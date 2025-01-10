Fewer kids getting routine vaccinations, state agencies and advocates seek money as legislative session gears up, LA fires likely to raise Hawaii insurance premiums, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
Report urges help for Hawaii households struggling financially. The 2024 ALICE in Hawaii report shows that while the percentage of households below the poverty line decreased to 12% in 2024 from 14% in 2022, the proportion of ALICE households remained unchanged at 29%. Nearly one-third of Hawaii households are classified as ALICE — asset-limited, income-constrained, employed. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Advocates renew push for Hawaii legislative reforms. A coalition of local community organizations seek changes in ethics, public access and campaign rforms. The coalition delivered a letter and petition with about 1,600 signatures to House and Senate lawmakers asking for five rule changes to legislative procedures and five new laws in the wake of high- profile corruption scandals and reduced voter participation that the letter writers said lead people to question whether engaging with Hawaii’s legislative system even matters at all. Star-Advertiser.
State Department of Agriculture asks for additional $28M in general funds. Hawaiʻi's Agriculture Department is asking state lawmakers for an additional $28 million in general funds over the next two years. The governor’s proposed budget for the next biennium would allocate $73.4 million to the state Department of Agriculture and $71.5 million for its operating budget over the next two fiscal years, respectively. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOE Gets An F: Hawaiʻi Schools Miss Their First Local Food Target. The department has included bottled water in its accounting for locally produced food. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric to close Shift and Save rates program to new enrollments as of Feb. 1. Hawaiian Electric will close its Shift and Save time-of-use rates program to new enrollments as of Feb. 1, 2025, following the completion of a one-year pilot. Customers enrolled in Shift and Save before that date will be allowed to continue in the program with the ability to opt out at any time. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Telcom targets 2026 for state to be fully fiber-enabled. Hawaiian Telcom announced a groundbreaking initiative Thursday to make Hawaii the nation’s first fully fiber-enabled state by 2026, with the project already more than halfway completed. The company is replacing its outdated copper network with a state-of-the-art fiber- optic system, marking a significant shift in broadband infrastructure. Star-Advertiser.
LA inferno likely to hike Hawaii insurance. The state Insurance Division said in a statement: “These events have significantly impacted the insurance industry, particularly in California, where major insurers have withdrawn from high-risk areas…Such large-scale events can have indirect effects on our local insurance landscape.” KHON2.
Oahu
OHA pitches community on Kakaako Makai housing. The state Office of Hawaiian Affairs worked to wrangle public support Wednesday night for its revamped proposal to undo a state law prohibiting residential use of land it owns in Kakaako. Star-Advertiser.
Legislators consider new laws to restrict where landfills can be placed. Debate over landfill site is aired before lawmakers. Two joint Legislature committees held an informational meeting over the city’s plan to site its dump on Dole Food Co. Hawaii property near Wahiawa. A 2020 law places restrictions on locating waste-disposal facilities, particularly those close to conservation lands or half-mile “buffer zones” near residential areas, schools or hospitals, as well as near airports or tsunami inundation zones. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Federal investigators join HFD in search for answers in deadly McCully fire. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on Oahu working closely alongside the Honolulu Fire Department at the scene of a deadly fire along Young Street. Together, investigators are trying to piece together a cause of the blaze that killed a young firefighter Monday night. Hawaii News Now.
Death At Illegal North Shore New Year’s Eve Party Stokes Safety Concerns. A young woman’s death at an illegal New Year’s Eve party in a North Shore state forest reserve has left a community grieving and many neighbors wondering why authorities hadn’t cracked down on the annual event sooner. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
County plans to install dozens of drywells along Kawili Street. The Hawaii County Department of Public Works is in the early stages of a $21 million construction project to improve East and West Kawili streets and Manono Street by installing a continuous sidewalk along the road, as well as other various pavement and striping maintenance. Tribune-Herald.
Lots of work still ahead for road into Waipi‘o Valley. Almost three years after the county restricted access, Department of Public Works spokeswoman Sherise Kana‘e-Kane said the project remains “in its preliminary design stages.” Tribune-Herald.
New EIS Prep Notice Posted For Expansion At Leilani Quarry. Sanford’s Service Center is seeking a State Land Use District Boundary Amendment to reclassify 94-acres in order to expand mining of black-colored cinder at the quarry. Big Island Video News.
Captain Cook Post Office to get name change honoring Vietnam War Veteran Lt. Kauhaihao. President Joe Biden signed US Rep. Jill Tokuda’s bill into law, naming the Captain Cook Post Office on Hawaiʻi Island the “Army 1st Lt. John Kuulei Kauhaihao Post Office Building.” Maui Now.
Maui
Federal disaster funding signals a shift for Lahaina. There was a shift at Wednesday’s disaster recovery community meeting in Lahaina where residents were informed Maui County is gearing up to distribute more than $1 billion funds that’s been allocated to the county through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery funds. Maui News.
HIDOE to restore one additional school bus route for Kalama Intermediate School on Maui. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education announced today that one previously suspended school bus route serving Samuel E. Kalama Intermediate School will be reinstated starting on Monday, Jan. 13, restoring service for approximately 31 student bus riders. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County is notifying the public that the Real Property tax collections office at the Līhu‘e Civic Center is closed until further notice because of unforeseen circumstances. Payments can be made in the Real Property tax assessment office or online. Kauai Now.
Kapa‘a Bypass closed daily starting Monday, will shut again in February for repairs. Traffic will be re-routed to Lehua Street, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. The road will be open every afternoon after 3 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. Kauai Now.
