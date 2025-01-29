Hawaii Legislature fast-tracks bills to protect immigrants, state officials react to Trump's threatened funding cutoff, $4B wildfire lawsuit goes to trial, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Trump’s order to cut federal funding sends shock waves in Hawaii. State officials do not know whether the list of 2,600 federal accounts used by various state agencies — including the state departments of Health and Human Services and the University of Hawaii — was complete, including how many state workers’ salaries are funded by the federal government. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Bill Ensures Right To Record Law Enforcement Activities. On Monday, Senate Bill 307 was given a positive recommendation by the Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs. Big Island Video News.
Relief from soaring Hawaii property insurance costs is elusive. Members of two legislative committees Monday expressed frustration instead of optimism over the initiative to have a pair of state insurance programs provide relief to homeowners who since 2024 have been forced to pay staggering premium increases or opt for reduced or no coverage. Star-Advertiser.
Key lawmakers to focus on agricultural crimes, invasive species, food security. The top priorities for state lawmakers in key agriculture positions this year are highlighted by agricultural crimes, biosecurity, and the formation of a sustainable food system. Hawaii Public Radio.
State lawmakers target invasive species. Hawaii lawmakers are proposing to shift the state’s invasive species response to the state Department of Agriculture. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Hawaiʻi’s ‘new energy strategy’ opens door to liquefied natural gas imports. The site of Oʻahu’s demolished coal plant may become the home of a new fossil fuel facility. That's one part of a plan released Tuesday by the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office that calls for liquefied natural gas to play a role in Oʻahu’s energy mix. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawmakers and community leaders oppose planned Oahu landfill site. Elected officials, environmental advocates, agriculture insiders and the city’s top water chief appeared Tuesday at the state Capitol to promote new state-level legislation — namely, eight bills introduced in the state House or Senate — that largely seeks to prevent landfills from being placed above fresh groundwater sources anywhere in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Harmful Sewage Continues To Pollute Kailua Bay Despite Increased Scrutiny. Large, costly upgrades are underway for the Kailua treatment plant. But unsafe bacteria levels continue to crop up after strong storms. Civil Beat.
Oʻahu's community gardens are tilling over the rules. The city is holding a public hearing later today about revising the rules for the Community Gardening Program. Those rules were last amended in 1984 and are overdue for an overhaul. Hawaii Public Radio.
Free Speech Group Blasts UH For Censoring Law School Presentation. Instead of using a generic diagram, University of Hawaiʻi law instructor Ken Lawson used pictures of real colleagues at UH’s William S. Richardson School of Law to depict a hypothetical crime. Civil Beat.
Fifth Victim Of New Year’s Eve Fireworks Explosion Dies In Arizona. Man, 29, dies from Jan. 1 Aliamanu fireworks injuries. Kevin Vallesteros died at 6:42 a.m. Hawaii time. He is the fifth fatality tied to the explosion at a house party at 4144 Keaka Drive. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Kalihi Uka teacher Kristy Inamas awarded $25K Milken educator prize. A kindergarten teacher at Kalihi Uka Elementary School was honored Tuesday as Hawaii’s sole recipient of the 2025 Milken Educator Award. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Hawaii Island
Julia Neal, publisher of The Ka‘u Calendar newspaper, dies at 75. Julia Neal, owner of the Pahala Plantation House and Cottages and editor-publisher of The Ka‘u Calendar newspaper, died Friday at her Pahala cottage. She was 75. Tribune-Herald.
12 arrested, charged in Puna warrants sweep. The nine men and three women were arrested for offenses ranging from contempt of court, failure to appear and violating terms of release. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
A $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims is in legal limbo as an unusual trial starts. When Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced a $4 billion settlement about a year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century devastated Lahaina in 2023, he touted the speed of the deal to “avoid protracted and painful lawsuits.” Five months later, however, an unusual trial starting Wednesday will delve into difficult questions about survivors’ losses as a judge decides how to divide the settlement. Associated Press.
Council’s 5-4 majority-minority split reflects ‘deeply divided electorate’. Just three meetings into the new year, the Maui County Council’s five-member majority has shown its upper hand, with minority members chafing at being on the losing end of 5-4 votes in contested issues on the Council floor. Maui Now.
Maui housing advocates beg for help as end of eviction moratorium nears. The governor’s emergency proclamation protecting renters on Maui is set to expire next week. Now, housing advocates are begging elected officials for help. Hawaii News Now.
Winter Storm Watch: Snow accumulations of up to 4 inches possible at Haleakalā on Maui. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect late Wednesday night through late Thursday night at the summit of Haleakalā on Maui. The forecast calls for snow accumulations of up to four inches with a mix of snow and precipitation expected. Maui Now.
Kauai
Construction of raised crosswalk at deadly Kauaʻi intersection to begin Feb. 14. In the past four years, Kaua‘i police said there were 17 crashes at that intersection. Two involved either a pedestrian or a cyclist. Kauai Now.
Kauai High School seeking head track and field coach. The Kauai High School Athletic Department is currently seeking applicants to fill the position of head track and field coach. Garden Island.
