VEX V5 Robotics Regional Championships held Jan. 25-26. Big Island Now. Maui Now.
Oahu
As crackdown begins in Hawaii, advocates urge immigrants to remain calm. The local office of Homeland Security Investigations posted photos on social media of officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Drug Enforcement Administration arresting immigrants. This Sunday, Jan. 26, in Honolulu, HSI participated in a multiagency operation with federal law enforcement partners to enforce federal immigration laws. Hawaii News Now.
Tracking recyclables: GPS devices show us where blue bin items actually go. HNN Investigates put trackers in residential blue bins for weeks. The trackers stopped at RRR Recycling on Kalaeloa Boulevard, exactly where they were supposed to go. Hawaii News Now.
Speed cameras hit bump in the road. A program meant to nab speeders has hit a bump in the road. The Department of Transportation’s speed camera program was expected to launch this month but it’s been delayed to ensure it has enough manpower to move forward. KHON2.
Kamalani Academy Was Struggling Long Before State Opted To Shut It Down. Hawai‘i’s latest charter school closure highlights longstanding challenges in state oversight.Missing financial statements, undeposited checks, school funds spent on first-class plane tickets for trips with no clear educational benefit and dwindling enrollment contributed to the state’s decision to close Kamalani Academy last week. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Wells eyed for DHHL project. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands plans to drill two wells on a North Kona hillside with the intent of providing potable water to residents of the Villages of La‘i Opua, a DHHL master-planned community. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Mahukona Beach Park reopens. Mahukona Beach Park in North Kohala reopened Saturday after over two weeks of demolition work costing $278,000, county officials said. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Puainako Street resurfacing could be finished next month. The Hawaii Department of Transportation said in a recent press release it expects to complete major work for the ongoing Puainako Street resurfacing project by the end of March. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Council votes to preserve Spring House in historic Lahaina. Maui County Council members passed on second-and-final reading a bill authorizing an intergovernmental agreement for the disposition of the historic Spring House and the Lahaina Public Library, both ravaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire. Maui Now. Maui News.
MEMA wildfire review calls for clear leadership roles in emergencies. The Maui Emergency Management Agency has released its After-Action Report on the 2023 wildfires. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County unemployment drops to 3.4% in December 2024. In Maui County, the not-seasonally adjusted rate for the county was 3.4% in December, compared to 3.7% in November and 5.6% in December of the previous year. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Lawmakers Target Housing, Recreation Woes In 2025 Session. With a median home costing $1.4 million on the Garden Isle, lawmakers look to Vail, Colorado, for a solution. Kauaʻiʻs housing market surged more than 20% last year, squeezing out teachers, nurses and firefighters even as the county aggressively funneled money toward affordable developments. Civil Beat.
State proposing to move Kauaʻi’s only jail out of tsunami zone. The Department of Corrections &Rehabilitation has officially designated a location off Maalo Road in Lihue as the preferred site for the new Kauai Community Correctional Center. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Memorial honoring Hanapēpē Massacre on Kauaʻi closer to completion. A memorial honoring the 1924 Hanapēpē Massacre is taking shape on Kauaʻi as state officials are closer to constructing a monument that is expected to be completed in 2026. Hawaii Public Radio.
