Foreign ownership of Hawaii farmland spikes, Calvin Say ends long political career, Queen's nurses vote to strike, 3 dead, dozens injured in Oahu fireworks explosion, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Foreign ownership of Hawaiʻiʻs farmland has spiked over the past five years from 166,000 acres to 278,000 acres — a 65% increase, most of it purchased by companies and investors from Canada — according to a USDA Farm Service Agency report released this month. Civil Beat.
New year begins with lower state taxes for all. The state Legislature in 2024 passed the first of what’s intended to be seven years of historic tax cuts designed to make Hawaii increasingly more affordable over the course of the cuts. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Has Been Arguing Over How To Tax Tourists For Generations. Gov. Josh Green’s push for tourists to help fund climate mitigation is just the latest round of a debate that goes back nearly a century. Civil Beat.
Did The Legislature Have Authority To Defer Pay Raises During the Pandemic? Two prominent members of the state Salary Commission question whether lawmakers violated the state constitution in 2021 and 2022. Civil Beat.
Here’s How A Second Trump Term May Impact Hawaiʻi Police. Police officials are taking a wait-and-see attitude as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office after pledging to be tough on crime. Civil rights advocates are worried about criminal justice reform efforts. Civil Beat.
State moves forward with more cameras to crack down on red-light runners. Ten additional cameras planned for 2025. A proposed list will be presented to state lawmakers for approval and a public information period will follow. Hawaii News Now.
New Hawaiʻi law seeks to protect domestic abuse survivors from excessive litigation. Abusive litigation is when an abusive partner files excessive, and often meritless, legal actions against their partner or former partner. Hawaii Public Radio.
HEI sells 90% of American Savings Bank to help pay for Maui fire settlement. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has sold over 90% of its subsidiary American Savings Bank to independent investors in a transaction that will provide HEI with much-needed funds to help pay its share of the $4 billion Maui wildfire lawsuit settlement while also keeping Hawaii’s third-largest bank under local leadership. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
3 people dead, over 2 dozen wounded in Aliamanu fireworks explosion. Three women were killed and about two dozen people injured at an Aliamanu home when a “cake bomb” filled with illegal aerial fireworks set off massive explosions at 12:01 a.m. at a large New Year’s Eve party. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Inauguration ceremonies for mayor, Council to take place Thursday. Inauguration ceremonies for Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s second term and the incoming Honolulu City Council will take place separately Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Council salary cap, other laws take effect. New laws that go into effect with the new year include capping future Honolulu City Council raises at 5% annually, after the Council in 2023 was approved for a whopping 64% pay hike. Star-Advertiser.
Town hall meetings slated on proposed sewer fee hikes. A city-initiated measure that calls for a more than 124% increase to sewer fees for Honolulu’s average single-family residential customer over a 10-year period will be part of upcoming city-hosted town hall meetings in January. Star-Advertiser.
90% Queen’s Medical Center nurses vote in favor of strike. More than 1,900 nurses at The Queen’s Medical Center have voted in favor of a strike over unfair labor practices. KHON2.
Council OKs settlement in Portlock flooding lawsuit. Filed in 1st Circuit Court in November 2023, the lawsuit by plaintiffs Michael Sklarz and Jo Frasier claimed their residence at 158 Hanapepe Loop in the Portlock neighborhood of Hawaii Kai was severely damaged after “contaminated floodwater, wastewater, and debris” overflowed from a nearby storm drain onto their property and into their home. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Big Island traffic fatalities nearly doubled in 2024, contributing to a statewide increase. Hawaiʻi County saw the second highest number of traffic-related fatalities with a total of 29 — a nearly 100% increase from 15 in 2023. Traffic-related crashes resulted in 102 fatalities statewide in 2024, which is a 10% increase from 93 fatalities last year, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. Big Island Now.
Kīlauea Volcano Eruption Continues Into 2025. Eruptive activity has been confined to Halemaʻumaʻu with sustained lava fountaining. Big Island Video News. Garden Island.
Maui
Maui tourism rebounds in November 2024, visitor spending surpasses pre-wildfire levels: Maui visiors up more than 21% over November 2023. On Maui, there were 197,622 visitors in November, which was 21.6% higher than November 2023 (162,470), but still down 14.9% from November 2019 (232,330). Visitor spending increased to $435.7 million in November, compared to $378.2 million in November 2023 and $377.9 million in November 2019. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Endangered native birds hatch at Kauai Community College taro field. Six endangered alae ula, or the Hawaiian Moorhen, showed up at the loi a few months before December, and the chicks hatched in the loi in December. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
