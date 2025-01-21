Lawmakers grill ag chief over lack of biosecurity progress, gender inequality evident in high school career prep, Maui council passes water measures, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald.
Additional inspection requirements aimed at preventing increasing spread of invasive species. U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda, both Democrats from Hawaiʻi, are battling serious threats to the state’s agriculture, environment and economy by reintroducing the Hawai‘i Invasive Species Protection Act. Big Island Now.
Crisis fund access stirs feud between HTA and DBEDT. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s attempt to dip into another $5 million from its Tourism Special Emergency Fund after declaring a continued tourism emergency related to the softness following the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires has been blocked by Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka. Star-Advertiser.
Youth advocate for more local food, climate action this legislative session. Many of the young people meeting with lawmakers are a part of the Climate Future Forum and want to see the state take more action on climate change. Hawaii Public Radio.
Connors speaks about Trump transition, future for U.S. Attorney's office in Hawaii. Clare Connors spent more than two decades delivering justice across the country, most recently as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii appointed by former President Biden and approved in 2022. KITV4.
Hawaii wildfire risks lead to demand for more sheep. As the state looks for innovative ways to prevent wildfires, Hawaii’s struggling livestock industry may be part of the solution. Hawaii News Now.
Girls Are Losing Out In Hawai‘i’s Push To Train Kids For High-Paying Jobs. Career-based education has rapidly gained traction in Hawaiʻi schools, but not all programs are attracting boys and girls equally. Civil Beat.
What The Data Shows About Gender Inequality In High School Career Prep. Use Civil Beat’s searchable database to see how your school is doing when it comes to closing gender gaps in career preparation program. Civil Beat.
Here's why this year's Point in Time Count will not survey unsheltered people. Partners In Care Director Laura Thielen said her group and its partner on the neighbor islands, Bridging The Gap, are only mandated to do the count every other year. She said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development changed its funding cycle to a two-year term. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Limits On Honolulu Landfills Could Change After Opposition to Wahiawā Site. A bill proposed by state Rep. Sean Quinlan would bar siting landfills over aquifers but loosen restrictions against placing them near communities. Civil Beat.
DPP software upgrade delayed due to technical snag, city says. The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting’s upgrade to its electronic plan review software for building permits has suffered a delay, DPP announced. Star-Advertiser.
Downtown business improvement district is proposed. Downtown Honolulu, once bustling with office workers who frequented eateries at lunchtime, has seen a downturn in office space occupancy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and needs revitalization, say businesses and developers. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu man faces federal charges for allegedly smuggling fish. Shane Takasane faces federal charges after he allegedly ran an illegal aquarium fish smuggling operation with non-native, endangered species and protected Hawaii reef fish for sale starting at $300 each. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
12 motorists arrested for DUI during week of Jan. 1-5 on Big Island roads. Hawai‘i Police Department officers during the first week of the new year continued their crackdown on motorists who drive under the influence of an intoxicant on Big Island roadways, arresting 12 drivers for DUI from Jan. 1-5. Four of those motorists were involved in traffic crashes. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County Council passes bills to ease water use. Bill 180 allows farmers to expand the storage capacity of their private water catchment and storage tank system from 15,000 to 30,000 gallons in agricultural, residential and rural districts. Bill 146 could allow existing water customers to have a farm or ohana dwelling without obtaining an additional water meter. Maui News.
Committee referral item sparks discord among Maui County Council members. It was mostly smooth sailing for the Maui County Council’s first regularly scheduled meeting of 2025, but then decorum hit choppy waters as the Friday agenda drifted to a planned referral of three bills to the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee. Maui Now.
December housing median price nudges close to all-time record in Maui County. The median sales price of a single-family home in Maui County rose to $1,374,238 in December 2024, a 14.5% increase over the same month in 2023 and just 2.4% less than the all-time highest median price of $1,408,287, set in September 2024. Maui Now.
Mokulele Airlines resumes flights after safety pause, some cancellations remain. According to Mokulele Airlines’ website, it states that only certain flights have been cancelled. KITV4.
Kauai
State urges more biosecurity measures to protect flocks from avian flu. With low levels of the H5 influenza found in the wastewater samples on Kauaʻi, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Animal Industry Division urges commercial poultry operations and backyard bird owners to increase biosecurity measures to protect their flocks. Kauai Now.
GoFarm offering course to Kauaʻi residents wanting to become next crop of farmers. This year, no prior experience is required to join the six-month AgXcel course. It is open to anybody who has the passion for learning and for sustainable agriculture and growing food, program manager Lily Nguyen said. Kauai Now.
