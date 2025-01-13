Homeless count curtailed, governor offers Hawaii hotels for LA fire survivors, housing crisis front and center in new legislative session, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
‘We can help’: Hawaii hotels could house California fire survivors. Gov. Josh Green said Hawaii has around 25,000 hotel rooms statewide. But he said thousands of those rooms are empty and could be used to house displaced fire survivors. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Democrats and Republicans vow collaboration in 2025. State House Democratic and Republican leaders have announced that they are in lock-step when it comes to “shared values” on the eve of Wednesday’s opening of the 2025 legislative session, while Senate Democrats say they are committed to collaborating with their Republican colleagues. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
Solving Hawaiʻi’s Housing Crisis Front And Center In New Legislative Session. Zoning regulations, use of public funds to spur housing construction are among different approaches to addressing housing needs on the agenda in 2025 session. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Legislature will again focus on illegal fireworks. Clamping down on illegal fireworks and changing outlaw pyrotechnic behavior will be the early focus of the legislative session that begins Wednesday following the deaths of five people — including a 3-year-old boy — and injuries to dozens more that marred New Year’s Eve celebrations. Star-Advertiser.
Clash erupts over Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s search for new leader. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority board and the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism are at odds over budget and hiring — two categories that are the first litmus test of what it means for the tourism agency to be fully attached to DBEDT. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Finds Pierick Won House Race. The state House incumbent defeated challenger Corey Rosenlee by a mere 11 votes. Rejecting a lawsuit against Hawaiʻi election officials, the state’s highest court on Friday said state Rep. Elijah Pierick prevailed in the 2024 race for District 39. Civil Beat.
12 deputies still suspended amid investigations. A dozen of Hawaii’s nearly 300 state deputy sheriffs have had their law enforcement powers restricted following arrests and internal investigations into allegations of misconduct that started in 2024. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders Suffer For Lack Of Health Insurance. Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults are more likely to turn to traditional or cultural practices as a substitute for conventional medicine. Their health outcomes remain poor compared to white people. Civil Beat.
Lagging Japan arrivals point to slow recovery for Hawaii tourism. Hawaii’s top source of international visitors, Japan, is not projected to recover to pre-pandemic levels this decade. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii attorney general launches web page focused on preventing human trafficking. Passed by the Legislature in 2023, the Human Trafficking Prevention Program is designed to support victims and create statewide strategies to combat trafficking. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council ‘reaffirms’ opposition to landfill over aquifer. The Council’s Committee on Housing, Sustainability, Economy and Health is expected to review Resolution 3 at 1 p.m. Tuesday inside City Council Chambers, 530 S. King St. Star-Advertiser.
How Recruiting More Women Could Help Police Solve A ‘Staffing Crisis’. Leaders say implementing policies, like paid maternity leave, could help bring more women to the force and improve policing overall. Civil Beat.
‘It’s Out Of Hand’: Fireworks Amnesty Event Collects Scores Of Unused Explosives. In response to the deadly New Year’s Eve explosion, the state Department of Law Enforcement said it collected more than 500 pounds of illegal fireworks. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Queen’s nurses move up strike time Monday amid talks. The strike was originally scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday, but both HNA and Queen’s management subsequently agreed to a start time of 7 a.m. If there is a strike, it would continue through Thursday at 6:59 a.m. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Honolulu’s newest affordable housing site breaks ground in Punchbowl. The newest affordable housing site sits at the corner of Pensacola and Wilder Streets and will be home to a 90-unit development. KHON2.
Visitors asked to ‘stay out of Lanikai,’ during Kailua roundabout construction. The city is asking visitors and residents to stay out of Lanikai and go to another beach instead. Parking restrictions are now in effect to reduce congestion during a major construction project in Kailua. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Big Island lawmakers talk about legislative priorities for upcoming 2025 session. From cleaning up iconic Banyan Drive in Hilo to remodeling the Kohala courthouse, Big Island lawmakers are looking forward to advocating for the needs of their constituents during this year’s legislative session. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi County Council could join call for free school meals statewide. The Hawaiʻi County Council could urge the state Legislature to implement a universal free school meals program for public school students statewide. A resolution introduced by the council said that Hawaiʻi Island has the highest rate of food insecurity in the state, but the issue is statewide. Hawaii Public Radio.
Home sales up compared to last year. According to multiple listing service data, there were 2,009 single-family homes sold on the island in 2024, a 3.6% increase over 2023. Those sales also generated 22.3% more money than 2023 sales, with more than $2 billion spent purchasing single-family residences last year. Tribune-Herald.
Aloha Petroleum lease extension put on hold. A lease snafu could cause Aloha Petroleum’s Waiakea fuel depot property to revert back to the state. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
It’s a challenge: Expediting the rebuilding of homes in Lahaina’s downtown without compromising historic character. Maui County is trying to expedite rebuilding by easing up on shoreline requirements, proposing changes at the State Legislature and taking things off the plate of the Cultural Resources Commission, which has struggled to meet for months over quorum issues. Maui Now.
Feds to give Maui $1.6B for wildfire recovery. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday announced a grant award to Maui County for the funding, which can be used for homeowners to replace lost residences, to build affordable rental housing, to improve infrastructure including roads and utility systems, and to benefit small businesses, schools and health care. Star-Advertiser.
State sets Jan. 15 deadline to complete interim housing applications. The deadline to complete applications for the Hawaiʻi Interim Housing Program, also known as HIHP, for Maui residents displaced by the August 2023 wildfires is Jan. 15. Maui News.
Lana‘i volunteers sought for Maui County boards and commissions. Lānaʻi residents are needed to serve as volunteer members on several Maui County boards and commissions, including the Lānaʻi Planning Commission, Liquor Control Commission, Police Commission, Board of Variances and Appeals, Fire and Public Safety Commission and Maui County Cultural Resource Commission. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Recreational Use Only: Princeville Park Dispute Shutters Kaua‘i Farmers Market. A neighbor’s complaint triggered an investigation by the county Planning Department. Civil Beat.
Kapaa woman faces charges for allegedly stealing COVID rent relief. A 46-year-old Kauai woman faces federal charges after she was indicted for allegedly taking more than $126,026 in relief funds intended for people struggling to pay rent during the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Wilcox nurses to strike for 3 days this week. The strike begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday, keeping with the legal requirement to give their employer 10 days advance notice, and continue until 6:59 a.m. Friday. Kauai Now.
