Musk seeks expansion of SpaceX splashdown zones, Department of Law Enforcement director stepping down, Maui resident population drops following wildfire evacuation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now.
Fire prevention, housing top priorities as new lawmaking session gets underway. Initial bills to address old, new concerns. State lawmakers already have announced their intentions to introduce nearly 500 bills ahead of today’s start of the legislative session. Each legislative session, 2,000 to 3,000 bills are introduced, and about 250 become law. Maui Now. Kauai Now.
State legislature drafts several bills cracking down on illegal fireworks. Hawaiʻi lawmakers who hope to curb the use of illegal fireworks already have several bills drafted ahead of the start of today’s new legislative session. KHON2. Star-Advertiser.
Amid a slew of controversies, the director of Hawaii’s Department of Law Enforcement is stepping down, and a Honolulu Police Department major has accepted the position, HNN Investigates confirmed Tuesday. Jordon Lowe was appointed to the role in 2020. Hawaii News Now.
The Number Of Hawaiʻi Children In Foster Care Dropped To Lowest In Decades. The number of children in foster care in Hawaiʻi hit a 20-year low last year, an encouraging development for the troubled state Child Welfare Services Branch. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Resolution opposing landfill sites above Oahu’s aquifer advances. A Honolulu City Council resolution meant to uphold a more than 20-year-old city policy over solid waste landfills and their proximity to Oahu’s drinking water supply has advanced. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu City Council considers increasing penalties for fireworks violations. The Honolulu City Council is considering increasing the penalties for fireworks violations on Oʻahu. According to city law, owning or using illegal aerial fireworks is currently a misdemeanor with a fine between $250 and $2,000, and up to a year in prison. Hawaii Public Radio.
Executives Hope A New Fee Can Save Downtown Honolulu. Honolulu business and political leaders are pushing to create a new special downtown business improvement district, similar to the one governing Waikīkī, to add more safety, sanitation and security to a once thriving neighborhood that has never fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. Civil Beat.
Honolulu proposes to ease ambulance strain with help from rideshare companies, but drivers have questions. A proposal to ease the strain on Oahu’s ambulance crews by enlisting the help of rideshare companies is prompting questions from some drivers. Hawaii News Now.
State Is Banking On Charter Schools To Help Expand Hawaiʻi’s Free Preschool. Hawaiʻi’s first-ever charter preschool is slated to open in Kapolei next month, amid a push to utilize the charter system to increase access to early learning in the state. Parkway Village Preschool is located in an affordable housing complex that recently opened there and will eventually serve up to 80 3- and 4-year-olds. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Lawsuit over EPIC system moves ahead. Oral arguments have been scheduled in a lawsuit in which a Milolii homeowner is suing the county, alleging its Electronic Processing and Information Center system, known as EPIC, has trapped him in a permitting catch-22 that will allow him only to demolish his home — which is in a shoreline management area — not to remodel or live in it. Tribune-Herald.
Playground improvements ongoing at Pu‘u Nui Park. Playground renovations and the installation of new equipment are underway at Pu‘u Nui Park in Waikoloa Village and are projected to be completed by the end of February, county officials announced last week. West Hawaii Today.
Replacement of narrow Hilo bridge pushed back. Plans to replace the Four Mile Creek Bridge are unlikely to come to fruition before 2028. Tribune-Herald.
Residential Program For Integrated Clinical Care Launched. A grand opening was held for the 6-bed program that "offers transitional housing and structured support for its most vulnerable members experiencing homelessness." Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
At Least 1,000 People Have Left Maui Since The Fires, Tax Records Show. Hawaiʻi will see its annual income drop by $53 million due to migration from Valley Isle, researchers say. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Final Maui Fires Report Calls For Better Communication, Prevention, Education. The Hawaiʻi Attorney General’s office released its final report Tuesday on the August 2023 Maui wildfires, making 140 safety recommendations for state and county agencies, utility companies and landowners. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
South Maui Community Pushes Back After Plan Gets More Developer-Friendly. Advisory committee members say the county Planning Department’s changes will contribute to an unsustainable future for the greater Kīhei area. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kilauea roundabout generating buzz. The ongoing groundwork for the upcoming roundabout on Kauai’s North Shore is anticipated to be completed in 2026. Garden Island.
Wilcox nurses start three-day walk-out. On Tuesday morning starting at 7 a.m., 159 nurses represented by the Hawaii Nurses Association took to the sidewalks fronting the Wilcox Medical Center in a three-day strike that, according to the HNA notice provided to Hawaii Pacific Health, will end at 6:59 a.m. on Friday. Garden Island.
Kaua’i forest bird rescue and recovery organizations joining forces in one facility. Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources members last week approved a request from Kaua‘i County Mayor Derek Kawakami to cancel a 1955 executive order that set aside state land for the county as the Hanapēpē Dog Pound. Kauai Now.
Hawaii announces additions to 2025 women’s volleyball recruiting class - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has made official the addition of five more players to its 2025 recruiting class who will all be availab...
No comments:
Post a Comment