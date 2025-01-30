Immigrant rights bills clear first legislative hurdle, Green sounds off against Kennedy appointment, Kakaako housing bill gathers support, 4th graders improve math scores, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Tribune-Herald.
‘He’s a liar.’ Green outraged after Kennedy denies role in Samoa measles outbreak. Gov. Josh Green was in the U.S. Capitol hearing room Wednesday while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denied Green’s allegation that he caused many deaths in Samoa by discouraging the measles vaccine. Green responded with profanity on national television. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii fourth graders show math gains nationally. According to results released early Wednesday by the state Department of Education, Hawaii was one of only 15 states to achieve a statistically significant increase in fourth grade math scores, surpassing the national average by 2 points for the second consecutive assessment. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii eighth in health foundation’s ranking. Hawaii ranked eighth-best among states in key health measures, according to America’s Health Rankings 2024 Annual Report — a drop from sixth place in 2023. Star-Advertiser.
Senate committee puts UH athletics under the microscope for $2M-plus deficit. The University of Hawaiʻi's athletic department came under fire from senators after requesting an additional $3.2 million. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Tourism Authority invests in international markets to draw back tourists. In Hawaii, you can't talk about tourism without Japan, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese tourist numbers have not recovered. KITV4.
Kava Growers In Hawaiʻi Fear Being Associated With ‘Gas Station Heroin’. Hawaiʻi lawmakers are considering regulating kratom and banning sales to minors. But kava advocates want an outright ban. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Kakaako Makai housing bill attracts a flood of testimony. A contentious bill to largely undo a state law prohibiting residential development on the peninsula in Kakaako drew almost two-thirds more support than opposition at an initial public hearing Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
‘They pulled up in unmarked vans.’ Kapahulu neighborhood rattled after ICE agents arrest neighbor. Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown across the country, Hawaii law enforcement teams have been hitting locations across Oahu daily, targeting those with criminal records. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Women’s Court May Be Renewed On Oʻahu And Expanded To Other Islands. When the Oʻahu Women’s Court was established in 2022 to offer an alternative to incarceration, officials had a goal of admitting 20 participants a year. As of this month, 33 women were currently enrolled. Civil Beat.
Spike in e-bike accidents prompts rise of new law. The Honolulu City Council passed Bill 52, a measure that aims to establish clear safety guidelines for bicycle riders and pedestrians. KHON2.
OCCC guard pleads guilty to importing illegal aerial fireworks. Gilchrist Fernandez, 35, pleaded guilty to importing aerial devices without a license, and a “criminal attempt” at discharging aerial devices of 25 lbs or more without a license between Nov. 9, 2022, and Dec. 6, 2022, according to state court records. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. KHON2.
Some Dillingham businesses frustrated over requirements for rail impact grant. The city is now accepting applications for a grant to support businesses affected by rail construction on Dillingham Boulevard, but some business owners say the requirements are too strict. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Woman struck by vehicle on Highway 11 in Kurtistown dies from injuries. Hawai‘i Police Department reports the 21-year-old woman struck by a vehicle Jan. 22 near the 10-mile marker on Highway 11 in Kurtistown has died. She was identified as Jahnya Serquina-Octubre of Mountain View. Big Island Now.
Waipiʻo Valley Road to be closed. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense says Hawai‘i Police Department reports Waipiʻo Valley Road in Hāmākua on the east side of the Big Island will be closed at 6 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 30) because of the flood watch in effect for the island. Waipiʻo Valley residents and farmers are authorized to access the valley. Big Island Now.
Maui
Attorneys reach agreement in $4B Maui wildfire settlement. A trial was set for Wednesday morning and several victims were prepared to testify. Instead, Judge Peter Cahill was told that attorneys have come to an agreement. Hawaii News Now.
Senate bill would transfer Māla Wharf and Kīhei Boat Ramp to Maui County. Dissatisfied by state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ management of small boating facilities, West and South Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey has drafted a bill to transfer maintenance and operations of Māla Wharf in Lahaina and the Kīhei Boat Ramp to Maui County. Under the bill, the County could set permit fees to generate revenue for the facilities’ upkeep. Maui Now.
Kilohana temporary housing site has long-term goals to support Maui’s housing crisis. Kilohana consists of 167 modular units on 20 acres of state-owned property in Lahaina. Positioned next door to Ka Laʻi Ola, a temporary housing development project that aims to support up to 1,500 wildfire survivors for the next five years, these homes have been developed and stationed over the past few months, and are expected to be fully occupied by the beginning of February. Maui News.
Haleakalā National Park closed from noon on Thursday due to severe weather. Haleakalā National Park closed from noon on Thursday due to severe weather. Beginning Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 Haleakalā National Park will be closed due to dangerous weather conditions. The closure will go into effect at noon Thursday for both the Summit District and Kīpahulu district. Maui Now.
Kauai
‘Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning’: Major winter storm to bring possible flash flooding, damaging winds. There is an unusually strong winter storm expected to pass just north of Kaua‘i as it marches east, bringing with it a significant threat of severe weather during the next couple of days. Kauai Now.
