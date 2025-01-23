Prison guards stressed from staff shortages, former Speaker Saiki finds government job, Legislature mulls toll roads, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. KHON2.
Saiki returns to help control insurance coverage, costs. Former House Speaker Scott Saiki has returned to state government service following his 2024 election defeat — this time to help consumers obtain and afford homeowner’s insurance. For the last several weeks, Saiki has served as a special assistant with the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, which has a mandate to protect Hawaii consumers. Star-Advertiser.
New bill paves the way for toll roads in Hawaii. Toll roads are a foreign concept to Hawaii drivers, but a new bill (SB217) could pave the way for them in the islands giving the Department of Transportation (DOT) tolling authority, focusing first on a very popular, and problematic, highway on Maui. KHON2.
Native Hawaiian leaders object to Trump’s ‘race-blind’ actions. In the last 48 hours, President Donald Trump has swept away diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, halted civil rights investigations, and eliminated White House initiatives to bring minority groups to the table, including an initiative for Native Hawaiian, Asian American and Pacific Islander access to White House decision-making. Now Native Hawaiian leaders fear programs that directly support their community could be next. Hawaii News Now.
Alaska Air’s profit rises despite costly acquisition. Alaska Air Group posted stronger-than-expected earnings Wednesday in its first full quarter report filed since its merger with Hawaiian Airlines, which it anticipates will help generate $1 billion in additional pretax profit over the next three years. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City, state take action on fireworks crackdown. To prevent tragedies like the New Year’s Aliamanu fireworks explosion that killed four people and injured dozens, city and state officials are mulling stricter legal penalties for those caught using, buying and selling illegal fireworks throughout Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
How Honolulu Crime Boss Mike Miske Fed The Illegal Fireworks Market. Miske’s operation sold thousands of fireworks to dealers on Oʻahu between 2008 and 2010. Civil Beat.
Hilton Hawaiian seeks key permits for new tower. Hilton Hawaiian Village got mixed reviews Wednesday at a hearing to seek two critical permits needed to construct its planned Ala Moana Boulevard Tower that will add approximately 515 rooms to what is already Waikiki’s largest resort property. Star-Advertiser.
City holds Honolulu lifeguard recruit tryouts. The city is opening up tryouts Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Ala Moana Beach Park. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Brothers Exonerated In Dana Ireland Murder Case Sue Hawai’i County Police. Albert Ian and Shawn Schweitzer say police framed them for the 1991 rape and murder of a tourist on the Big Island. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Alameda Presents To State Lawmakers. Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda was on Oʻahu Tuesday, making the annual presentation to state lawmakers at the start of the legislative session. The biggest funding concern for Hawaiʻi island is regarding the Big Island's wastewater infrastructure, Mayor Alameda told the joint committee. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiʻi County Council measure asks state to consider humane avian flu control methods. The Hawaiʻi County Council has introduced a resolution urging the state Department of Agriculture to work with local poultry farmers to develop a comprehensive plan to manage the flu. It heard the resolution in a council committee meeting on Tuesday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kilauea Summit Eruption Resumes As Episode 5 Begins. Kīlauea is once again erupting at the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Maui
Maui airport gets $62M upgrade. Hawaii transportation officials unveiled a newly expanded passenger hold room at Kahului Airport on Wednesday. The new 17,000-square-foot space, which serves gates 1 to 15 in the airport’s southern concourse, can seat nearly 500 passengers. Hawaii News Now.
Hale Mahaolu plans to redevelop Lahaina Surf and Front Street Apartments. Hale Mahaolu, a nonprofit affordable housing provider, has announced plans to redevelop its Lahaina Surf property, and the Front Street Apartments, which is owned by the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation. The redevelopment projects are expected to provide 304 units of family housing for Maui residents. Maui Now.
At least 450 residents moved off Maui after the fires, UHERO says. The University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization estimates at least 430 to 510 residents have moved out of state because of the fire, and the island's population was reduced by at least 1,000 individuals. That's due to migration, as well as fewer people moving in. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Vacant lot in Līhu‘e sells for $13.25 million; new owner plans to build U-Haul center. An Arizona-based company purchased 11 acres of vacant land fronting Kūhiō Highway in Līhu‘e for $13.25 million, with plans to build a new U-Haul center, according to the commercial real estate firm that handled the sale for the seller. Kauai Now.
