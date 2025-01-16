Hawaii Legislature opens with pageantry, dissent; big hike proposed for school lunches; Kilauea volcano lava fountains draw crowds, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. KHON2. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii lawmakers vow to stabilize property insurance market as climate change fuels higher premiums. Hawaii lawmakers began a new legislative session Wednesday with a vow to try to stabilize the state’s property insurance market as hurricanes, wildfires and other climate change-influenced disasters at home and elsewhere prompt insurance carriers to raise rates. Associated Press.
Hawaiʻi Families Could Face Big Price Hike For School Meals. Charging elementary and middle school students $4.75 for lunch would be a huge hit to working families, advocates say. Civil Beat.
Climate team urges funding sources, better planning for destructive disasters. The Climate Advisory Team, convened by Green last year, is urging the state to prepare for this new reality in which climate-fueled disasters are more destructive and more frequent. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi is the only state without a fire marshal. We need one ASAP, new report says. Last year, the state Legislature passed a law to establish the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Since then, the State Fire Council, which is composed of all the county fire chiefs, has been working through the hiring process. Hawaii Public Radio.
Invasive Species In Hawaiʻi: Lawmakers Float New Plan As Urgency Mounts. Draft legislation proposes consolidating programs under a renamed Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity, but critics say the agency already has a spotty track record on invasive species. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Police Department major nominated to lead state agency. The director of the state Department of Law Enforcement is stepping down and a Honolulu Police Department major has been nominated to replace him, according to Gov. Josh Green. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Mokulele flight disruptions highlight service vulnerabilities. Southern Airways Express LLC, doing business as Mokuele Airlines, temporarily suspended all of its interisland airline routes across Hawaii on Wednesday morning, citing maintenance needs and an abundance of caution. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KITV4.
Navy holds public meetings over mine warfare training plan around Hawaii. This type of training is traditionally done in Southern California, but the Navy wants more of it around Hawaii. As for why, project managers would only say it’s to respond to a requirement from operational commanders. Hawaii News Now.
Will NOAA’s Race To Make Papahānaumokuākea A National Sanctuary Survive Trump? The added protection for the environmentally and culturally sensitive area in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands is set to take effect in March. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City's proposed landfill site draws strong opposition at Wahiawa town hall meeting. For the first time, Wahiawa area residents got the chance to react to the city’s proposal to build a 15-acre landfill on agricultural land in Central Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
California developer revives plans to build ‘iconic’ resort in West Oahu. Some of Ko Olina’s empty fields could be the future site of what developers are calling an “iconic resort.” The “Atlantis” would be built on Oahu on 26 acres of land, next to Disney’s Aulani Resort. Hawaii News Now.
Queen’s Medical Center nurses ratify tentative agreement. Nurses at The Queen’s Medical Center are celebrating a huge victory after ratifying a tentative agreement to secure a three-year contract. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Eager visitors flock to see spectacular lava fountaining from Kilauea eruption in Hawaii. People were flocking to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday to get a glimpse of fountaining lava. Associated Press. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
A face-lift for Central Fire: Decrepit downtown Hilo station will be repaired, renovated starting later this year. Firefighters will vacate the Central Fire Station in downtown Hilo as early as this spring while the nearly 90-year-old building undergoes long-overdue repairs. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Lahaina Library and Spring House one of many issues coming before Maui County Council this week. A bill related to the demolition of the historic Lahaina Library and Spring House that was ravaged by the 2024 Lahaina wildfire is on the Maui County Council’s agenda for Friday. Maui News.
Maui Emergency Management Agency urges public to avoid restricted areas in Lahaina. MEMA has received numerous reports of vehicles parked on private property or in private lots. Also, there have been reports of individuals disregarding signage and entering unsafe, restricted zones, according to county officials. Maui Now.
Kauai
Bird flu detected in samples collected at Līhuʻe Wastewater Treatment Plant. Hawai‘i Department of Health State Laboratories Division officials say bird flu, specifically H5 avian influenza, was detected at very low levels in wastewater samples collected at the Līhuʻe Wastewater Treatment Plant. Kauai Now.
Upcoming symposium to address future of Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center. The Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will share updates, receive feedback, and explore best practices on the relocation plans for the Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center next Saturday. Kauai Now.
Nurses strike continues at Wilcox Medical Center with staffing ratios as sticking point. The 159 nurses now on strike at Wilcox Medical Center, the largest medical center on Kaua‘i, say five minutes of delayed care can be a matter of life and death. Kauai Now.
Wheeling Electricity -- Highly Popular Among Non-Intervenors - Posted on January 16, 2025, by Henry Curtis Wheeling means moving electricity across an electric grid by non-utilities. In accounting terms, a customer...
No comments:
Post a Comment