More job cuts for Hawaiian Airlines, House GOP seeks stand-your-ground law, Maui wants eminent domain process to protect water sources, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

House GOP Wants A Stand-Your-Ground Law For Hawaiʻi. Republicans’ legislative package includes bills to ban cell phones in schools and set up more places to vote. Civil Beat.
Hawaii lawmakers vow to stabilize property insurance market as climate change fuels higher premiums. Hawaii lawmakers began a new legislative session Wednesday with a vow to try to stabilize the state’s property insurance market as hurricanes, wildfires and other climate change-influenced disasters at home and elsewhere prompt insurance carriers to raise rates. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio.
Senator defends ‘mahu’ remarks in one of two controversies on Legislature’s opening day. A Republican who defied convention with a speech that called two transgendered leaders mahu, and a rookie Democrat who challenged leadership alone provided some unexpected drama on the Hawaii Legislature’s usually tradition-bound opening day. Hawaii News Now.
Nurses unions call for law regulating staffing ratios. The leaders of three unions representing more than 5,000 nurses joined forces Thursday at the state Capitol to rally for legislation ensuring safer standards of staffing at Hawaii hospitals. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Teens Less Likely To Drink Alcohol — Or Use Sunscreen. High school students in the islands reported lower rates of bullying and drug abuse than peers on the mainland, but fell behind them in other health measures. Civil Beat.
BOE Votes Against Hiking School Meal Fees In Hawaiʻi— For Now. A Hawaiʻi Board of Education committee voted against raising school meal prices on Thursday, but did not address how schools are supposed to cover the rising cost of meals or comply with a state law that requires them to charge more. Civil Beat.
Hawaii public schools regress in farm-to-plate program. The state Department of Education, which is mandated to spend 30% of its total school food bill on local ingredients by 2030, managed to achieve 5.4% during the 2023-2024 school year. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Opponents voice concern over possible Wahiawa landfill. A top Honolulu official defended the actions taken by Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration to site the next municipal solid waste landfill on an active pineapple field in Central Oahu, directly above the island’s freshwater aquifer. Star-Advertiser.
Mo'ili'ili residents plead with city for relief from parking meters. Honolulu City Councilmember Scott Nishimoto said the city is considering alternatives such as a residential parking program so residents won't be charged $1.50 an hour to park on Isenberg Street near their homes. KITV4.
Honolulu police officer arrested after allegedly strangling roommate. According to department officials, officer Timothy Massie has been stripped of his police powers. The 29-year-old is now free on bail, suspected of misdemeanor abuse. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Subaru Telescope gets a significant upgrade. The Subaru Telescope on Maunakea will be able to observe more than 2,000 celestial objects at once with a new instrument that will go online in February. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
County Signs Lease To Relocate Hilo Fire Station. With the Central Fire Station in need of significant repairs, fire personnel and equipment will relocate to 1382 Kīlauea Avenue under a five-year lease. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Legislative measure would have state acquire all West Maui water systems through eminent domain. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources would be required to acquire all West Maui water systems through eminent domain and then hold them in trust for the management by Maui County, according to a bill introduced this legislative session. Maui Now.
State proposes new route for West Maui highway. The state Department of Transportation has selected a preferred six-mile route in its pursuit of an alternative to the two-lane coastal Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui. Maui News.
Maui County receives $15.43M grant for West Maui Greenway project. The County of Maui was recently awarded a $15.43 million grant from the federal government to support the first phase of the West Maui Greenway, a project that will contribute to several key areas of Lahaina’s recovery from the 2023 Maui wildfires. Maui Now.
Maui locals respond to Congress allocating more than $2 billion in disaster recovery funding for Lahaina. On Thursday, residents in Wailuku were asked their thoughts about the recent news that Congress will distribute more than $2 billion in disaster relief funding to Maui County to help with the Lahaina rebuild. Maui News.
Kauai
Wilcox meeting with federal mediator. Wilcox Medical Center announced in a Wednesday afternoon release that the hospital will meet with a federal mediator separately from the Hawaii Nurses Association before a face-to-face meeting. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Vendors, patrons trying to save Princeville farmers market after complaint shuts it down. A recent citizen’s complaint regarding zoning prompted the shutdown of the popular Princeville Farmers and Artists Market, leaving vendors on the North Shore of Kaua‘i scrambling after being cut off from a vital source of income. Kauai Now.
